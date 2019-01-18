Hanford running back DeVine weighing his college options

Mid-Columbia football players are busy this time of year weighing their options on where to go to college.
Hanford running back Jared DeVine is looking at several choices.
The senior — who rushed for 804 yards last fall while battling some injuries for the 6-4 Falcons — has been offered a financial aid package to Linfield, as well as offers from Whitworth University and the University of Redlands, where his older brother, Jalen, played.
Jared DeVine, who also scored 14 touchdowns and was named second-team all-Mid-Columbia Conference at running back, is also receiving interest from Claremont, UPS and Willamette.
Other high school athletes in the news:
▪ Prosser volleyball player Hannah Lind has signed a letter of intent to play at CBC.
▪ Prosser football player Tyler Durbin Tweeted Wednesday that he’s committing to play for Western Oregon.
▪ Prosser football player Kord Tuttle has received an offer to play at Rocky Mountain College in Billings, Mont., next fall.
▪ Walla Walla Community College women’s soccer player Klarissa Barajas, a Kennewick High grad, has signed to play next year for Corban University next fall.
▪ Meanwhile, WWCC women’s soccer is busy restocking its roster, announcing signings by the following high school seniors: Lyndsey Ellingsen and JuliAnna Ventura of Chiawana, Anabel Lin of Richland, Brielle Schneider of Kamiakin, and Aubree Skone of Warden.
▪ How’s this for basketball numbers? Last Saturday, Selah’s boys beat Ephrata 60-53. In that game, Selah sophomore Noah Pepper scored 26 points and grabbed 20 rebounds. The Vikings sit in second place in the CWAC with an 11-2 record.
And now on Friday, Noah’s brother, Elijah Pepper, will make his season debut against East Valley. Elijah, a senior, has committed to playing at UC Davis next season. He has been rehabbing from a meniscus injury all season.
▪ Chiawana lineman Nelson Cardenas continues to get offers. Dakota Wesleyan and Pacific Lutheran are just the latest schools wanting him to come play football.
▪ Congrats to Othello’s Macy Hampton, who joined the career 1,000-point club in a 60-56 girls basketball loss to Grandview on Tuesday.
▪ Pasco’s boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season last Friday, beating Walla Walla 60-55. Senior Diego Gutierrez led the way for the Bullddogs with 22 points.
▪ Walla Walla CC women’s basketball player Jessica Cheney (White Swan) was named NWAC women’s basketball player of the week last week after she scored 32 points and grabbed 20 rebounds in wins over Spokane and Yakima Valley.
▪ Pasco’s bowlers took the inside track to the MCC title with a 3-2 win over rival Kennewick. The match was tied 2-2 and had to go to pin count, which Pasco won 849-778.
The Lions finish regular-season play at 14-2, while Pasco, at 13-1, still has to bowl against Hanford and Chiawana this week before district tournament play begins next week.
