Hanford clinches regional playoff berth. Southridge nabs first victory

The Hanford Falcons clinched the second Class 4A regional football playoff berth on Friday night, beating host Hermiston 50-28.

The Falcons jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and never looked back.

Kamari Durmas rushed 23 times for Hanford for 173 yards, while Idrian Cerna carried 11 times for 98 yards and three touchdowns.

Hanford quarterback Easton Wise-Hyde passed for three touchdowns and ran in for another score.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Quarterback Sam Schwirse paced the Bulldogs, going 29 for 46 for 303 yards and four touchdown passes.

Garrett Walchli caught all four TD passes for Hermiston, finishing the game with 11 catches for 185 yards.

The Falcons will play the top seed among the Greater Spokane League’s Class 4A teams. That race is still wide open.

Games

KENNEWICK 19, RICHLAND 14: Elijah Tanner found Max Mayer for a touchdown pass with 8 seconds left in the game, giving the visiting Lions an MCC victory.

Richland had taken a 14-13 lead with 1:30 remaining when the Bombers blocked a punt and scored.

Kennewick plays Southridge at 8 p.m. Friday. A Lions win would clinch the MCC’s No. 1 seed for Class 3A teams in regional play, and Kennewick would play host to the GSL’s No. 2 team on Nov. 8.

SOUTHRIDGE 21, MOSES LAKE 17: Trenton Slatter tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Legrand Benedict with 1:35 remaining in the game, giving host Southridge its first win of the season.

Slatter was 22 for 35 for 170 yards and the TD pass.

Austin Gideon caught 8 passes for 82 yards for the Suns.

Southridge’s defense held Moses Lake to just 136 yards of offense.

WALLA WALLA 35, PASCO 21: The host Blue Devils finished MCC play at 4-4, jumping out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and never looking back.

Sophomore running back Jakob Humphrey rushed 28 times for 216 yards and three touchdowns for Wa-Hi.

Armani Reyes led the Bulldogs, going 21 for 42 for 287 yards and two TD passes. Des Licon caught seven of those passes for 157 yards.

WENATCHEE 28, SUNNYSIDE 0: Camden Sirmon tossed two TD passes, and the Panthers defense held visiting Sunnyside to just 199 yards of total offense in a key Big Nine contest.

Arturo Fernandez had 23 rushed for 76 yards for the Grizzlies.

With two weeks left in the Big Nine season, Wenatchee is 5-0, and Eastmont and Sunnyside are both 3-1 in conference play.

Two teams will advance to the state playoffs.

PROSSER 73, WAPATO 7: The Mustangs finished the regular season with a rout of Wapato, leading 52-0 at halftime.

Kaiden Rivera tossed four TD passes for Prosser, while Will Thompson caught one TD pass and returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for the other.

The Mustangs also picked up four Wapato fumbles and returned them all for scores.

Prosser plays Ellensburg next Saturday at 7 p.m., at Grandview High School for the CWAC championship. Both teams have already qualified for the 2A state tournament.

PULLMAN 13, OTHELLO 7: Steven Ochoa scored on a 22-yard run in the fourth quarter for host Othello, but it was too little, too late as the Huskies lost a non-league game to Pullman.

The Greyhounds got a TD pass from Carson Coulter and two field goals.

Othello will play Selah at 1 p.m. Saturday at Grandview in a crossover playoff game.

SELAH 52, GRANDVIEW 12: Rollin Levon rushed for 341 yards to lead Selah to the CWAC win.

The Vikings built a 38-0 lead en route to clinching the last CWAC South playoff spot.

Rocco Parrish passed for 298 yards and two touchdowns to lead Grandview.

Bryce DeLarosa caught four passes for 114 yards, while Diamond Carrasco added six catches for 100 yards.

CONNELL 33, KIONA-BENTON 0: Connell shut out the Bears, grabbing the inside track to the second SCAC East crossover berth, which comes with a home game.

No other details were available.

ROYAL 67, RIVER VIEW 0: The visiting Knights continued their dominance in SCAC East play, pitching another defensive shutout. It’s the sixth shutout in eight games for top-ranked Royal.

No other details were available.

TRI-CITIES PREP 54, BREWSTER 6: Dante Maiuri passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns, as the host Jaguars won a non-league game.

Kaden Harrison rushed five times for 110 yards and two TDs, while Noah Elliott added 12 rushed for 100 yards and three scores.

Landon Amato had another interception, giving him 11 for the season.

Prep’s defense held Brewster to just 62 yards of total offense.