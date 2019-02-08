Here’s the new schedule for Tri-City high school sports, post-Snowmaggedon

The heavy predicted snow warnings for this weekend have been heeded by local school districts, pretty much wiping out high school basketball and most of the wrestling.
The following Class 3A District 8 basketball games were scheduled for Friday night.
Now, they’ll be played Tuesday, Feb. 12:
In 3A boys play, Kennewick visits Hermiston at 7 p.m., while Shadle Park is visiting Mt. Spokane at 7. In 3A girls play, North Central is at Kamiakin, while Kennewick is visiting Mt. Spokane.
Both games start at 5 p.m.
The scheduled Class 4A games for Saturday are also cancelled. They also move to Tuesday, Feb. 12.
Those games are Richland boys hosting Ferris at 6 p.m., in one winner’s bracket semifinal, while University visits Gonzaga Prep in the other at 5 p.m.
In loser-out games, Hanford hosts Central Valley at 7 p.m., while Walla Walla visits Chiawana at 7 p.m.
In 4A girls play, Chiawana hosts Lewis & Clark at 5 p.m. in a semifinal, while University visits Central Valley in a 6 p.m. semifinal. In loser-out games, Gonzaga Prep visits Richland at 4 p.m., while Walla Walla is at Pasco at 5 p.m.
Both 3A and 4A tournaments had games already scheduled for next Tuesday. They are now moved to Wednesday, Feb. 13. In addition, the WIAA cancelled all regional wrestling tournaments scheduled for this weekend, and instead will double the size of the state championships in Tacoma, going from a 16-wrestler bracket to a 32-wrestler bracket for every weight class in every classification.
The only exception was the Camas 4A regional, which had 16 wrestlers per weight class and included the Mid-Columbia Conference 4A schools. They were going to wrestle two rounds on Friday, paring the field to eight wrestlers per weight class.
Those eight wrestlers will advance to state.
The Camas tournament will not run on Saturday.
Basketball recap
All of the top seeds who played in the District 8 basketball tournament won their openers this week, through Thursday night.
Here’s a quick recap of the first 12 games.
4A BOYS
Richland 51, Central Valley 47: Cole Northrop scored 25 points and sank seven 3-point field goals, while Garrett Streufert added 14 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists for Richland.
Ferris 80, Hanford 55: Reece Van Lierop had 27 to lead Ferris, while Connor Woodward had 24 for visiting Hanford.
University 60, Chiawana 46: Visiting U-High outscored Chiawana 41-26 in the second half. Logan Phillips and Marcus Lenker had 17 points each for the Titans, while Kobe Young scored 16 for the Riverhawks.
Gonzaga Prep 68, Walla Walla 49: Gonzaga University-bound Anton Watson led Prep with 30 points, while Taylor Hamada led Wa-Hi with 20.
4A GIRLS
Chiawana 70, Gonzaga Prep 46: Clare Eubanks scored 19 and Delaney Pink added 16 for Chiawana. 4A girls, Lewis & Clark 76, Richland 40: LC outscored Richland 41-9 in the second half. Andie Zylak had 16 for LC; Gracie Pierce scored 15 for the Bombers.
University 69, Pasco 64: Tied after three quarters, U-High outscored host Pasco 21-16 in the final quarter to win. Tyler McClement-Call led the Titans with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Mya Groce paced Pasco with 22 points and 11 rebounds, while Aniyah Heavens added 20 points.
Central Valley 63, Walla Walla 38: Kate Sams led CV with 16 points, while Hannah Gilmore had 13 for Wa-Hi.
3A BOYS
Kennewick 61, North Central 50: Ayoni Benavidez scored 24, while Blaine Chavez added 16 for the Lions on the road.
Shadle Park 57, Kamiakin 54: DaMarius Brown’s 19 points led the visiting Highlanders to the win, while Kyson Rose paced the Braves with 21.
3A GIRLS
North Central 51, Hermiston 48 (OT): Quincy McDeid led host NC with 15 points, while Jordan Thomas led Hermiston with 15.
Kennewick 90, Shadle Park 29: Maddie Gebers paced Kennewick with 19 points, while Aislin Fiander added 17.
A prep basketball record: Kittitas/Thorp’s Brock Ravet set the state career scoring record on Friday, Feb. 1, in the EWAC boys basketball league tournament. Ravet scored his 2,852nd point in his team’s 72-22 victory over Walla Walla Valley Academy. That broke the 16-year-old record that Sunnyside Christian’s Lance den Boer had. By the way, Ravet’s teammate, Caleb Harris, also scored his 1,000th career point in the same game.
College signings
▪ Kamiakin wrestler Austin Almaguer announced on Twitter this week that he will wrestle for Campbell University next year. …
▪ Richland grad Dontae Powell signed this week to play football at Portland State. Now wait a minute, you say, didn’t he commit to WSU? Yes he did, last fall. But the two parties agreed to go their separate ways when Powell determined he wouldn’t be done with his studies in December and get his associate degree at Arizona Western JC. Instead, Powell tweeted that he would be done in May and have three years to get in his remaining two years of eligibility for Portland State. He’ll join Kamiakin grad Korbin Sorensen on the Vikings’ offensive line. …
▪ Richland senior Jack Schuster signed with the University of Idaho this week. …
▪ Hermiston quarterback Andrew James decided to go to La Grande, signing with Eastern Oregon University on Thursday. …
▪ WR Michael Bibe (Southridge) transferred from Rocky Mountain College to EOU. …
▪ Umatilla LB Trent Durfey has signed to play football at Carroll College in Montana.
