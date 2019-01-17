Huskies name Junior Adams wide receivers coach

Junior Adams has been named Washington’s new wide receivers coach.
Adams, 39, served as the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at Western Kentucky for the past two seasons. Before that, he was the passing games coordinator and wide receivers coach at Boise State in 2016 and the wide receivers coach at Boise State from 2014-15. He was the wide receivers coach at Eastern Washington from 2009-2013.
Adams also spent time as an assistant coach at Chattanooga, the wide receivers/kick returners coach at Prosser High School and the wide receivers/kick returners coach at Montana State.
“This is an absolute dream job for me and I cannot wait to begin,” Adams said in a UW press release.
Adams is Petersen’s fourth wide receivers coach in six seasons at UW. He replaces Matt Lubick, who left the coaching profession to take a job with a credit union in his home state of Colorado. Adams accepted a job as an assistant at Appalachian State 10 days ago.
In Adams’ first year at Western Kentucky, the Hilltoppers returned just two players who caught at least 25 passes the previous season. Under Adams, Nacarius Fant caught 75 passes, which ranked fifth in school history. In the same season, Deon Yelder broke Western Kentucky’s tight-end records for catches (52) and yards (688).
In 2016, Boise State ranked 15th nationally with 298.3 passing yards per game. The Broncos also had the No. 9 passer rating (161.38) and ranked seventh in yards per pass attempt (9.6).
In five seasons at Eastern Washington, Adams helped guide the Eagles to a NCAA FCS national championship and three Big Sky Titles. Cooper Kupp, a four-time FCS All-American and two-time Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year, was coached by Adams at Eastern Washington. Cup now plays for the Los Angeles Rams.
Adams played wide receiver at Oregon State (1999-00) and Montana State (2001-02).
“He brings great energy, enthusiasm and knowledge,” Petersen said in a release. “We look forward to seeing all the progress he’ll make with our receivers group.”
UW has an experienced group of receivers returning next season. Starters Aaron Fuller, Ty Jones and Andre Baccellia will be back. Terrell Bynum, Jordan Chin and Alex Cook will also return along with Austin Osborne, Marquis Spiker and Trey Love, who redshirted this season.
Fuller, who averaged 62.4 yards per game, was the Huskies’ leading receiver last season. UW signed just one receiver, three-star prospect Taj Davis, during the early signing period.
