Richland boys basketball smashes Mt. Rainier at 4A state

The Richland boys basketball team opened the state tournament in Tacoma on Wednesday by routing Mt. Rainier 81-51.
With the win, the No. 5-seeded Bombers (21-4) advance to the Class 4A state quarterfinals with a 12:15 p.m. game scheduled for Thursday against No. 3 seed Federal Way.
On Wednesday in the Tacoma Dome, Richland jumped out to a 15-8 first quarter lead and never looked back.
It was 34-14 at halftime, and 62-27 after three quarters.
The key, through, was the first-half shooting. Richland shot a blazing 57 percent (15 for 26) from the floor, while Mt. Rainier struggled at 12 percent (4 for 33), which included an 0-for-9 performance from the 3-point line.
It was a very balanced performance from all five Richland starters.
Cole Northrop led Richland with 24 points on 9 of 17 shooting, while point guard Dhaunye Guice had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Cody Sanderson also had 12 points to go with seven rebounds, and Garrett Streufert added 10 points and seven rebounds. Center Jack Schuster scored 7 points, but he also led the Bombers with 11 rebounds.
Richland outrebounded Mt. Rainier 54-37.
The Bombers did struggle with turnovers, with 17. But they also passed the ball very well, collecting 21 assists.
With the victory, Richland advances to the final eight teams of the 4A tournament and will play at least two more days in the Tacoma Dome.
Mt. Rainier was led by Amanuel Gebreziabher’s 18 points. But with Wednesday’s game being a loser-out contest, Mt. Rainier’s season ends with an 18-9 record.
Richland’s game on Wednesday was the only contest involving Mid-Columbia-area teams that ended before print deadline.
