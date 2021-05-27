Tri-Cities high school clinches EWAC East championship without a single loss

The Tri-Cities Prep baseball team ended the 2021 season as the 2B Eastern Washington Athletic Conference district champions with a 15-0 finish. (File photo) Tri-City Herald

David Grewe had an incredible season for the Tri-Cities Prep baseball team this spring.

The senior helped lead the Jaguars to the 2B Eastern Washington Athletic Conference district championship, beating Kittitas 35-0 (that’s right, 35-0) in the title game.

Prep finished 15-0, and Jason Jarrett — the Jaguars head coach — was named EWAC East Coach of the Year.

Grewe, a senior, was named EWAC East Player of the Year.

Coach | Jason Jarrett, Tri-Cities Prep

Why? Check out his stats:

As a pitcher, he was 6-0, with a 0.00 earned run average. In 34.1 innings pitched, Grewe struck out 74 batters. Opposing batters hit a collective .072 against him.

At the plate, Grewe hit an astounding .735 — 36 for 49 at the plate — and drove in 36 runs.

He’s headed to Whitworth University this fall.

Joining Grewe on the 10-player first-team All-EWAC East squad are three other Prep players: senior Evan Bayless, senior Kellen Hobbes, and freshman JR Starr.

Columbia-Burbank had three players named to the first team: senior Dom Percifield, senior Dylan Frimodt, and senior Tysin Hale.

River View had two players on the squad: senior Trenton Sakota and senior Anthony Vasquez.

Walla Walla Valley Academy junior Ryo Nishi also made the team.

Idaho Steelheads player Patrick Cullity (right, 3) knocks down Bakersfield Condors player Joel Broda (left, 19) on a hard check into the boards during a Jan. 25, 2014, game at CenturyLink Arena. (File photo) kgreen@idahostatesman.com

Hockey

Former Tri-City Americans center Joel Broda, 31, has signed a one-year deal with Villach in the Austrian ICE hockey league.

Broda spent the past season with the Graz 99ers in the same league, playing in 46 games, scoring 10 goals and 14 assists.

Broda spent all or parts of four seasons with the Americans, from 2004-08.

Softball

The College of Idaho women’s softball team has advanced to the NAIA national tournament, which begins Thursday, May 27, in Columbus, Ga.

The Coyotes are 42-17 this season, with the 42 victories being a school record.

In order to get to the final eight, C of I had to win four contests in a 24-hour period in Columbia, Mo., in the first round of the bracket.

That included going through the losers bracket to beat Freed-Hardeman twice in the championship.

In the second title game, the Coyotes won 4-2, with Hanford High grad Annie Polster picking up the victory by tossing four scoreless innings of relief.

Just a freshman, Polster is one of five pitchers the Coyotes have used this season. She has an 11-2 record with a 2.31 earned run average, striking out 76 batters in 85 innings.

College of Idaho opens tournament play against Ottawa of Kansas at 1 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday.

▪ Four area athletes made the first team of the All-EWAC East softball squad: Dayton-Waitsburg senior Saide Seney, Mabton junior Mallory Simpson, Tri-Cities Prep senior Mariah Valencia, and Columbia-Burbank senior Jaelyn Wilbert.

Soccer

The College of Idaho women’s soccer team finished the spring season with an 8-4-2 record and made it to the first round of the NAIA national tournament, losing to Central Methodist 2-0 on April 15.

The Coyotes got three goals this season from junior Megan Wilkinson (Pasco). Sophomore midfielder Tatum Nielsen (Richland) is also on the team.

Tennis

Hanford sophomore Sonny Bravo and Richland sophomore Bryan Neal were named Players of the Year in the Mid-Columbia Conference all-conference tennis teams, announced this week.

Bravo is a sophomore for the Falcons, and he led the first team, as voted on by the MCC coaches.

Joining Bravo on the first team is his teammate, junior Hayden Jones.

Also on the first team is Richland senior Shaheer Arif, Kennewick junior Jackson Clary, Kamiakin sophomore Isaac Contreras, and Richland freshman Matthew Morrison.

Hanford’s Craig Klatt was named MCC boys tennis Coach of the Year.

Richland’s Neal was the top pick among MCC girls tennis players.

Joining her on the first team are Chiawana senior Paige Beck, Kennewick sophomore Janie Buckingham, Hermiston junior Addison Caplinger, Chiawana senior Carson Fangman, Southridge senior Emma Hamaker-Teals, and Southridge freshman Courtney Tran.

Southridge’s Chuck Hamaker-Teals is the MCC girls Coach of the Year.

Track and field

Walla Walla’s boys and girls track teams dominated much of the shortened season this spring, and that’s why Blue Devils’ Eric Hisaw was named by fellow Mid-Columbia Conference coaches as the Coach of the Year for both boys and girls teams.

The big winners were Kamiakin junior Isaac Teeples as boys track athlete of the year, Hermiston junior Caden Hottman as boys field athlete of the year, Walla Walla senior Ella Nelson as girls track athlete of the year, and Hanford junior Katelynn Gelston as girls field athlete of the year.

Here is the boys’ first team unit: Chiawana junior Diego Avila in the 400 meters; Hanford senior Jonathan Bennett in the 200 and 110 high hurdles; Chiawana senior Cameron Breier in the 300 hurdles; Chiawana’s 4x400 relay team of Jalen Webber, Marco Elizondo, Breier and Avila; Hermiston senior Riley Clark in both the long jump and triple jump; Hermiston’s 4x100 relay team of Derek Anderson, Thomas Reagan, Donovan Wilson and Clark; Hermiston’s Hottman in the discus; Hanford senior Tyler Jones in the high jump; Richland freshman Elijah Lynch in the pole vault; Kamiakin senior Ryan McCartney in the shot put; Walla Walla junior Dash Sirmon in the javelin; Kamiakin’s Teeples in the 800, 1600 and 3200; and Chiawana senior Kobe Young in the 100.

Here is a look at the girls’ first team: Walla Walla senior Taryn Bohanan in the javelin; Walla Walla senior Eliana Coburn in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles; Hanford senior Camryn Dezember in the 100 and 200 meters; Hanford’s Gelston in both the shot put and discus; Kamiakin senior Rachel Harper in the pole vault; Kamiakin’s 4x100 relay team of KaiLi Knapp, Adelyn Mitchell, Madeline Seguin and Harper; Kamiakin’s 4x200 relay team of Harper, Seguin, Mitchell and Nikole Thomas; Walla Walla’s Nelson in the 1600; Richland’s 4x400 relay team of Isabella Williams, Emma Summers, Hailey Summers and Natalie Ruzauskas; Richland junior Ruzauskas in both the 800 and 3200; Southridge junior Jayden Smith in both the high jump and triple jump; Richland freshman Hailey Summers in the 400; and Hermiston senior Makaylee Young in the long jump..