Local sports news & notes
▪ Congrats to Whitman College’s women’s basketball coach Michelle Ferenz. Her Blues beat Whitworth 89-78 on Jan. 29, giving Ferenz her career 300th victory as Whitman’s coach. Her daughter, Mikayla Ferenz (Walla Walla), became the University of Idaho’s all-time leading scorer in women’s basketball on Thursday, Feb. 7, when she scored on a layup in a 76-68 win over visiting Montana. That gave Ferenz the record at 2,142 points.
▪ The owners of the Kootenay Ice of the Western Hockey League held a press conference last week to announce they are moving the franchise to Winnipeg starting in the 2019-20 season. They’ll be known as the Winnipeg Ice. The Kootenay team visited the Tri-City Americans on Friday.
▪ According to the Spokesman Review’s Ryan Collingwood, Richland grad and basketball standout Steven Beo, because of injuries, will sit out this season and apply for a redshirt year at Eastern Washington University. Beo played as a true freshman at BYU two seasons ago, then transferred to EWU and sat out last season due to transfer rules.
▪ BYU’s Andrea Stapleton-Johnson (Kamiakin) cleared 6 feet, 1.5 inches in the women’s high jump event at the Air Force Team Challenge last week. That not only gave her the event victory, but she has the nation’s top leap this season.
▪ Emilee Maldonado (Sunnyside) scored 31 points as the Providence women’s basketball team beat Rocky Mountain College 64-60 on Saturday, Feb. 2, in Frontier Conference play. That earned her the Frontier Conference Player of the Week award.
▪ Kassin Hopkins (Connell) had an outstanding game as the Willamette University women’s basketball team beat Linfield College 74-52 last weekend. Hopkins had 8 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in the victory.
▪ OK. We have snow. But take heart in knowing that college baseball season has begun for some schools around the Northwest. That includes Lewis-Clark State College, which has four Tri-City pitchers on its roster this season: Matt Driver (Kennewick), Gerald Hein (Kennewick), Easton Henke (Kamiakin) and Tanner Simpson (CBC). The Warriors split a four-game set with Concordia of Portland last weekend. In a 17-1 win, Hein got the start (no decision), pitching 3 innings of shutout ball, while striking out 4. In a 7-6 win on Saturday, Driver pitched 3.2 innings of scoreless relief, surrendered just one hit, and struck out 8.
▪ Despite 19 points and 9 rebounds by Alexis Castro (Granger), the CBC women’s basketball team fell to Big Bend 63-56 on Jan. 31.
▪ Savannah Egbert (Connell) had a single, run, RBI and a stolen base to lead the CWU women’s softball team to a 3-1 win over Hawaii Hilo in the season opener on Feb. 1.
▪ Navy beat Army 4680 to 4666 in a college rifle competition on Feb. 2. Navy’s Daniel Enger (Walla Walla) placed sixth in the individual smallbore event, and was seventh in individual air rifle. Maddy Erickson (Walla Walla) is on Army’s rifle roster, but she did not compete in this event.
▪ Brooke Wheeler (Prosser) scored 18 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had five blocked shots, but it wasn’t enough as the Blue Mountain Community College’s women’s basketball team lost 67-50 to Treasure Valley in an NWAC East game on Jan. 30.
▪ Here are the latest community college signings through Feb. 5: CBC women’s soccer has signed Hannah Clarke (Lake City), Reilyn Davis (Kennewick), Alyssa Lovell (Kapolei, Hawaii), RiaJo Schwartz (Toppenish), Mya Spencer (Ephrata) and Bailey Whitney (Warden). CBC volleyball has signed the following players: Haley Bjorkman (Wood River, Idaho), McKenna Carlson (Belgrade, Mont.), Annie Clifton (Century), Lindsey Cummings (Decatur), Jordyn Funk (Timberline), Brandi Groeneveld (Prosser) and Sophia Streeter (Hermiston). Walla Walla men’s soccer has signed Moises Mancilla-Martinez (Toppenish). Walla Walla volleyball has signed the following: Kassie Collins (Lewiston), Mollie Doyle (Mountain View), Marci Elgan (Meridian) and Kayla Lind (Prosser). Spokane men’s soccer has signed David Uribe (Pasco). Wenatchee Valley volleyball has signed Alexandra Cox (Echo, Ore.).
WIAA news
Mick Hoffman, assistant superintendent for Vancouver’s public schools, will become the WIAA’s new executive director this summer, replacing a retiring Mike Colbrese who held the job for 26 years.
Hoffman had also been the athletic director for Vancouver schools from 2007-15. …
Mid-Columbians who have been WIAA athletes of the week over the past few weeks: Week 17, Isaiah Perez, Othello wrestling; Week 18, Jonathan Cardenas, Prescott boys basketball; and Jake Freedle, Walla Walla Valley Academy boys basketball; Week 19, Tyler Bussell, River View boys basketball; and Oumou Toure, Kamiakin girls basketball; Week 20, no one; Week 21, Lucas Dykstra, Sunnyside Christian boys basketball; and Michelle Ruiz, Grandview girls basketball.
