State football playoffs begin this weekend for Chiawana, Kennewick, Prosser and more

It’s time for state high school football playoffs, and the Mid-Columbia has eight teams involved in various classifications.

Here’s a look at the larger classification games this weekend.

(#11) Mount Si (8-2) at (#6) Chiawana (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Edgar Brown Stadium.

The visiting Wildcats have some pretty impressive weapons coming into this Class 4A contest.

In a 34-20 win over Monroe last weekend (getting Mount Si into the state playoffs), quarterback Clay Millen went 17 for 21 for 244 yards.

Millen is the son of Hugh Millen, a former University of Washington star quarterback who went on to play for a number of NFL teams.

Clay Millen’s older brother, Cale, is a quarterback for the University of Oregon.

Perhaps Clay Millen’s biggest weapon is running back Cole Norah, who rushed 24 times for 130 yards against Monroe. He also caught six of Millen’s passes for 96 yards in that game.

Chiawana will counter with a tough, gritty defense that intercepted Mead’s Ryan Blair five times in last Friday’s 21-10 regional playoff win.

Dion Lee has been outstanding for the Riverhawks as of late, being QB JP Zamora’s top target on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, Lee seems to always cover the other team’s top receiver. He had six interceptions this season.

If you can’t make it to the game, SWX TV will be broadcasting it.

(#12) Yelm (7-3) at (#5) Kennewick (9-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Lampson Stadium.

My first thought was I was impressed that the state seeding committee gave Kennewick a 5 seed in the 3A state football tournament.

Not that the Lions didn’t deserve it. They’ve faltered just once this season.

No, the fact that the committee gave Kennewick the respect it deserved. Kudos to the committee.

Veteran coach Randy Affholter has done a great job with the Lions, who have a swarming defense and depend on sophomore RB Myles Mayovsky to move the ball.

Elijah Tanner has done a great job of running the offense at quarterback, throwing at the right times to guys like Simeon Howard and Max Mayer.

Yelm started out 0-2 this season before the Tornados reeled off seven victories in the final eight games – including a 27-17 win over Edmonds-Woodway to qualify for state.

In that win, and trailing 17-14, running back Carson Amendt scored on a 6-yard run to give Yelm the lead. Quarterback Ben Hoffman – the 3A South Sound Conference’s offensive player of the year – added a 44-yard TD run to put the game away.

Bradley McGannan was named the SSC’s co-lineman of the year.

The game will also be broadcast on KONA Mix 105.3 FM and MIX1053.com.

(#10) Eatonville (6-4) vs. (#7) Prosser (7-2), 1 p.m., Saturday, Fiker Stadium.

Caden Jumper. This is the guy Prosser’s defense must stop in this 2A state playoff game.

Jumper, at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, was a tight end coming into this season.

But when the starting quarterback transferred out just before the season began, Cruisers head coach Gavin Kralik asked Jumper to take over at QB.

It’s worked, and in Eatonville’s 57-35 win over Orting last week to qualify for state, Jumper passed for 141 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 130 more yards and two TDs.

Prosser’s offense counters with sophomore Kaiden Rivera, who has thrown for 2,032 yards and 17 TD passes against just 4 interceptions.

His favorite target is Will Thompson, with 28 catches for 571 yards.

Logan Candanoza has rushed for 697 yards for the Mustangs.

Other games

Also in 2A, Othello (6-4) is seeded at No. 14, and will visit No. 3 Lynden (7-2) at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham. … In Class 1A, top seed Royal (10-0) will play host to No. 16 Charles Wright Academy (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. … Also in 1A, No. 13 Connell (7-3) travels to No. 4 La Center (10-0), where the Eagles will play at La Center at 1 p.m., Saturday. … In 2B, No. 9-seeded Tri-Cities Prep (9-1) will have to travel to play No. 8 Asotin (8-1) at 6 p.m. Friday at Asotin High School. … Also in 2B, No. 15 Mabton (4-6) will have to travel to No. 2 Napavine (8-1) at 1 p.m., Saturday, at Centralia High School.

Special Olympics

Over 800 athletes are expected to compete in the 2019 Special Olympics State Fall Games, set for Friday, Nov. 22, through Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Tri-Cities.

