Basketball playoff berths still up for grabs Monday in the Tri-Cities

In the heart of winter sports playoffs, prep basketball is still trying to get through the district tournaments as teams vie for state regional playoff berths.
That includes basketball on Monday.
The 4A and 3A Mid-Columbia Conference and Greater Spokane League district tournaments continue Monday, with doubleheaders at three different places in the Tri-Cities.
At Chiawana, the Riverhawks have a twinbill that starts at noon, with the Chiawana girls playing University in a winner-to-state 4A regionals, loser-out contest.
That’ll be followed by Chiawana boys against Central Valley at 2 p.m. — same situation. Winner goes to regionals, loser is done.
There is one regional berth in 3A girls basketball still available after Mt. Spokane held off Kamiakin 46-45 Saturday night in Spokane for the title.
So Kamiakin’s girls host a twinbill on Monday for that final berth. Kennewick plays North Central at Kamiakin at noon in a loser-out contest. At 3 p.m., the winner will play Kamiakin for the berth.
In 3A boys, Kennewick will host a doubleheader at noon on Monday as three teams are vying for the final regional berth. Hermiston takes on Shadle Park at noon in a loser-out contest.
The winner then advances to play Kennewick at 3 p.m. for the regional berth.
Friday follow-up:
- Cole Northrop scored a game-high 34 points, and Cody Sanderson added 18, as Richland rolled past visiting Ferris 100-61. The win guaranteed the Bombers a Class 4A state regional berth. Richland outscored Ferris 58-31 in the second half.
- Chiawana’s boys eliminated Walla Walla 69-68, as Kobe Young sank a 3-point field goal with 3.6 seconds left. Young struggled from the floor, shooting 4-for-17. But he sank 9 of 12 free throw attempts, made the game-winning shot, and grabbed 17 rebounds. Teammate Matthew Kroner added 15 points. Dylan Ashbeck and Taylor Hamada had 16 points each for Wa-Hi.
- Clare Eubanks led Chiawana’s girls with 7 points, as the Riverhawks lost in the semifinals to Lewis & Clark 57-25. Andie Zylak has 16 points to lead Lewis & Clark, which held a 29-16 halftime lead.
- Hannah Gilmore and Olivia Doepker each scored 17 points, as the visiting Walla Walla girls eliminated Pasco 56-50. Taija Mackey led the Bulldogs with 10 points and nine rebounds.
- Richland used a 14-5 third quarter to eliminate visiting Gonzaga Prep 74-54 in 4A girls play.
- Tyler Pearson scored 26 points and Ayoni Benavidez added 19 as visiting Kennewick’s boys beat Hermiston 86-75. The Lions led 39-20 at intermission. Cesar Ortiz paced Hermiston with 29 points.
- Oumou Toure scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Alexa Hazel added 15 points and eight rebounds, as host Kamiakin defeated North Central 65-37 in the 3A girls tournament.
- Emma Main scored 13 points and Mt. Spokane outscored Kennewick 41-16 in the middle two quarters to win 69-49. MeiLani McBee led the Lions with 13 points.
Saturday follow-up:
- Sheadon Byrd scored a game-high 18 points to lead Gonzaga Prep’s boys to a 64-47 win in the 4A district title game over Richland in the Spokane Arena. Prep used a 16-4 second quarter to take control of the game. Cole Northrop led the Bombers with 11 points.
- Taylor Perez was 5-for-6 from the 3-point line, scoring 24 points, to lead Chiawana’s boys over Ferris 78-76 in overtime at the Spokane Arena. Cooper DeWitt added 17 points and five rebounds for the Riverhawks, who eliminated the Saxons. Ferris was led by Kellen Erickson’s 18 points and five rebounds.
- Chiawana’s girls stayed alive in the tournament by eliminating Walla Walla 54-36 in the Spokane Arena. Clare Eubanks had 19 points and five rebounds for Chiawana, while Alyssa Agundis added 16 points and five boards. Olivia Doepker paced Wa-Hi with 8 points, as the Blue Devils ended their season.
- Laura Smith scored 12 points and Jayda Clark added 11, but it wasn’t enough as Richland’s girls were eliminated from the tournament in the Spokane Arena, losing to University 53-45.
- Ayoni Benavidez scored 14 points to lead the Kennewick boys, but it wasn’t enough as Mt. Spokane beat the Lions 70-32 to win the 3A district title in the Spokane Arena. Tyson Degenhart led the Wildcats with 18 points.
- Hermiston’s boys jumped out to a 36-20 halftime lead and hung on to beat Kamiakin 61-56, eliminating the Braves from the 3A tournament. Jordan Ramirez led the Bulldogs with 14 points, while Cesar Ortiz added 12. Freshman Trey Arland paced the Braves with 18 points.
- Aspyn Adams scored 13 points to lead Mt. Spokane’s girls over Kamiakin 46-45 in the 3A championship game in the Spokane Arena. Oumou Toure led Kamiakin with 20 points. The Wildcats’ Emily Nelson blocked Toure’s driving layup as the buzzer sounded to save the victory for Mt. Spokane.
- Aislin Fiander scored 26 points and MeiLani McBee added 12 as the Kennewick girls stayed alive in the tournament, eliminating Hermiston 71-52. The Lions jumped out to a 38-18 first-half lead. Jazlyn Romero led the Bulldogs with 23 points.
- Pullman’s boys used a 24-10 second quarter to take control of the game and beat Prosser 76-60 in a 2A crossover play-in game to regionals. Calvin Maljaars led the Mustangs with 19 points. Prosser ended its season with a 14-10 record.
- Three area teams have qualified for Class 1A regionals: the Connell boys and girls, and the Royal boys. Connell’s boys lost the SCAC district title game to Zillah by an 86-51 score, while Royal beat La Salle 56-46 to earn a berth. The Connell girls beat Royal 52-26 to earn a state regional berth.
- Two area girls teams have qualified for the Class 2B state regionals: Tri-Cities Prep and Mabton. Prep beat Brewster 62-43 in the District 5/6 championship game in Chelan, earning the district’s top berth. Mabton edged Waterville-Mansfield 44-42 to earn the fifth and final berth.
Prep gymnastics
The Kamiakin girls won their 3A regional meet in Everett on Saturday, scoring a meet-best 178.075 points. That’s good enough to advance the Braves to the 3A state meet, set for Feb. 22-23 at Sammamish High School. No other details from the regional meet were available.
Note: The Herald will recap the state wrestling and boys swimming tournaments this week.
