Hanford, Chiawana top list of Mid-Columbia Conference football honors

Hanford’s football season might not have ended on a winning note, but the Falcons earned three big awards in the 2018 Mid-Columbia Conference all-conference awards this week.
MCC coaches named Falcons quarterback Garrett Horner the Offensive Player of the Year, while Conner Milliken has named the Lineman of the Year.
Meanwhile, Falcons head coach Brett Jay shared the MCC Coach of the Year honors with Chiawana’s Steve Graff.
Graff’s star senior, linebacker AJ Vongphachanh, was named the MCC’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Horner, Milliken and Jay led the Falcons to a 6-4 record, but Hanford dropped its final two MCC contests, and then lost in the final minute to Gonzaga Prep in the Class 4A regional playoffs.
But Hanford had the MCC’s top offense, led by Horner’s 161 passing efficiency rating. The senior passed for 2,353 yards, 21 touchdown passes and just 3 interceptions.
Milliken started on both sides of the line for the Falcons. He was named first team on both sides of the ball.
Vongphachanh led the Riverhawks defense, which was the top-ranked MCC defensive unit.
Graff’s Chiawana squad won the MCC title with a 7-1 mark and was 8-3 overall. Chiawana lost 40-14 last week in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs to visiting Bothell.
Besides Hanford’s Milliken, Richland’s Cody Sanderson (WR-DB) and Chiawana’s Nelson Cardenas (DL-OL) were also named first team on both sides of the ball.
Big 9 football
Sunnyside’s Damien Chavez was named CBBN co-Lineman of the Year by the conference coaches last week.
Chavez, a senior, shared the award with Eisenhower senior Chance Ward. The Grizzlies also had the Offensive Line of the Year.
Sunnyside quarterback Derek Escamilla was named the league’s Offensive MVP. The senior passed for 1,549 yards and 14 TD passes. He also rushed for 1,055 yards and scored 15 TDs himself.
Eastmont senior Caelen Massey was named the CBBN MVP, while his coach, Mike Don, was named CBBN Coach of the Year; and Eastmont also had the Defensive Line of the Year.
CWAC North football
Defensive end Isaiah Perez of Othello was named the CWAC North’s Defensive MVP by the conference’s coaches last week.
Perez was also one of the few players who was named first team on both sides of the ball. He was also a first-team running back.
Ephrata wide receiver Josh Benthem was named the CWAC North’s Offensive MVP.
Ellensburg’s Randy Affholter was named Coach of the Year, while Quincy was honored with the Sportsmanship award.
NWAC East-West Region soccer
Walla Walla CC men’s coach Ben Rotert was named the NWAC East men’s coach of the year, and Columbia Basin College women’s coach Omar Anderson was named NWAC East co-coach of the year with Spokane’s Jim Martinson this week.
CBC had three men and one woman named to the all-star teams.
CWAC girls soccer
Grandview senior forward Sariah Valencia was named to the CWAC Girls Soccer All-League first team, voted on by the CWAC coaches.
Selah’s Isabelle Moultray was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while Ephrata’s Sydnee Pixlee was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Quincy’s Francisco Tafoya was named Coach of the Year.
Wapato won the Sportsmanship award.
SCAC East girls soccer
Connell’s Mattie Mauseth and Warden’s Bailey Whitney were named co-Players of the Year by the conference’s coaches.
Warden’s Hannah Mohs was named Coach of the Year, while College Place was awarded the Sportsmanship trophy.
College Place had three players named to the first team: midfielders Saily Diaz and Sadie Flores, and forward Paris Orchard.
MCC All-Conference girls swimming
Southridge senior Hilary Petersen, who had the area’s fastest times in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 butterfly, has been named the Mid-Columbia Conference’s Swimmer of the Year by the conference’s coaches.
Petersen finished seventh at the 3A state swim meet last weekend in the 50 freestyle.
Kamiakin senior Abigail Winstead was named MCC Diver of the Year. Winstead also placed seventh at 3A state in the dive event.
Jesse Grow of Hanford was named MCC Swim Coach of the Year, while Sarah Garrett of Kamiakin is the MCC Dive Coach of the Year.
Kamiakin’s Lillian Thurber (sixth at 3A state) is MCC first team in the 100 breaststroke, while Walla Walla’s Kyra Hartley (seventh at 4A state) is first team in the 100 backstroke.
Hanford sophomore Regan Geldmacher finished seventh at 4A state in the 500 free, and took eighth in the 200 free. She was named first-team MCC in the 200 free.