Athletes from throughout the state will participate in bowling, flag football, gymnastics and volleyball at various sites throughout the area.

To put on an event like this, it needs around 600 volunteers.

Jaymelina Esmele, Director of Marketing and Communications for Special Olympics Washington, said that the Tri-Cities is almost at the 600 mark for volunteers.

“The Tri-Cities has definitely stepped up,” said Esmele.

She said that there is still a need for flag football officials.

“Volunteers with a knowledge of football would be paired up with an experienced official,” she said.

To volunteer, go to the following link: bit.ly/specialolympicsgames

The other event that needs help is simple. Opening ceremonies is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the HAPO Center (formerly TRAC Center) in Pasco.

And the event needs fans to cheer on the athletes in the opening ceremonies.

“We did it earlier this year,” said Esmele. “It’s called Fans in the Stands, and it’s a volunteer role. We had a lot of corporations come out in groups and cheer the athletes on.”

As for the games themselves, competition runs both Saturday and Sunday.

Bowling will be at Spare Time Lanes in Kennewick, while flag football will be played at Badger Mountain Community Park.

Gymnastics will be at Mid-Columbia Gymnastics Academy, and volleyball is to be played at Numerica Pavilion (Southridge Sports and Event Complex).

For more information on the games, go to http://specialolympicswashington.org.\

Southridge forward Kassadi Suitonu (23) and Bellevue’s Zoe Fowler battle for control of the ball during Wednesday’s game in Kennewick. Jeanie Jensen Tri-City Herald

Girls soccer

Southridge’s season came to an end Wednesday night when visiting Bellevue beat the Suns 3-2 in the first round of the 3A girls state soccer tournament.

Violet Duran scored an early goal for the Suns for a 1-0 lead, but the Wolverines bounced back to score the next three goals.

Southridge’s Kassadi Suitonu was able to get the Suns within a goal with a penalty kick goal late in the contest.

Bellevue now meets Kamiakin, a 3-0 winner over Lakes on Tuesday, in a state quarterfinal match.

The date and location have yet to be set, but Bellevue is on the bottom of the bracket, which means it will be the host.

Bowling

• Hanford swept Kamiakin on Wednesday night in both teams’ season opener, winning 4-0. The Falcons’ Suzi Gelston had the best score on both teams, rolling a 183.

• Richland beat Hermiston 3-1 on Tuesday night, with the top Bomber being Kami Campbell and her 182 score.

• Pasco beat Southridge 3-1 on Tuesday, as the Bulldogs’ Bailey Stark rolled a 221, and Brandy Castaneda added a 197. Nicole Omlor had a 219 for the Suns.

• Kennewick beat Walla Walla 4-0 on Wednesday, as Paige Harris rolled a game-high 212 for the Lions. Wa-Hi was led by Morgan Sucharda, with a 185.

WHL STANDINGS

Through Thursday, Nov. 14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Everett, 13 wins-4 losses-0 OTL-0 SOL-26 points

2. Kamloops, 13-6-0-0-26

3. Portland, 11-5-0-1-23

4. Tri-City, 11-6-0-1-23

5. Vancouver, 10-8-1-1-22

6. Kelowna, 9-8-1-1-20

7. Victoria, 9-7-1-0-19

8. Spokane, 8-7-2-0-18

9. Seattle, 5-9-2-1-13

10. Prince George, 4-13-0-2-10

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Edmonton, 13-3-3-1-30

2. Prince Albert, 13-4-3-0-29

3. Lethbridge, 13-5-0-3-29

4. Medicine Hat, 12-6-1-0-25

5. Saskatoon, 11-7-1-1-24

6. Winnipeg, 10-8-1-0-21

7. Calgary, 9-6-1-1-20

8. Moose Jaw, 9-7-1-0-19

9. Brandon, 9-12-0-0-18

10. Red Deer, 5-11-0-2-12

11. Swift Current, 3-11-1-2-9

12. Regina, 2-12-2-0-6

Last three Tri-City games

Nov. 8 – Americans 4, Calgary 3 (SO)

Nov. 9 – Americans 3, Lethbridge 2

Nov. 11 – Americans 3, Edmonton 0

Next three Tri-City games

Saturday, Nov. 16 – Spokane at Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22 – Winnipeg at Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 – Kelowna at Americans, 7:05 p.m.