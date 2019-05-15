Pasco, Kamiakin soccer teams advance in tournament. Area tennis and golf athletes also shine

Coach, Matt Potter, Pasco Courtesy of Matt Potter

The Pasco and Kamiakin boys soccer teams moved on in the state tournaments on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs defeated Sunnyside 2-1 on the road in the first round of the 4A state tournament.

Pasco’s Ethan Legard scored a goal off an assist from Adan Escareno, then scored the go-ahead when Eduardo Garcia found the net.

Late in the game, the Bulldogs fended off a furious Sunnyside offensive onslaught to clinch the win.

Pasco’s Danny Puga was in goal as keeper.

Matt Potter’s team now must travel, most likely Saturday, to the winner of Wednesday night’s contest between Ferris and Auburn Mountainview in a 4A state quarterfinal game.

In Marysville, Kamiakin’s Caden Egli scored the Braves’ first goal, then scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time to give Kamiakin a 2-1 win over Marysville-Pilchuck in the first round of the 3A state tournament.

The Braves will play at Mountain View of Vancouver at 2 p.m. Saturday in a 3A quarterfinal.



Mountain View defeated Hermiston 2-1 on a 3-2 shootout on Tuesday night in Hermiston.



Emilio Leal scored the Bulldogs’ lone goal of the contest, as Hermiston’s season ended.

• Connell was the only one of three SCAC East teams to win its first-round 1A state tournament game on Tuesday.

The Eagles went on the road and beat Cashmere 2-1. Connell will play host to either Bridgeport or Vashon Island (they meet Wednesday night), most likely Saturday, in the state 1A quarterfinals.

Also on Tuesday, Royal lost 2-1 to Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls; and Wahluke fell 2-1 at home to Cascade of Leavenworth.

Prep tennis

The Mid-Columbia Conference completed its conference tennis championships on Monday, and now have a quick turnaround with the District 8 tournaments against the Greater Spokane League’s best.

The 4A boys and girls tournament will be Friday and Saturday at Pasco High School, while the 3A boys and girls tournament is set for Kamiakin High School.

The top three placers in the 4A tournaments – singles and doubles – will advance to the state tournament May 24-25. The two placers in the 3A tournaments will advance to state.

And they won’t have to go far.

The 4A tournaments will be at Hanford High School and Columbia Basin Racquet Club.

The 3A tournaments will be at Kamiakin High School and Tri-City Court Club.

Here is who got out of the MCC championships:

4A boys – Singles: Etienne Chaillot, Walla Walla; Diego Gutierrez, Pasco; Braxton Bedoya, Pasco; Ethan Leong, Hanford. Doubles: Cai Nyby and Micah Olin, Chiawana; Angelo Bravo and Greg Rosane, Hanford; Gray Evans and Taylor Wagar, Richland; Jaden Juhasz and Sam Tacheny, Walla Walla.

4A girls – Singles: Quinci Fisher, Richland; Celest Pe, Hanford; Ashley Tonthat, Richland; Amali Gutierrez, Walla Walla. Doubles: Anna Jarman and Kathryn Yang, Hanford; Angelica Guzman and Kristina Luu, Pasco; Camri Iverson and Hailie Herron, Chiawana; Sydnee Hay and Lauren Moore, Richland.

3A boys – Singles: Jackson Clary, Kennewick; Lucas Gable, Southridge; Blake Linde, Kamiakin. Doubles: Nathan Webster and Robbie Fiocchi, Kennewick; Andrew Smith and Elias Cady, Kamiakin; Adam Dickman and Elijah Edwards, Southridge.

3A girls – Singles: April Buckingham, Kennewick; Molly Kirkham, Kamiakin; Emma Hamaker-Teals, Southridge. Doubles: Sydney Tran and Kiera Gale, Southridge; Reagan Brown and Mia DeGarmo, Southridge; Brielle Szendre and Macy Egli, Kamiakin.

Prep golf

District tournament play ended Tuesday, with a few of our region’s players or teams headed to state next week.

Hanford’s Gabe Cach and Tyler Andersen qualified in the 4A boys tournament, while the Pasco girls qualified as a team in the 4A girls tourney.

In the 3A boys, the Kamiakin boys team, Hermiston’s Garrett McClannahan, and Kennewick’s Rylan Simanton all qualified for state.

The Kamiakin and Southridge girls teams, as well as Hermiston’s Madison McClannahan, are 3A state-bound.

Follow-ups

The Richland boys lacrosse team couldn’t advance in the 4A state tournament last Saturday, falling 16-8 to Issaquah in the first-round matchup at Carmichael Middle School in Richland.

That ended the Bombers’ season with a 16-1 record.

It was a tight contest until the third quarter, when Issaquah outscored Richland 5-1.

Spencer Berntsen led Issaquah with five goals.

Matt Hoffman, the leading scorer in the state this season, had three goals and an assist for the Bombers. Teammate Brady Donaldson added two goals and two assists, while Quinn Mitchell had a goal and three assists.

• Former Kennewick High basketball standout Bryce Leavitt had hoped last Saturday to break the Guiness Book of Records mark for most people playing a game of basketball bump. The current record is 701 people. Alas, Leavitt could only get 200 people to play.

“It was really a cool event, and the energy in the gym was great,” said Leavitt. “(We) just had too much youth sports going on to compete with the schedule.”

Leavitt was unfazed.

“It’s all good,” he said. “We raised a lot of money for our charities. … The game was still awesome and everyone wants us to do it again next year.”

• Luis Ojeda reports that 32 teams participated in the Spring Fling cornhole tournament on April 27 at Bookwalter Winery.

There were 32 teams and 248 people in attendance. Sixty percent of those people were from out of town.

Team Sea 4 from Seattle beat Richland’s Mamason in the finals.

Ojeda says there will be more Cornhole tournaments this year in the Tri-Cities.

• The Tri-Cities Alliance settled for another tie in its Evergreen Premier League soccer game Sunday at Edgar Brown Stadium, a 1-1 final against the Spokane Shadow.

That gives the Alliance an 0-0-2 record this season.

Tri-Cities’ Luis Martinez scored in the 76th minute to rally the Alliance from a 1-0 deficit.

The Alliance plays at home Sunday against the Oly Town Artesians at Edgar Brown Stadium. The game begins at 2 p.m.