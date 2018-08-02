This former Kamiakin QB is switching gears to defense

After two years of calling plays under center at Kamiakin High School, Zach Borisch is shifting gears — to the defensive side of the ball.
Borisch, 19, will line up at strong safety for the University of Idaho this fall as the Vandals return to the Big Sky Conference.
“I love it,” Borisch said. “It’s new. When I played quarterback, I didn’t mind taking a hit and still trying to get the play off. I have always enjoyed defense since I was a kid. Everyone always wants to be the quarterback. I just want to play football.”
The 6-foot, 200-pound Borisch, a 2017 graduate of Kamiakin, will be a freshman at Idaho this fall after opting to grayshirt out of high school.
Unlike a redshirt season, where players can take advantage of their scholarship and practice with the team, grayshirt athletes wait an extra semester to become a full-time student and team member.
Borisch will be able to play four games with Idaho before he and the team make the decision whether or not to redshirt him this season.
“I wouldn’t mind redshirting,” he said. “I still have a lot of improvement to make.”
While Borisch claims he still needs work, Idaho coach Paul Petrino listed him as a breakout player in the secondary heading into the fall.
“I think coach Petrino likes the judo part,” Borisch said. “When I signed, he said, ‘He is a tough kid. He’s a judo champion.’ ”
The move from the Sun Belt Conference back to the Big Sky Conference will pit Borisch against several of his former Kamiakin teammates, including Wyatt Musser, Champ Grayson and Darreon Moore at Eastern Washington; Isaiah Brimmer at Idaho State; Gavin Crow at Montana, and Korbin Sorensen at Portland State.
The Vandals will host PSU on Sept. 29, play at ISU on Oct. 6, then play at EWU on Oct. 27.
It will be the first time the teams have played against each other in Cheney since 1994.
“I think we will be good,” Borisch said of Idaho playing in the Big Sky Conference. “Our defense should be really good. I’m excited to get going.”
A man of many talents
Before he took his talents to Idaho, Borisch led the Braves to the 3A state football title in 2016, running for the winning touchdown in overtime.
He then watched as the Kamiakin defense shut down O’Dea on the final play of the game to seal the 14-7 victory.
He threw for 2,848 yards and 45 touchdowns, and ran for more than 600 yards his senior year.
He was named the 3A state player of the year.
He then turned his attention to wrestling, where he placed fourth at the 3A state tournament at 182 pounds.
While he was sitting out the fall quarter at Idaho, he fought for and won a bronze medal in November for Team USA at the Flanders Cup in Lommel, Belgium.
He competed at 90 kilos (198 pounds) in the cadet division (18-21 years old) at the tournament, which featured 800 judokas from more than 20 countries.
While in Kennewick this week, Borisch taught classes Monday and Wednesday at Tri-City Judo.
Comments