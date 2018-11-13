Cougars stay static but Huskies move up in CFP rankings. Here’s the biggest takeaways, projections

Things really didn’t change this week but as most college football fans know, things will get crazy eventually. However, as we enter the penultimate week of conference play we have a few things still unsettled. Here are the rankings for this week.
CFP Rankings (11/13/18)
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. LSU
8. Washington State
9. West Virginia
10. Ohio State
11. Central Florida
12. Syracuse
13. Florida
14. Penn State
15. Texas
16. Iowa State
17. Kentucky
18. Washington
19. Utah
20. Boston College
21. Mississippi State
22. Northwestern
23. Utah State
24. Cincinnati
25. Boise State
Biggest surprises
Oh, hello Boise State! The Broncos, along with Utah State, Northwestern and Cincinnati, make appearances in the rankings this week. If Central Florida should stumble, other group of five schools (Boise State, Utah State or Cincinnati) could move up.
We also see Utah who could potentially throw a roadblock in the way of a Huskies or Cougars trip to Pasadena.
What does this mean for Washington, Washington State?
Washington State remained stuck at No. 8 but Washington, still a ways away from the top 10, did move up to No. 18. The Huskies could move up as teams ahead of them knock each other off.
It’s pretty simple for WSU and UW at this point. Don’t lose (well, one’s going to have to next week in the Apple Cup) and you might just find yourself in a New Year’s Six bowl.
Why is Saturday important?
Central Florida has the national spotlight on them as they host Cincinnati on Saturday night. A Central Florida loss brings Boise State, Utah State and Cincinnati back into the New Year’s Six conversation.
Of the top 10 teams in the rankings, two of them have tough tests this weekend: Notre Dame hosts a tough Syracuse team at Yankee Stadium and West Virginia has a tricky road game at Oklahoma State.
As most college football fans know, things don’t stay safe for too long and things have stayed the same for a while. Expect some craziness.
CFP New Year’s Six Bowl Projections
Peach Bowl-Atlanta (Dec. 29th) (At-Large vs. At-Large)
(At-Large) West Virginia vs. (At-Large) LSU
Fiesta Bowl-Glendale, Arizona (Jan. 1st) (At-Large vs. At-Large)
(At-Large) Central Florida vs. (At-Large) Texas
Rose Bowl Game-Pasadena. (Jan. 1st) (Big Ten vs. Pac-12)
(Big Ten) Ohio State vs. (Pac-12) Washington State
Sugar Bowl-New Orleans (Jan. 1st) (Big 12 vs. SEC)
(Big 12 Champ) Oklahoma vs. (SEC) Georgia
College Football Playoff semifinals
Orange Bowl-Miami, Florida (Dec. 29th) (No. 1 vs. No. 4)
(No. 1) Alabama vs. (No. 4) Michigan
Cotton Bowl-Arlington, Texas (Dec. 29th) (No. 2 vs. No. 3)
(No. 2) Clemson vs. (No. 3) Notre Dame
College Football Playoff National Title Game
Levi’s Stadium-Santa Clara, CA (January 7th)
(No. 1) Alabama vs. (No. 2) Clemson
