Kamiakin girls advance to state basketball semifinals. Richland boys falter

The Kamiakin girls opened their run for the state basketball title successfully on Thursday, beating Snohomish 57-39 in the Class 3A tournament in the Tacoma Dome.
The Braves lost their first game of the tournament in both 2017 (to Mercer Island) and 2018 (to Garfield).
“Both of those teams made it to the state championship game,” said Kamiakin coach Lane Schumacher.
This time, the Braves used a strong second and third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 28-13 to control the contest.
“We started off OK,” said Schumacher. “They came out in a triangle-and-two defense (where two players play man to man, and the other three play zone). It took us a while to adjust. But our press defense started being effective and we forced a lot of turnovers.”
The Braves forced 22 turnovers that were turned into 19 points.
Oumou Toure scored a game-high 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Braves, while Alexa Hazel added 12 points and six boards. Regan Clark had 11 points and five rebounds for Kamiakin.
Maya DuChesne and Courtney Perry paced Snohomish with 9 points each. Kamiakin will play Prairie, a 58-39 winner over Edmonds-Woodway, in the state semifinals at 3:45 p.m. Friday.
“Prairie hit a lot of 3’s in their game (11), so we’ll have to get out on them,” said Schumacher. “They’re the No. 1-ranked team. It’ll be a battle, but we’re a pretty good team too.”
Federal Way boys 81, Richland 58
Richland’s quest for a Class 4A state basketball title came to an end on Thursday at the Tacoma Dome, as the No. 5 Bombers lost to No. 3 Federal Way.
The Bombers jumped out to a 9-0 lead before Federal Way worked its way back into the game.
“We wanted to take the battle to them, and we did early,” said Richland coach Earl Streufert. “Then we turned into our own worst enemy the rest of the half.”
Cole Northrop sank a trey in the second quarter to give Richland a 26-23 lead.
But then the Eagles put it into overdrive, going on a 19-3 run to finish the first half.
Jaden McDaniels sank two 3-point field goals in the run, while Jalen Womack added 5 more points. The Bombers could never recover.
“We just got to playing too fast,” said Streufert. “We couldn’t get the ball to the right place at the right time. Sometimes you get sped up because you want to play fast because they’re fast.”
Richland suffered 23 turnovers to Federal Way’s 12.
Garrett Streufert led the Bombers (21-5) with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Northrop added 14 points and five assists.
Tari Eason led the Eagles (25-2) with 22 points, seven rebounds and five steals, while McDaniel added 17 points and five rebounds. Richland will play Kentridge at 10:30 a.m. Friday in a consolation game.
Earl Streufert expects his team to bounce back and finish strong.
“This is a special group of guys who have brought a lot of joy to Richland,” he said.
Glacier Peak girls 58, Chiawana 49 (2 OT)
The Chiawana girls saw their season end on Wednesday night in a double-overtime loss to Glacier Peak in the 4A tournament in the Tacoma Dome.
The game saw the teams tied 11 times, and there were 10 lead changes.
Macey Morales led the Riverhawks with 13 points and had six steals, while teammate Delaney Pink added 15 points.
Aaliyah Collins had 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Glacier Peak, which outscored Chiawana 11-2 in the second overtime.
Woodinville girls 53, Sunnyside 52
Woodinville scored a basket with 3 seconds left to beat Sunnyside on Wednesday night, eliminating the Grizzlies from the 4A girls tournament in the Tacoma Dome.
Sunnyside senior Ashlee Maldonado, who is headed to Santa Clara next year, led the Grizzlies with 32 points.
Teammate Kameron Rodriguez added 12 points. Mia Hughes paced Woodinville with 20 points and six rebounds.
Connell boys 43, Royal 40
Connell jumped out to a 26-18 halftime lead at the 1A tournament in the Yakima Valley SunDome and held off SCAC East rival for the win in the loser-out contest late Wednesday night.
Silas Chase led the Eagles with 19 points and eight rebounds, while teammate Payton Riner added 14 points.
Sawyer Jenks led Royal with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Connell advances to the quarterfinals, playing La Center at 9 p.m. Thursday.
Neah Bay girls 63, Sunnyside Christian 51
Cei’J Gagnon scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Neah Bay over Sunnyside Christian in a 1B girls states quarterfinal game in the Spokane Arena.
Madi Candanoza had a game-high 29 points for the Knights, along with seven rebounds. Teammate Sydney Banks added 13 points and seven rebounds. The contest was tight until the fourth quarter, when Neah Bay outscored SSC 18-11.
Sunnyside Christian will play Selkirk at 9 a.m. Friday in a consolation game.
