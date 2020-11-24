See the UW Huskies’ Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule

The Pac-12 on Tuesday announced dates for men’s basketball conference games. Game times and TV designations being announced at a later time.

Washington will start with two early games against at Utah on Dec. 3 and home against Oregon on Dec. 12. With the cancellation of this week’s Husky Classic due to COVID-19 issues at opposing schools, the game against the Utes is currently set to be UW’s season opener, too.

The Huskies will get into the bulk of their conference schedule with home games against Arizona on Dec. 31 and Arizona State on Jan. 2.

UW currently has just three non-conference games schedule: home games against Seattle U and Montana on Dec. 9 and Dec. 13, respectively, and a game against Colorado in Las Vegas on Dec. 20. While the Buffaloes are a Pac-12 team, that match-up won’t count as a league game.

Here is a look at UW’s complete 2020-21 schedule as it currently stands. Home games are in bold.

Dec. 3: Washington at Utah

Dec. 9: Washington vs. Seattle U, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 12: Washington vs. Oregon

Dec. 16: Washington vs. Montana, 8 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 20: Washington vs. Colorado in Las Vegas

Dec. 31: Arizona at Washington

Jan. 2: Arizona State at Washington

Jan. 7: Washington at Stanford

Jan. 9; Washington at California

Jan. 14: Washington at USC

Jan. 16: Washington at UCLA

Jan. 20: Colorado at Washington

Jan. 24: Utah at Washington

Jan. 27: Washington State at Washington

Feb. 4: Washington at Oregon State

Feb. 6: Washington at Oregon

Feb. 11: USC at Washington

Feb. 13: UCLA at Washington

Feb. 18: Stanford at Washington

Feb. 20: California at Washington

Feb. 25: Washington at Arizona State

Feb. 27: Washington at Arizona

March 6: Washington at Washington State