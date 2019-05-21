Mid-Columbia has a huge contingent heading to state track and tennis events

In this 2018 file photo, two of the state’s top hurdlers at the time, Kamiakin’s Parker Morgan, left, and Hanford’s Beau Franklin are shown. Franklin will be competing at this year’s state meet in the 300 hurdles. Tri-City Herald

The state championships for the spring sport with the largest number of participants, track and field, get underway Thursday in both Tacoma and Cheney.

The Class 4A/3A/2A state championships will again be at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma, while the 1B/2B/1A meet is at Eastern Washington University in Cheney.

The Mid-Columbia has a huge contingent heading to the six state meets – 139 athletes entered in 200 individual events, and 29 more relay teams.

Here’s a look at each of the upcoming meets, by classification:

Class 4A boys

Hanford, Richland and Walla Walla each send five individuals, but the guys to really watch are Wa-Hi’s Jared McAlvey and Patrick Utschinski.

In this 2018 file photo, Walla Walla’s Jared McAlvey (1783) finished fourth in the boys 4A 300 hurdles at the state track and field championships in Tacoma. Michael Najera Special to the Herald

McAlvey will compete in the 200, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. He’s the third-fastest in the state in the 300 hurdles. Utschinski will compete in the shot put (No. 3 in the state) and discus. He had the best throws In both events in last weekend’s District 8 meet in Richland.

Others competing for Wa-Hi: Cooper Cortinas (1600), Jahmal Mangarero (javelin), Dash Sirmon (javelin), 4x100 relay team.

Watch out for the Chiawana boys 4x400 relay team of Bennie Alferness, Sisay West, Cameron Breier and Austin Bachman. This foursome has had the best time in the state all season long and it sits with a 3:20.5 time. Bachman is also in the 800, Breier will run the 400 and 300 hurdles, Dion Lee will long jump and triple jump, and the 4x100 relay is also qualified.

Hanford’s lineup includes Jonathan Bennett, who ran the fastest 100 last weekend in Richland at 11.32 second; Beau Franklin in the 300 hurdles; Dan Izquierdo in the triple jump, TJ Lynch in the pole vault, and Connor Woodward in the high jump.

Richland is led by Jack Schuster, who had the best javelin throw at district with a mark of 180-1; Logan Hendel (pole vault), Riley Moore (3200), Kade Powell (200) and Geoffrey Robinson (shot put).

Sunnyside will send Mike Rivera, who will run in the 100 and 200.

Class 4A girls

Hanford is sending a contingent of seven individuals and two relays (4x100, 4x200).

Nyenuchi Okengbo leads the way in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. She’s the third-fastest 300 hurdler in the state.

Amanda Fraga had the fastest 400 meters at last weekend’s district meet at 58.54, and Camryn Dezember (100, 200) and Sophia Sherman (both hurdles) will also have multiple events.

Brooke Davison (high jump), Katelynn Gelston (discus) and Graison Oberman (pole vault) will also compete for Hanford.

Richland is sending five athletes, led by Emma Summers (1600, 3200) and Brianne Turner (shot put, discus). Others include Madilynn Carr (800), Maelyn George (javelin) and Natalie Ruzauskas (800).

Walla Walla is sending its 4x400 relay and four athletes. But boy are they good.

Eliana Coburn (high jump), Noelani Helm (high jump, javelin), Madi Knight (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump), and Ella Nelson (1600, 3200) can all score points.

Chiawana has a lone representative in Alyssa Agundis in the 400.

Class 3A boys

Kamiakin is sending a small army of eight individuals and its 4x100 relay team.

Jaxson Nichols qualified in three events (high jump, long jump, triple jump), while Neal Berkey (pole vault, long jump), Cameron Gutierrez (400, 800) and Parker Morgan (both hurdles) have two events each.

Others competing are Ryan Child (3200), Derek Fischer (100), Brayden Freitag (pole vault), and Porter Grigg (3200).

