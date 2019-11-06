Southridge girls soccer earn state 3A tournament berth

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Southridge girls soccer team, with a 10-8-1 overall record, clinched a state 3A tournament berth on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over crosstown rival Kamiakin.

Julia Patterson was credited with the goal early in the second half to give the Suns the lead for good.

Brian Gochoel’s team will get to play host to a first-round state tournament game next Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Suns have now won five games in a row, and six of their last seven.

Meanwhile, Kamiakin gets a second shot at earning state berth, when the Braves play host to Mt. Spokane at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lampson Stadium.

• Top Mid-Columbia Conference seed Chiawana was eliminated from the 4A District 8 tournament on Tuesday, losing to Central Valley 3-0.

That leaves just Richland among the MCC teams left which has a chance to still get to state.

The Bombers, who beat Walla Walla 7-0 on Tuesday in an elimination game, plays host to Central Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bomber Field in another loser-out game.

The winner of that game gets a shot at Mead for the second state berth.

That game will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Joe Albi Stadium in Spokane.

Prep volleyball

The higher seeds all won opening-round matches Tuesday in the 4A District 8 volleyball tournament.

University beat Walla Walla 3-1, Richland rallied to beat Gonzaga Prep 3-2, Chiawana shut out Ferris 3-0, and Mead blanked Hanford 3-0.

So here are Saturday’s Round 2 district matches: Game 5, Gonzaga Prep at Walla Walla (loser out), 1 p.m.; Game 6, Hanford at Ferris (loser out), 12:30 p.m.; Game 7, University at Richland, 1 p.m.; Game 8, Chiawana at Mead, 1 p.m.

• The 3A district tournament begins Thursday at two sites: At Kamiakin, Hermiston takes on North Central at 5 p.m., in a loser-out match. The winner then plays Kamiakin at 7 p.m.

At Mt. Spokane, Kennewick plays Shadle Park at 5 in a loser-out game. The winner then plays Mt. Spokane at 7.

Two state 3A tournament berths are available.

• Bob Raidl’s Richland High volleyball program is a machine, turning out winning teams year after year. In fact, the Bombers have won the MCC regular-season championship four out of the last five years.

But here might be the stat of the year: all four Richland teams — varsity, junior varsity, c team, and freshman team — went unbeaten in MCC play this season. That’s a combined MCC record of 53-0 this fall.

Prep football

A few area football teams are finishing their seasons on Thursday with non-league crossovers.

Pasco will play host to Ferris at 6 p.m., at Edgar Brown Stadium.

Richland plays at University at 6 p.m., and Southridge takes on Lewis & Clark at 6 p.m., at Joe Albi Stadium.

• Warden earned the 1A SCAC East’s No. 3 playoff berth, while River View grabbed No. 4 in Monday’s three-way mini-playoff in Royal City.

Warden beat both River View and Kiona-Benton in the Kansas Plan tiebreaker, while River View beat Ki-Be to eliminate the Bears.

So here is what the district crossover playoffs — SCAC West teams against SCAC East, with winners of each game advancing to the state playoffs — looks like on Friday night:

Goldendale at Royal, Naches Valley at Connell, Warden at Zillah, and River View at La Salle.

All games kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Because there is a possibility that the Big Nine Conference could have a three-way tie for first place in football, the league moved the games of the teams involved up one night to Thursday.

Wenatchee visits Eastmont at 7 p.m., while Sunnyside is at Moses Lake at 7:30 p.m.

The Big Nine gets two 4A state playoff berths this year, and entering the final week of the regular season, Wenatchee has a 5-0 league record while Eastmont and Sunnyside are both at 4-1.

Sunnyside defeated Eastmont a few weeks ago, but lost at Wenatchee.

If Wenatchee were to beat Eastmont on Thursday, the seeds would by Wenatchee No. 1 and Sunnyside No. 2.

But if Eastmont were to win (and assuming Sunnyside was to beat winless Moses Lake), there is a three-way tie for first and a mini-playoff.

That mini-playoff would be in Moses Lake on Saturday. No time has been determined.

• By Saturday night, all teams that qualify for state football should be known.

That will allow the state seeding committees for each classification to meet Sunday morning at the WIAA offices to determine seeding order.

By Sunday, around noon, everyone will know where they play in the first round, and who they will play.