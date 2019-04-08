3A state baseball champs Southridge Suns ranked No. 1 again this season

The Southridge Suns celebrate their state baseball title in May. They had four players and coach Tim Sanders selected to the 3A All-State team. Annie Fowler

Here’s a look at what’s happening in spring sports in the Mid-Columbia Conference starting with the latest in prep baseball.

Southridge High has been MCC champion the last two years, and the Suns won the Class 3A state championship last May.





Things seem to be falling into place again for another deep postseason run.

The Suns are ranked No. 1 in the latest 3A state coaches poll, conducted by Lem Elway.

By the way, Kamiakin is ranked eigth in 3A, Chiawana is 5th in 4A, and College Place is 2nd in 1A.

Here are the latest MCC standings:

1. Southridge 6-0 MCC play/10-0 overall; 2. Kamiakin 5-1/9-1; 2. Kennewick 5-1/6-4; 4. Richland 3-1/5-3; 5. Chiawana 2-2/4-2; 6. Walla Walla 1-3/2-6; 7. Pasco 1-5/3-5; 7. Hermiston 1-5/1-5; 9. Hanford 0-6/0-10.

Biggest games this week? Friday’s doubleheader at Roy Johnson Field, where Kamiakin visits Kennewick. First game starts at 4 p.m.

Golf

The first MCC boys pod was played March 28 at Canyon Lakes, where Hanford and Kamiakin tied for first with team scores of 320.

The first girls pod was the same day at Canyon Lakes. Southridge finished first as a team with a 378 team score. Kamiakin was second at 387.





Boys soccer

MCC play began April 2 and the schedule was originally supposed to be a double round-robin format. But the snow, of course, delayed a lot of the early season play.

Athletic directors agreed to turn it into a eight-game conference schedule.

Key games last week saw defending champ Pasco beat Richland 1-0 on April 2. But on April 5, Kennewick pulled off a major upset by beating Pasco 2-1.

By all accounts, Lions keeper Mauricio Flores had a great game, stopping the high-powered Bulldogs attack.

Here are the MCC standings to this point:

1. Walla Walla 2-0 MCC play/5-2 overall; 1. Hermiston 2-0/3-4; 3. Chiawana 1-0/4-3; 4. Pasco 1-1/6-1; 4. Kamiakin 1-1/4-2; 4. Kennewick 1-1/3-4; 7. Southridge 0-1/0-5; 8. Richland 0-2/5-2; 8. Hanford 0-2/0-8.

Major contests this week include Chiawana visiting Hermiston on April 9 at 7 p.m.; and Walla Walla visiting Chiawana on April 12, also at 7 p.m.

Softball

April is going to be a busy month for MCC softball. Some schools have had a tough time trying to schedule makeup games.

In fact, Pasco plays host to Chiawana in a 4 p.m. Tuesday doubleheader at TRAC. It’ll be the Bulldogs’ first games of the season, and the Riverhawks only have two games under their belts.

Here are the MCC standings:

1. Richland 2-0 MCC play/4-0 overall; 1. Walla Walla 2-0/3-2; 3. Kennewick 1-1/3-1; 3. Hermiston 1-1/3-1; 3. Chiawana 1-1/1-1; 3. Southridge 1-1/1-3; 7. Pasco 0-0/0-0; 8. Hanford 0-2/3-2; 8. Kamiakin 0-2/2-2.

Top twinbills of the week: Walla Walla at Kennewick, 4 p.m., Tuesday, and the Kennewick Civic Fields; and Friday’s 4 p.m. Columbia Playfield matchup between Kennewick and Richland.

Boys tennis

Most teams are one-third of their way through the MCC schedule, with Kennewick and Hanford sitting atop the standings at 3-0 each.

Kamiakin sits in third at 1-1, while Hermiston, Pasco, Richland and Southridge are tied for fourth at 1-2.

Walla Walla is in eighth at 0-1, and Chiawana in ninth at 0-2.

Big match this week has Kennewick visiting Hanford at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The biggest area tournament is also Friday and Saturday, with the Tri-Cities Invite at various sites for both boys and girls.

Girls tennis

The Richland girls are on top of the MCC standings with a 3-0 record, followed by Chiawana at 2-0.

Hermiston and Hanford sit in third at 2-1, while Kamiakin is fifth at 1-1.

Southridge is sixth at 1-2, Walla Walla is seventh at 0-1, and Kennewick and Pasco share eighth at 0-3.

Big match Tuesday has Hermiston visiting Richland at 4 p.m.

Vegas Odds

I just returned from spring break in Las Vegas and couldn’t help but take a look at the Futures Odds in the sports book at my hotel. Here are some interesting odds:

Golf: Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win The Masters this week at 8-to-1.

NASCAR Cup Series: Top guy is Kyle Busch at 2-to-1 to win the season title.

NBA: The Golden State Warriors are still the prohibitive favorite to win this year’s title at minus-240.

Champions League: Manchester City is 2-to-1 to win the title, while my FC Barcelona and Juventus are 5-to-2 odds each, and my Liverpool team is sitting at 3-to-1.

Stanley Cup: The Tampa Bay Lightning is the favorite at 2-to-1.

NFL: Right now, Vegas has the Kansas City Chiefs favored to win the Super Bowl at 5-to-1. The New England Patriots are next at 6-to-1, while the LA Rams are third at 8-1. The Seattle Seahawks are sitting at 18-to-1.

College football: Clemson is favored to win the College Football Playoff Championship next January at 2-to-1 odds. Alabama is next at 5-to-2, while Georgia is third at 5-to-1. Here are the Northwest teams: Oregon 22-to-1; Washington 30-to-1; Washington State 150-to-1; Boise State 150-to-1; and Oregon State 1,000-to-1.

Major League Baseball: The Boston Red Sox are favored to repeat as world champs at 4-to-1 odds. The New York Yankees follow at 5-to-1, while three teams – Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers – are at 6-to-1 odds each. Our Seattle Mariners are sitting at 100-to-1 odds to win the World Series.