At 15-6, Freitag has the best Class 3A mark in the state going in.

Kennewick qualified three athletes: Arnaldo Cabrera (100, 200), Johan Correa (1600) and Rodrigo Vazquez (discus). The Lions’ 4x400 relay team will also compete.

Southridge’s Alax Grimes has the top discus mark among 3A athletes in the state at 175-11; while Garrett Walchli (200) will compete for Hermiston, as well as the Bulldogs’ 4x100 relay team.

In this 2017 file photo, Kamiakin’s Britney Donais and Southridge’s Hailey Reiboldt approach the final hurdle of the girls 100-meter high hurdles at the Pasco Invitational Track meet. Scott Butner Special to the Herald

Class 3A girls

Kamiakin’s girls send four individuals – Britney Donais (100, 300 hurdles), Hannah Paulsen (800), Katherine Petsch (100, 200) and Abigail Winstead (pole vault).

But the Braves’ 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams have the state’s fastest 3A times coming into the meet.

Southridge will send five individuals and the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. Here are the other Suns: Mahek Bhandel (200), Olivia Lee (triple jump), Emily Meek (100 hurdles, top 3A time in the state at 14.89 seconds), Peyton Santos (discus) and Jayden Smith (high jump).

In this 2018 file photo, Southridge’s Emily Meek (1592) finished third in the 3A 100-meter hurdles at the state track and field championships in Tacoma. Michael Najera Special to the Herald

Kennewick also will send five: Tyana Breedlove (400), Geraldin Correa-Cambindo (400, 800), Nevaeh DeNune (shot put), Madeline Gebers (javelin) and Noelia Hernandez (discus).

Finally, Hermiston’s Jazlyn Romero has the top 3A javelin mark in the state at 151-9. Romero will be joined by Paige Palzinski (shot put) and McKaylee Young (long jump).

Class 2A boys

Prosser is sending four athletes to Tacoma: Oliver Davis (high jump), Haden Hicks (high jump), Case Reinmuth (triple jump) and Levi VerMulm (300 hurdles).

Hicks is ranked second among state 2A athletes in the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 6.5 inches.

Class 2A girls

Prosser is sending two athletes in Abby Rodriguez (shot put) and Natalia VerMulm (pole vault).

Rodriguez is No. 2 in the state among 2A athletes with a mark of 39-9.25.

Grandview’s Mollee Weddle (javelin) is also competing.

Class 1A boys

Connell will send six individuals and both relays to Cheney, led by distance standout Dallin Price (800, 1600, 3200).

Nolan Chase (1600, 3200), Cutter Egbert (400), Garrett Knight (shot put), Josiah Poulson (pole vault) and Carson Riner (triple jump) are the other Eagles.

College Place has five athletes and both relays: Lincoln Mullen (javelin), Braeden Schwarz (long jump, triple jump), Xavier Thompson (shot put), Niel Wright (100, 200) and Drexler Yesiki (discus).

Royal will send five athletes and the 4x400 relay team. The Knights who qualified are Joaquin Arballo-Meza (1600), Tucker Janett (100, pole vault), Gerrit Larson (400), Angel Farias Ramos (100, 200) and Michael Perez-Villalobos (shot put, discus).

Kiona-Benton has three qualifiers: Jared Garner (300 hurdles), Billy Simpkin (both hurdles) and Martine Villarreal (triple jump).

River View and Wahluke are sending two athletes each: for River View, it’s Mauricio Mendoza (both hurdles) and Rylan Naughton (javelin); for Wahluke, it’s Daniel Ayala (both hurdles) and Tanu Buck (800).

Class 1A girls

Connell brings the area’s largest contingent of six individuals and all three relay teams.

Leading the Eagles will be Alma Manzo, who competes in four events: 100, 200, 400 and long jump. She leads all 1A competitors in the state in the 400 (57.97) and long jump (18-5).

