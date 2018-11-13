Washington State head coach Mike Leach, center, watches a replay on the video screen at Martin Stadium during the Cougars’ 30-24 victory over Oregon in Pullman, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.
Washington State head coach Mike Leach, center, watches a replay on the video screen at Martin Stadium during the Cougars’ 30-24 victory over Oregon in Pullman, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Young Kwak AP
Washington State head coach Mike Leach, center, watches a replay on the video screen at Martin Stadium during the Cougars’ 30-24 victory over Oregon in Pullman, Wash., on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018. Young Kwak AP

Football

Cougars stay static but Huskies move up in CFP rankings. Here’s the biggest takeaways, projections

By Andrew Hammond

ahammond@thenewstribune.com

November 13, 2018 05:03 PM

Things really didn’t change this week but as most college football fans know, things will get crazy eventually. However, as we enter the penultimate week of conference play we have a few things still unsettled. Here are the rankings for this week.

CFP Rankings (11/13/18)

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. LSU

8. Washington State

9. West Virginia

10. Ohio State

11. Central Florida

12. Syracuse

13. Florida

14. Penn State

15. Texas

16. Iowa State

17. Kentucky

18. Washington

19. Utah

20. Boston College

21. Mississippi State

22. Northwestern

23. Utah State

24. Cincinnati

25. Boise State

Biggest surprises

Oh, hello Boise State! The Broncos, along with Utah State, Northwestern and Cincinnati, make appearances in the rankings this week. If Central Florida should stumble, other group of five schools (Boise State, Utah State or Cincinnati) could move up.

We also see Utah who could potentially throw a roadblock in the way of a Huskies or Cougars trip to Pasadena.

What does this mean for Washington, Washington State?

Washington State remained stuck at No. 8 but Washington, still a ways away from the top 10, did move up to No. 18. The Huskies could move up as teams ahead of them knock each other off.

It’s pretty simple for WSU and UW at this point. Don’t lose (well, one’s going to have to next week in the Apple Cup) and you might just find yourself in a New Year’s Six bowl.

Why is Saturday important?

Central Florida has the national spotlight on them as they host Cincinnati on Saturday night. A Central Florida loss brings Boise State, Utah State and Cincinnati back into the New Year’s Six conversation.

Of the top 10 teams in the rankings, two of them have tough tests this weekend: Notre Dame hosts a tough Syracuse team at Yankee Stadium and West Virginia has a tricky road game at Oklahoma State.

As most college football fans know, things don’t stay safe for too long and things have stayed the same for a while. Expect some craziness.

CFP New Year’s Six Bowl Projections

Peach Bowl-Atlanta (Dec. 29th) (At-Large vs. At-Large)

(At-Large) West Virginia vs. (At-Large) LSU

Fiesta Bowl-Glendale, Arizona (Jan. 1st) (At-Large vs. At-Large)

(At-Large) Central Florida vs. (At-Large) Texas

Rose Bowl Game-Pasadena. (Jan. 1st) (Big Ten vs. Pac-12)

(Big Ten) Ohio State vs. (Pac-12) Washington State

Sugar Bowl-New Orleans (Jan. 1st) (Big 12 vs. SEC)

(Big 12 Champ) Oklahoma vs. (SEC) Georgia

College Football Playoff semifinals

Orange Bowl-Miami, Florida (Dec. 29th) (No. 1 vs. No. 4)

(No. 1) Alabama vs. (No. 4) Michigan

Cotton Bowl-Arlington, Texas (Dec. 29th) (No. 2 vs. No. 3)

(No. 2) Clemson vs. (No. 3) Notre Dame

College Football Playoff National Title Game

Levi’s Stadium-Santa Clara, CA (January 7th)

(No. 1) Alabama vs. (No. 2) Clemson

  Comments  