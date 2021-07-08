Tri-Cities golfer fires 79 in first round of U.S. Senior Open

Lionel Kunka, the general manager at Golf Universe in Kennewick, lands spot at a U.S. Senior Open. Courtesy photo

Lionel Kunka, the general manager of Golf Universe in Kennewick the past 25 years, fired a 7-over-par 79 during the first round of the U.S. Senior Open on Thursday.

Kunka opened his round in Omaha, Neb., with a birdie on the par-4 first hole.

But he had bogeys on No. 3 and 4, and a double bogey on No. 5.

Kunka was 6-over at the turn with a 41, and was 9 over after 13 holes.

However, he righted the ship with five consecutive pars to finish the round.

“I’m gonna have to shoot a good round tomorrow,” said Kunka. “The rough was really, really nasty.”

The grass was deep enough in the rough, that golfers — while walking through it — had to lift their feet high.

“It was like walking in sand,” he said. “It was really brutal. I don’t know if I’ve ever played in that kind of rough.”

Kunka finished with two birdies, five bogeys, and three double bogeys.

He currently sits tied for 131st out of 156 golfers.

The cut line is currently at plus-3.

Kunka said he has plenty of family and friends at the tournament, which is being played at the Omaha Country Club.

“It’s kept me motivated, having family and friends there,” he said. “I’m hanging in there. I just had to keep fighting through.”

Canadian Stephen Ames and Americans Billy Andrade are tied for first at 5-under.

Kunka tees off in the second round at 5:25 a.m. Pacific Time.