Prosser’s Moore may be Cowboys’ new offensive coordinator

NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport is reporting that’s the Dallas Cowboys are likely to hire Prosser High graduate Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator.
Moore, 29, just finished his first season as the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach.
Last week, Dallas fired offensive coordinator Scott Linehan (a Sunnyside High grad), who was instrumental in bringing Moore over from Dallas when the latter was still a quarterback. Moore’s QB coach would be John Kitna.
State Football Coach Hall of Fame
Congratulations to Royal football coach Wiley Allred, who was to be inducted into the Washington State Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday night at the Bellevue Hilton.
My first reaction was, “Why isn’t he already in it?”
Allred boasts a 229-27 record at Royal, with seven state football titles.
Also congrats to Zillah’s Jeff Place, who will receive the Silver Helmet award Saturday at the same event. It goes to a media member for outstanding football coverage. Place has his own website, JeffPlace.com, where he covers sports up and down the Yakima Valley.
He’s been doing it for a long time. A well-deserved honor.
Letters of intent and more
▪ Prosser’s Abby Rodriguez has committed to the Baldwin Wallkaace University track and field team
▪ Chiawana lineman Nelson Cardenas, one of just a few athletes who made the MCC All-Conference Football first team on both sides of the ball, has committed to Dakota Wesleyan.
▪ Chiawana’s Yaneli Garcia has signed to play play volleyball next fall for Bellevue College.
▪ Former Davis High standout Taylor Stubblefield has been a wide receivers coach at Air Force the past two seasons. On Saturday, he announced on Twitter he will be coaching at the University of Miami.
▪ Walla Walla will induct four new members into the school’s athletic hall of fame on Saturday during their game with Chiawana. They are John Crudup (Class of 1964), Chris Katon (1989), Michael Weisner (2010), and Gary Winston (2010).
▪ I believe we have our Mid-Columbia girls state bowling contingent, now that the district tournaments have been completed.
They are (Class 4A), Pasco’s team, Lucy Bohnee of Chiawana, Mya Jones of Walla Walla; (Class 3A) Kennewick’s team, Lexi Brown of Kamiakin, and Nicole Omlor of Southridge. State tournament is next Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Narrows Plaza Bowl in University Place. Basketball roundup Friday’s MCC contests: Cole Northrop scored 26 points as Richland’s boys beat Kennewick 75-51.
▪ Connor Woodward scored 16 points, and the Falcons outscored the Bulldogs 19-7 in the fourth quarter on the road to beat Hermiston 58-52.
▪ Kamiakin boys win on the road at Walla Walla 62-60.
▪ Diego Gutierrez scored 24 points — he’s just 42 points away from 1,000 career points — as Pasco’s boys win their second game of the season, beating Southridge 67-63. That moves Pasco out of the MCC cellar.
▪ Oumou Toure scored 25 points and Alexa Hazel added 21 as the visiting Kamiakin girls beat Walla Walla 66-43. The win moves Kamiakin into a first-place tie with idle Chiawana.
▪ Freshman Alexes Steing scored 19 points to lead Kennewick past Richland 83-75.
▪ Taija Mackey had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead Pasco’s girls past Southridge 61-25.
▪ Jordan Thomas scored 21 points to lead Hermiston’s girls over Hanford 51-43.
MCC boys basketball standings
Richland 14-0 MCC/16-2 overall
Chiawana 9-4/12-5
Hermiston 8-5/12-5
Kamiakin 8-5/11-6
Walla Walla 6-7/9-8
Hanford 6-8/8-10
Kennewick 5-8/9-8
Pasco 2-11/2-15
Southridge 2-12/3-15
Friday scores
Hanford 58, Hermiston 52
Kamiakin 62, Walla Walla 60
Pasco 67, Southridge 63
Richland 75, Kennewick 51
Saturday games
Chiawana at Walla Walla
Hermiston at Richland
Kennewick at Kamiakin
Pasco at Hanford
Tuesday games
Kamiakin at Hermiston
Richland at Pasco
Southridge at Chiawana
Walla Walla at Kennewick
MCC girls basketball standings
Kamiakin 12-1 MCC/16-1 overall
Chiawana 12-1/13-4
Kennewick 11-2/14-3
Richland 7-7/10-8
Pasco 6-7/9-7
Walla Walla 5-8/5-11
Hermiston 5-8/7-10
Southridge 1-13/5-13
Hanford 1-13/2-16
Friday scores
Hermiston 51, Hanford 43
Kamiakin 66, Walla Walla 43
Kennewick 83, Richland 75
Pasco 61, Southridge 25
Saturday games
Chiawana at Walla Walla
Hermiston at Richland
Kennewick at Kamiakin
Pasco at Hanford
Tuesday games
Kamiakin at Hermiston
Richland at Pasco
Southridge at Chiawana
Walla Walla at Kennewick