Also competing for the Eagles are Emma Andrewjeski (discus, javelin, shot put), Jill Benson (javelin), Krislynn Freeman (300 hurdles), Kianna Holst (400), and Madelyn Jenks (400).

College Place is next with the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, and four individuals: Melia Loe (1600, 3200), Madelyn Neil (100 hurdles, triple jump), Vanessa Rodriguez (shot put), and Madeline Weaver (100, triple jump).

Royal qualified it’s 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams, and three athletes: Lindsey Carrasco (pole vault), Abigail Delay (200, 400), and Gina Grant (100 hurdles, high jump, long jump, triple jump).

River View’s Jennifer Gonzalez (both hurdles) and Skyln Munson (300 hurdles), and Wahluke’s Mirmna Gallaga (discus) also qualified for state.

Class 2B boys

DeSales qualified its 4x400 relay team and three individuals: Koy Fruci (800), Patrick Jones (3200), and Tim Scheel (200, 400).

Columbia-Burbank has three qualifiers in the field events: Cody Doss (javelin), Kevin Segraves (discus) and William Vernam (high jump).

Walla Walla Valley Academy has two runners in Matthew Rittenbach (1600, 3200) and Justin Roosma (800, 1600); and Lind-Ritzville’s Conrad Ziemer qualified in the 800.

Class 2B girls

DeSales leads the area with five individuals and all three relays. The Irish is led by Katelynn Hassler (400 and both hurdles), and eighth-grader Morgan Thomas (shot put, discus).

Other athletes include Lesley Arceo (triple jump), Emmalyne Jimenez (800) and Laura Ruthven (3200).

Columbia-Burbank and Lind-Ritzville qualified two athletes each: Lillian Lott (400) and Alyssa Stanley (triple jump) for the Coyotes; and Syndey Kinch (long jump, pole vault) and Julia Klein (800) for Lind-Ritzville.

Dayton/Waitsburg’s Kirsten Miller (300 hurdles) and Mabton’s Crystal Gomez (100, 200) will also compete.

Class 1B boys

Bickleton and Prescott each have three athletes competing.

Luke Binfet (800), Michael Gannon (3200, pole vault) and Scott McBride (shot put, discus) will compete for Bickleton.

Prescott will be represented by Miguel Ayala (shot put, discus), Jonathan Cardenas (triple jump) and Omar Velazco (110 hurdles).

Class 1B girls

Prescott’s Ericka Eulloqui (both hurdles) is the region’s only athlete competing.

Prep tennis

The Mid-Columbia will have 27 athletes represented at the various state tournaments on Friday and Saturday.

In the 4A tournament (at Hanford High and the Columbia Basin Racquet Club), Walla Walla’s Etienne Chaillot will play in boys singles, while Chiawana’s Cai Nyby and Mica Olin are qualified for boys doubles.

Richland’s Quinci Fisher and Ashley Tonthat will compete in the girls singles tournament.

In girls doubles play, Hanford’s Anna Jarman and Kathryn Yang have qualified.

The 3A state tournament will be at Kamiakin and Tri-City Court Club.

In 3A boys doubles, Nathan Webster and Robbie Fiocchi will represent Kennewick, while Adam Dickman and Elijah Edwards play for Southridge.

Kennewick’s April Buckingham and Kamiakin’s Molly Kirkham qualified for 3A girls singles, while Southridge’s Kiera Gale and Sydney Tran will play doubles.

The 2A state tournament will be at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle.

Prosser’s Peter Felicijon will play boys singles, while Othello has two girls doubles teams entered in Macy Hampton and Julissa Cantu, and Alyssa Freeman and Janneisse Alvarez.

The 1B/2B/1A state tournament is at the Yakima Tennis Club.

Wahluke’s Leuri Sandoval and Royal’s Jesus Vasquez will play boys singles; while Connell’s Silas Chase and Tanner Peterson, and Connell’s James Colclasure and Ethan Morrill will all play boys doubles.

Wahluke’s Janet Nunez is entered in the girls singles tournament.