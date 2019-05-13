Kamiakin, Walla Walla track teams dominate Mid-Columbia championships

Kamiakin’s Parker Morgan, shown here in April, won both hurdles events and set a school record in the 300 hurdles. Tri-City Herald

Walla Walla’s boys and girls, and the Kamiakin boys and girls rolled to team titles at the Mid-Columbia Conference track and field championships this weekend in Hermiston.

In the 4A meet, the Blue Devils boys rolled to victory with 135 points, while the Wa-Hi girls hung on to beat runnerup Hanford 130-118.

In the 3A meet, Kamiakin’s boys scored 137 points, while the Braves girls won with 93 points.

Now, the top eight placers in each event get to compete at the regional meets at Fran Rish Stadium in Richland on Friday and Saturday. The Greater Spokane League’s best will join them to battle for state meet berths.

The top three placers in each event in the 4A meet qualify for state, while the top two in each 3A event heads to state.

Here’s a look at the top performers in last weekend’s event in Hermiston:

Class 4A boys

Walla Walla’s Jared McAlvey, headed to WSU next year on a track scholarship, won three individual events and was part of the winning 4x100 relay. He won the 200 meters, and both hurdles races. His 38.0 seconds time in the 300 hurdles is second best in the state.

Chiawana’s Dion Lee was a double-winner in the long jump and triple jump. His leap of 21 feet, 9.75 inches in the long jump is a school record.

Wa-Hi’s Patrick Utschinski won both the shot put and discus titles. The senior, bound for WSU for football, has the third-best shot put mark in the state, and the fourth-best in the discus.

Class 4A girls

Walla Walla had some outstanding performances, starting with sophomore Emma Nelson. She completed the distance sweep, winning the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters events. Her 2:15.99 time in the 800 meters is a school record. She also anchored the winning 4x400 relay team.

Teammate Noelani Helm finished first in the javelin and high jump, and was second in the triple jump. And Madi Knight scored plenty of points herself, winning the long jump, placing second in the 100 meters and 300 hurdles, and taking third in the 100 hurdles.

Class 3A boys

Kennewick’s Johan Correa, shown here in April, took victories in the 800 and 1600 meters, plus ran anchor on the winning 4x400 team. His 1:55.04 time in the 800 is a school record. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

The Braves may have won the team title, but it was Kennewick’s Arnaldo Cabrera who really shined. The junior won the boys 100 and 200 meters, ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay, and placed second in the long jump.

Kamiakin’s Jaxson Nichols was outstanding with victories in the high jump and triple jump, and a third-place finish in the long jump.

Kennewick’s Johan Correa took victories in the 800 and 1600 meters, plus ran anchor on the winning 4x400 team. His 1:55.04 time in the 800 is a school record.

Kamiakin’s Parker Morgan also had a good day, winning both hurdles events and running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay. Morgan’s 39.99 time in the 300 hurdles is a school record.

Class 3A girls

Katherine Petsch and Britney Donais were a lethal 1-2 punch for Kamiakin. Petsch won the 100 and 200 meters, while Donais won the 300 hurdles and finished second behind Petsch in the 100. Both runners ran legs on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams.

Kennewick junior Geraldin Correa-Cambindo also had a great day, winning the 400 and 800 meters races, and running a leg on the second-place 4x400 relay team.

Boys soccer playoffs

The state tournaments are set in boys soccer after the weekend district tournaments finished up.

Here’s a look at the first round of state tournament matchups for Mid-Columbia teams.

Class 4A: Pasco fell to Ferris 3-1 on Saturday in the District 8 championship game at Edgar Brown Stadium. The Bulldogs will open state play at Sunnyside at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The host Grizzlies are the Big Nine Conference champions. Winner of this game will play the Auburn Mountainview-Ferris winner in the state quarterfinals next weekend.

Class 3A: Hermiston is the District 8 champ, and the Bulldogs will play host to Mountain View of Vancouver at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Kamiakin got in as the district’s No. 2 team after the Braves beat Mt. Spokane 1-0 in a shootout Saturday at Lampson Stadium. Kamiakin travels to play at Marysville-Pilchuck at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Winners of the two above games will meet in the state quarterfinals, most likely Saturday.

Class 2A: Grandview qualified for the state tournament. The Greyhounds will play at Fife at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Class 1A: The SCAC East earned all three state berths from their district. The three teams all play Tuesday. Connell is at Cashmere at 6 p.m.; Royal is at Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) at 4:30 p.m.; and Wahluke plays host to Cascade of Leavenworth at 4:30 p.m.

Prep baseball

The Mid-Columbia has nine teams still alive for state championships. All regional games will be played Saturday, May 18.

In 4A, Richland High hosts a regional. Hanford plays Moses Lake at 10 a.m., followed by Richland hosting Curtis at 1 p.m. Winners meet for a 4 p.m. game to determine a state semifinal berth.

In 3A, Kamiakin will meet Lake Washington at 1 p.m., at Yakima County Stadium. If the Braves win that game, they’ll meet the winner of Mt. Spokane-Timberline at 4 p.m. for a semifinal berth.

In 1A play, Warden meets University Prep at 10 a.m., at Anacortes. If the Cougars can win, they’d play either Columbia of White Salmon or Cedar Park Christian in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m.

College Place travels to Castle Rock High School to play Montesano in a 1 p.m 1A game. If it wins, it plays either Seattle Christian or Meridan at 4 p.m.

And in the final 1A regional, Royal meets Freeman at 10 a.m., at Larson Field in Moses Lake. If the Knights can win, they’ll play either Zillah or Colville at 4 p.m. in the quarters.

In the 2B tournament, Columbia Burbank plays Asotin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Davis High School in Yakima. Tri-Cities Prep takes on Liberty Bell at 1 p.m., and the two winners meet at 4 p.m.

In the 1B tourney, Sunnyside Christian will play Pomeroy at 1 p.m. Saturday at Walla Walla High School. If SSC can win, it would play either Evergreen Lutheran or Almira-Coulee-Hartline at 4 p.m., for a chance to advance to the state semifinals.

Northwest Athletic Conference

Columbia Basin College had a chance to win the NWAC East baseball title Saturday, especially after beating Spokane 8-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Richland High grad McKlane Elgin had three hits (including a triple) and three RBIs in the game for the Hawks.

That meant a win in the nightcap (coupled with a Yakima Valley loss to Walla Walla CC) would give CBC the title.

But Spokane bounced back to win the nightcap 5-2 and clinch the title with a 20-8 East record.

The Sasquatch, managed by Richland High grad Bryan Winston, get an automatic berth to the eight-team NWAC championship tournament in Longview later this month. YVC also bounced back after a first-game loss to beat WWCC, clinching second place at 19-9.

CBC finishes third at 18-10, and heads to Mt. Hood on Friday to play in a three-team regional tournament to determine another finals tournament berth. Big Bend placed fourth at 17-11.

• The CBC softball team finished 17-19 this season, but the Hawks have qualified for the NWAC tournament, which runs May 17-20 in Spokane. The Hawks open play Friday at 10 a.m., against Edmonds. Walla Walla CC (28-14) also qualified for the tourney, and the Warriors will play Lower Columbia at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Six of the NWAC East’s teams qualified for the tournament.