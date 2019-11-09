Kamiakin and Hanford knocked out of football playoffs

The visiting Kamiakin Braves had no answer in how to stop Mt. Spokane running back Kannon Katzer on Friday night.

Katzer rushed 26 times for 211 yards, and he scored five first-half touchdowns, as the host Wildcats beat the Braves 49-20 in a Class 3A regional playoff game at Joe Albi Stadium.

Mt. Spokane led 49-7 after three quarters, activating the running clock.

With the loss, Kamiakin sees its season end at 7-3. Mt. Spokane qualifies for the 3A state playoffs.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Tuna Altahir led the Braves with 75 yards rushing, while Lucas Castilleja tossed two TD passes in the fourth quarter.

Gonzaga Prep 50, Hanford 36

The visiting Hanford Falcons could not stop Gonzaga Prep’s rushing attack, as the Bullpups rolled up 471 yards in a Class 4A regional playoff game.

G-Prep qualifies for the 4A state playoffs.

Jaden Ortega rushed 30 times for 164 yards and two scores, while Prep QB Ryan McKenna rushed 22 more times for 165 yards and a TD.

Easton Wise-Hyde led Hanford, going 16 for 35 for 294 yards passing and four TDs.

Gabe Martinez and Caleb Harvey each caught two TD passes for the Falcons, whose season ends at 6-4.

Harvey caught 4 passes for 102 yards.

Central Valley 40, Walla Walla 7

Jakob Humphrey rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown Friday night, but it wasn’t enough as the visiting Blue Devils (5-5) lost a non-league crossover game against the Bears.

Ferris 38, Pasco 20

Visiting Ferris jumped out to a 25-0 lead and never looked back in a non-league game on Thursday.

Brent Jones carried the football 32 times for the Saxons, rushing for 245 yards and four touchdowns.

Pasco quarterback Armani Reyes threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs, who finished with a 3-7 record.

Miguel Hinojosa caught 4 passes for 97 yards for the Bulldogs, while teammate Des Licon added 6 catches for 86 yards.

Hermiston 55, North Central 28

Garrett Walchli scored three different ways — a 63-yard run, a 39-yard pass reception, and a 73-yard interception return — as host Hermiston beat North Central in a non-league crossover game.

Sam Schwirse added 206 yards of passing for the Bulldogs, who finish the season at 2-8.

Lewis & Clark 40, Southridge 0

Trenton Slatter was 14-for-25 passing for 111 yards for visiting Southridge (1-9) in a non-league game Thursday night.

The host Tigers held the Suns offense to just 126 yards of total offense.

Richland 44, University 13

The visiting Bombers rolled up 450 total yards of offense en route to winning the Thursday night non-league crossover.

Marshaun Davis-Copeland rushed 19 times for 139 yards, and he scored on TD runs of 12, 14 and 48 yards.

Bombers QBs Harrison Westover and Cameron Kitchens each tossed one TD pass.

Richland ends its season with a 4-6 record.

Othello 17, Pullman 3

The Othello Huskies qualified for the state 2A playoffs after beating Pullman in a glue crossover game Friday in Othello.

Othello quarterback Logan Hollenbeck scored on a 4-yard run, and Steven Ochoa added a 34-yard TD run.

In between, Andrew Velazquez kicked a 30-yard field goal.

It was the second time in less than a month the two teams have met.

On Oct. 25, Pullman beat visiting Othello 13-7 in a non-league game.

SCAC Playoffs

The top seeds all won their crossover playoffs on Friday, each winner qualifying for the 1A state playoffs.

Connell defeated Naches Valley 55-7; LaSalle took care of River View 57-12; Royal routed Goldendale 82-3; and Zillah shut out Warden 49-0.

No other details were available.

2B EWAC Regionals

Dante Maiuri passed for 311 yards, Austen Hiatt caught 6 passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns; and Jacob Levy added 14 catches for 115 yards ( and 13 tackles on defense), as host Tri-Cities Prep beat Manson 44-0 in a 2B regional game Friday.

With the win, the Jaguars (9-1) advance to the state 2B playoffs and will find out their opponent on Sunday.

In a shocker, Mabton — the EWAC’s sixth-place team — upset regular-season champion Columbia-Burbank 21-20 to qualify for state. Burbank sees its season end at 8-2.

Liberty Christian also had its season end, falling 61-14 to Central Washington 2B league champ Lake Roosevelt.

No other details were available.