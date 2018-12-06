Kamiakin boys cross country team places 15th in the nation

The 2018 high school cross country season can now be called officially over.
Matt Rexus took his Kamiakin boys team to Portland for last Saturday’s Nike Cross Nationals, where they placed 15th as a team among the nation’s best.
Rexus, the head coach whose Braves have won two consecutive Class 3A WIAA state championships, saw his team win the Nike regional meet in Boise last month to qualify for nationals.
It was a little surreal seeing pictures from the nationals event with the Kamiakin runners wearing green running shirts and shorts with white lettering, considering the Braves have always worn scarlet and gold.
Almost as surreal as seeing long-time Richland track coach Jim Qualheim wearing Kamiakin colors as a race official last month at the WIAA state cross country championships, instead of his green and gold.
The Kamiakin contingent was led by Ryan Child, who finished the 5,000 meters course in 15 minutes and 53.4 seconds. That gave him 67th place out of 204 total runners.
Teammate Porter Grigg was the second Brave to cross the finish line at 99th (16:14.8), following by Isaac Teeples in 100th (16:15.3), Stanford Smith in 124th (16:24.8), Peyton Hill in 160th (16:50.0), Jax Weide at 174th (16:59.1), and Cameron Gutierrez in 177th (17:01.1).
The team also got to meet former Oregon great track coach Bill Dellinger.
Prep notes
Hanford senior Connor Woodward went off Tuesday night with a school-record 45 points to lead the host Falcons boys basketball team past Sunnyside 85-66.
Woodward’s 45 didn’t quite catch Steven Beo’s MCC record 48 points he scored for Richland in February of 2016 against Central Valley. But Woodward was nonetheless impressive.
He hit five treys in the first quarter to start out hot.
It sets up a great MCC matchup at Chiawana on Friday with a 7:30 p.m. tipoff.
▪ Kamiakin’s girls basketball team hung on to win on the road at Moses Lake on Tuesday by a 58-52 score.
Kamiakin did it with defense, holding Moses Lake to just four second-quarter points — all free throws.
And the Braves did it with senior star Oumou Toure in foul trouble much of the game. She finished with 14 points. It was the first time in four seasons that the Braves beat the Chiefs.
▪ Kennewick’s girls handled Davis easily on Tuesday with a 63-45 win. The Lions had four players in double-figure scoring: Madeline Gebers with 24 points, Aislin Fiander with 13, and Avery Fiander and MeiLani McBee with 11 each.
▪ Hermiston’s boys are 2-0 after beating LaGrande on Tuesday 67-47. But the game officials really had their work cut out for them, calling 51 fouls as both teams combined for 69 free-throw attempts.
▪ The most impressive stat of Tuesday night comes from the Pasco girls’ 54-41 win over Eisenhower. Taija Mackey had 19 — yes 19 — rebounds in the Bulldogs’ win. Thirteen of them came from the offensive end. She also finished with 13 points.
▪ Pasco’s boys lost to Ike later Tuesday night, falling 60-55. Moises Cuevas had an impressive double-double for the Bulldogs, scoring 21 points and grabbing 12 boards.
▪ SWX’s first high school basketball doubleheader comes Saturday, Dec. 15, as Kamiakin visits Richland. I get to do color commentary!
Tri-Cities Sports Council
Some quick notes from Thursday morning’s monthly Tri-Cities Sports Council meeting:
The Tri-Cities will host the Washington State Open and Women’s Bowling Championships in 2020.
For six weekends in the months of April and May, bowlers will converge in the Mid-Columbia vying for state titles. This announcement comes after it was announced earlier this year that the Tri-Cities will host the state youth bowling championships in 2019.
▪ The annual Best of the West wrestling tournament will be held Dec. 20-21 at Pasco High School.
▪ The 40th annual Cable Bridge Run is Saturday, Dec. 15. Sign ups deadline, through Pasco Parks and Rec, is Dec. 12. Being that this is the 40th version, the top 2,000 finishers will get medals.
▪ CBC athletic director Scott Rogers announced that the inductees for the school’s athletic hall of fame will be Shelly Siegfried, Ron East and the 1994 women’s soccer team.
The event, which has been sold out for three months, will be held Jan. 26 at the Gjerde Center on the CBC campus. College notes Kamiakin’s Caleb Beasley has signed a letter of intent to play baseball next year for CBC. So has Riley Harrison of Mountain View.
▪ WWCC picked up a baseball signing too in Tuianna Moliga of Lapwai, Idaho.
▪ The CBC men’s basketball team (1-5) is at the Bellevue College tournament starting Friday, while the CBC women (4-1) are at the Pierce CC tourney.
▪ Walla Walla CC’s women’s team (3-2) will also be at Pierce this weekend.
▪ The WWCC men will host three different teams this weekend: Lane on Friday, Tacoma on Saturday, and Everett on Sunday.
▪ The first collegiate track and field meet of the season was held at Eastern Washington University last Saturday with the indoor Candy Cane Invite.
Top EWU placers included Kamiakin grad Samantha Raines, who placed second in both the women’s 55 meters (7.29 seconds) and the pole vault (12-3.5); Maddie Doepker (Walla Walla) was third in the women’s weight throw at 55 feet, 11.25 inches; Richland grad Dante Tyler was third in the men’s weight throw at 50-4; and Jessica Linde (Sunnyside) placed fifth in the women’s pentathlon with 3,101 points.
