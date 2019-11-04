Kamiakin boys dominate at district cross country, head for the state meet

Tri-City Herald file

The Kamiakin boys cross country continue to dominate golf courses by outrunning everyone as a group.

The Braves won the 3A District 8 meet on Saturday at Wandermere Golf Course in Spokane. That qualified the Braves for this coming Saturday’s WIAA state cross country meet, set to be held again at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

Kamiakin coach Matt Rexus has his team vying for a third consecutive state team title.

On Saturday in Spokane, Kamiakin sophomore Isaac Teeples won the 3A boys race with a time of 15 minutes, 30 seconds, run over the 5,000-meter course.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But Teeples had four of his other teammates finish in the top 10 — out of 53 runners in the race: Grayson Wilcott was third (15:44), Stanford Smith was fourth (15:48), Jax Weide was eighth (15:59) and Andrew Holladay was 10th (16:00).

Richland’s Natalie Ruzauskas was the girls 4A individual champion, crossing the finish line in 18:22.

Two of her teammates also placed in the top 10: Emma Summers was fifth at 19:20, and Andrijana Fundak was eighth at 19:25. And the Bombers finished second as a team to qualify for the state meet.

Walla Walla’s Ella Nelson finished third in the race, while two runners from Hanford — Kendra Keller and Elizabeth McCluskey — finished seventh and 10th, respectively.

In the 3A girls race, Kennewick qualified as a team by placing second.

Geraldin Correa (18:21) placed fourth overall for the Lions, while teammate Macy Marquardt was eighth at 19:35.

Three other Mid-Columbia Conference athletes placed in the top 10: Hermiston’s Cydney Sanchez was seventh at 19:19; Kamiakin’s Deverie Gutierrez was ninth at 19:43; and Kamiakin’s Hannah Paulsen was 10th at 19:47.

Walla Walla’s Cooper Cortinas (sixth) and Cannon Angotti (10th) finished in the top 10 of the 4A boys race.

State slowpitch softball

Hermiston fell one win short of winning the WIAA slowpitch softball title for 3A schools Saturday in Yakima.

The Bulldogs lost 6-4 in the championship game to Mt. Spokane, a team they had beaten 10-9 in the district championship game a week before.

Hermiston got to the finals by beating Prairie 26-2, then stopping Washougal 10-0 in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Chiawana went 1-2 in the 4A state tournament, also in Yakima on Saturday.

The Riverhawks opened the tournament by falling 12-10 to Union. But they bounced back to stop Woodinville 10-5 before falling 17-7 to Moses Lake.

CWAC football

Prosser found itself down 24-12 at one point Saturday night in the CWAC championship game against Ellensburg.

But the Mustangs rallied to score the final 20 points — Kaiden Rivera TD passes of 21 yards to Case Reinmuth, and 98 yards to Will Thompson; and a 1-yard TD dive by Logan Candanoza — to beat the Bulldogs 32-24.

Both teams will advance to the state 2A playoffs.

Rivera finished with 357 yards passing and four touchdown passes, while Thompson caught 4 passes for 144 yards.

In the other playoff games, Othello beat Selah 13-10 on a last second field goal; and Toppenish held off East Valley 34-32. Othello and Toppenish will play the Great Northern League’s top two teams this coming Friday to determine state playoff berths.

District volleyball

The MCC district volleyball tournaments get going Tuesday at various sites.

Here is the first-round matchups: Gonzaga Prep at Richland, 6 p.m.; Ferris at Chiawana, 6:30 p.m.; Walla Walla at University, 6 p.m.; Hanford at Mead, 6 p.m.

Two state 4A tournament berths are up for grabs.

The 3A district tournament begins Thursday at two sites: At Kamiakin, Hermiston takes on North Central at 5 p.m., in a loser-out match. The winner then plays Kamiakin at 7 p.m.

At Mt. Spokane, Kennewick plays Shadle Park at 5 in a loser-out game. The winner then plays Mt. Spokane at 7.

Two state 3A tournament berths are available.

District girls soccer

The Southridge and Kamiakin girls meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lampson Stadium with a 3A state tournament berth on the line.

Last Saturday, Southridge knocked off Mt. Spokane 1-0, and Kamiakin beat Shadle Park 3-0, to advance to the district tournament final.

The Southridge-Kamiakin loser will play the Mt. Spokane-Shadle Park winner (playing at 2 p.m. Tuesday) on Saturday for the second state berth.

Meanwhile, Chiawana and Richland will be playing in loser-out contests on Tuesday in the 4A district tournament.

Mead beat Chiawana 1-0 in Saturday’s winners bracket semifinals, while Gonzaga Prep topped Richland 3-1.

Mead and G-Prep play at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the district title and the first state 4A berth.

On Tuesday, Walla Walla visits Richland at 6 p.m.; Central Valley visits Chiawana at 5 p.m.

NWAC soccer

The NWAC soccer tournaments get under way Tuesday, with the CBC women playing host to Tacoma at 1 p.m. If the Hawks can win, they’d advance to a Saturday quarterfinal match at Clark College in Vancouver, with a noon start.

Walla Walla Community College’s women’s team has a first-round bye by virtue of its first-place finish in the NWAC East. The Warriors host a noon Saturday quarterfinal match against the winner of Tuesday’s Skagit Valley-Portland CC match.

Finally, CBC’s men’s team won the NWAC East title, and the Hawks get a first-round bye. They will host a quarterfinal match at 1 p.m. Saturday against the winner of Tuesday’s first-round Everett vs. Lane game.

Americans weekend

The Tri-City Americans (now 8-6-0-1, 17 points) sit sixth overall in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference standings after splitting a pair of home games over the weekend.

The Ams beat Seattle 5-2 on Friday night, as Samuel Stewart scored a goal for Tri-City while Nick Bowman added two assists. Goalie Beck Warm got the victory in net, stopping 26 shots.

On Saturday, visiting Vancouver stopped Tri-City 6-3.

Bowman had two goals for the Americans in the loss, while Bryan McAndrews added a goal and Krystof Hrabik had an assist.

The Americans embark on a three-game road trip later this week through Canada, playing at Calgary on Friday, Nov. 8 (6 p.m. Pacific), playing at Lethbridge on Saturday, Nov. 9 (6 p.m.), and then at Edmonton on Monday, Nov. 11 (1 p.m.).

WHL Standings

Through Monday, Nov. 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Everett, 11 wins-4 losses-0 OTL-0 SOL-22 points

2. Portland, 10-4-0-1-21

3. Kelowna, 9-4-1-1-20

4. Kamloops, 10-6-0-0-20

5. Vancouver, 9-8-1-0-19

6. Tri-City, 8-6-0-1-17

7. Spokane, 7-6-2-0-16

8. Victoria, 6-7-1-0-13

9. Seattle, 5-7-2-1-13

10. Prince George, 4-11-0-1-9

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Edmonton, 12-1-3-0-27

2. Prince Albert, 11-2-3-0-25

3. Lethbridge, 11-4-0-3-25

4. Medicine Hat, 10-5-1-0-21

5. Saskatoon, 9-7-1-1-20

6. Winnipeg, 8-6-1-0-17

7. Calgary, 8-5-1-0-17

8. Moose Jaw, 7-7-1-0-15

9. Brandon, 7-10-0-0-14

10. Red Deer, 5-8-0-2-12

11. Swift Current, 3-9-1-2-9

12. Regina, 2-11-2-0-6