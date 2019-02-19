Mid-Columbia prep basketball teams learn who they will face at state regionals

Thirteen boys and girls basketball teams from the Mid-Columbia Region remain alive in the postseason, and all of them will be playing in the state regionals either Friday or Saturday.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released its final RPI rankings, pairings and locations on Tuesday after the final district tournament games were completed on Monday.

Here’s the situation for each of this area’s teams:

Class 4A boys: The Richland boys dropped from No. 4 to No. 5 in the final RPI, which means the Bombers hit the road on Friday night against No. 4 Mt Si. That game is set for a 6 p.m. tipoff at Issaquah High School. If Richland wins, the Bombers advance to next week’s state tournament in the Tacoma Dome and play on Thursday. If they lose, the Bombers will play a loser-out game next Wednesday in the Tacoma Dome.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Tri-City Herald

The Chiawana boys are ranked 14th in the tournament and will play No. 11 Puyallup at 6 p.m. Friday at Auburn Mountainview High School. This is a loser-out game. A Chiawana win means playing in the Tacoma Dome next Wednesday.

Class 4A girls: The Chiawana girls finish the RPI rankings at No. 12, and the Riverhawks will play No. 13 Camas in a loser-out game at noon at Richland High on Saturday. Chiawana must win to advance to the Tacoma Dome next Wednesday.

The Sunnyside girls are ranked ninth, and the Grizzlies will play No. 16 Newport of Bellevue at noon on Saturday at Davis High School in Yakima. A Sunnyside win would advance the Grizzlies to a Wednesday game in Tacoma. A loss would end the Grizzlies’ season.

Class 3A girls: The Kamiakin girls finished ranked No. 4 and thus earned a game close to home. The Braves will play No. 5 Peninsula at 6 p.m. Saturday at Richland High. Kamiakin will advance to Tacoma no matter what happens.

Class 2A girls: The Grandview girls, CWAC district champions, earned the No. 12 seed and will play No. 13 Black Hills at 2 p.m. Saturday at Davis High School. It’s a loser-out game, so the Greyhounds must win to advance to play next Wednesday in the Yakima Valley SunDome.

Class 1A boys: No. 8 Connell has to play No. 1 Lynden Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Vernon High School. Win or lose, the Eagles will play next week in Yakima.

No. 9 Royal gets a game close to home, playing No. 16 Cascade Christian at 8 p.m. Friday night at Ellensburg High School. That is a loser-out contest.

Class 1A girls: The No. 15 Connell girls will travel to play No. 10 Freeman in a loser-out game at West Valley High School in Spokane. Tipoff is 8 p.m. Friday. The Eagles must win to advance to Yakima next week.

Class 2B girls: Tri-Cities Prep is ranked No. 2 in the RPI, and the Jaguars will play No. 7 Auburn Adventist Academy at 8 p.m. Saturday at Richland High. The Jaguars will play next week in the Spokane Arena, win or lose.

No. 16 Mabton has to travel to Eastmont High School, where the Vikings will play No. 9 Brewster in a loser-out game at 8 p.m. Saturday.

1B boys: Top-ranked Sunnyside Christian will take on No. 8 Naselle at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ellensburg High School. SSC will still advance to Spokane whether it wins or loses.

1B girls: No. 6 Sunnyside Christian will play No. 3 Almira-Coulee/Hartline at 6 p.m. Friday at Cheney High School. SSC will advance to next week’s state tournament in Spokane win or lose.