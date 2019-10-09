New CBC women’s coach brings ‘a passion for basketball’

SHARE COPY LINK

Columbia Basin College has hired Roosevelt Smith to be the school’s head women’s basketball coach.

Smith, an 11-year assistant for the Lower Columbia Community College women’s basketball program, replaces Zach Wilde.

Former CBC women’s head coach Cheryl Holden, who led the Hawks to four Northwest Athletic Conference titles, had been running the program the last month on an interim basis until the school could hire a new coach.

She was happy with Smith’s hiring.

“Roosevelt brings to us a passion for basketball and years of experience,” said Holden, now CBC’s vice president for student services, in a news release. “That experience will help grow the program moving forward and that is exciting.”

CBC’s men’s and women’s basketball teams open their 2019-20 seasons on Nov. 15, with the women traveling to Lane Community College, and the men headed to Tacoma Community College.

Prep football

Royal still has the highest ranking among Mid-Columbia teams after this week’s Associated Press state high school football polls were released.

Royal (5-0) is still the top-ranked Class 1A team in the state.

Chiawana (4-1) has come out in the Class 4A poll at No. 7, while Kamiakin (4-1) is ranked No. 10 in the 3A poll, while Kennewick (4-1) received votes in 3A.

In the 2B poll, Tri-Cities Prep (5-0) is ranked third in state. Somehow, though, Columbia-Burbank (5-0) did not receive any votes and is not ranked.

The two teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Burbank in an Eastern Washington Athletic Conference game.

Here are the top-ranked teams in each classification: Lake Stevens (Class 4A), Eastside Catholic (3A), Tumwater (2A), Royal (1A), Napavine (2B) and Odessa (1B). Some good Week 5 numbers:

The four touchdown receptions that Dylan Ashbeck caught last Friday in visiting Walla Walla’s 35-28 win over Richland was a school record. He also had a total of 13 catches for 196 yards

Tri-Cities Prep QB Dante Maiuri was forced to throw 60 passes against Rogers of Spokane last Thursday when teammate and running back Davian Iniguez went down with a leg injury on the opening kickoff. Maiuri completed 40 passes for 462 yards. Receiver Landon Amato caught 16 passes for 211 yards. But teammate Jacob Levy might have been the star of the day: He caught 12 passes for 164 yards AND had 16 tackles on defense.

Prosser QB Kaiden Rivera passed for 427 yards in the Mustangs’ win over Grandview. … Sunnyside QB Logan Rodriguez passed for 306 yards in the Grizzlies’ win over Ike.

Tuna Altahir had 218 yards rushing and 87 more yards receiving, plus four touchdowns, in Kamiakin’s win over Pasco.

Richland WR Ben Fewel had 5 catches for 154 yards in the Bombers’ loss to Wa-Hi.

Cross country

The Kamiakin boys are still atop the state coaches poll for Class 3A boys.

The poll for Week 6 was released on Monday and voted on by cross country coaches from around the state.

Other area teams who received notice are the Richland girls, ranked fourth in the 4A girls; the Connell boys, ranked 10th in the 1A boys; and the Hermiston and Kennewick girls, who both received votes in the 3A girls poll but didn’t crack the top 10.

Here are the No. 1 teams for the boys: Tahoma (Class 4A), Kamiakin (3A), Sehome (2A), Medical Lake (1A), and Northwest Christian of Lacey (1B/2B).

Here are the No. 1 teams for the girls: Camas (4A), North Central (3A), Sehome (2A), Lakeside-Nine Mile Falls (1A), and Liberty Bell (1B/2B).

The state meet is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9, at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.

▪ Kamiakin’s boys dominated at last Saturday’s SunFair Invite in Yakima.

The Braves’ runners won six of the seven varsity heat races.

The only Kamiakin runner who didn’t win his race was sophomore Isaac Teeples, who went up against Eisenhower standout Jonas Price. The Ike senior won the 3-mile race in 14 minutes, 56.21 seconds.

But Teeples finished second in 15:12.44.

On the girls’ side, Kennewick senior Geraldin Correa won the top flight race with the time of 18:14.64.

▪ The 51st annual Max Jensen Richland Invitational will be held this Saturday at Carmichael Middle School.

There will be 13 races run, from middle school events, to high school, to citizens races. There are 37 high schools competing in the event, which is the last big one until the state meet next month.

The first race, a boys middle school run, beings at 9:30 a.m. The top division high school girls race will be held at 2:30 p.m., while the top division high school boys race starts at 3 p.m.

Tri-City Americans

With centers Krystof Hrabik and Kyle Olson coming back from camps last week, the Tri-City Americans ran out of room on their rosters for 20-year-olds.

Some general manager Bob Tory traded defenseman Dominic Schmiemann to the Brandon Wheat Kings this week for two future bantam draft picks — one in 2020 and the other in 2022.

▪ Meanwhile, the NHL Central Scouting bureau released its players to watch list this week for next year’s NHL Draft.

Tri-City has two players on the list: forward Jan Cikhart and defenseman Ian Ferguson. Both players were given C ratings, which means they’re possibly picks in the fourth through sixth rounds.

▪ After the Americans’ 7-1 home opener loss to Spokane on Saturday, Tri-City is 3-3-0-0 on the season. The Ams will have two home games this coming weekend: against the Victoria Royals on Friday, and against the Prince George Cougars on Saturday. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. both nights.

Prep volleyball

Here are the latest Mid-Columbia Conference standings for volleyball, through Oct. 8:

Richland and Walla Walla are both tied for first place with 8-0 records; Chiawana is third at 6-1, followed by Kennewick at 5-4, Kamiakin at 4-3, Hermiston at 3-5, Southridge at 1-7, Hanford at 1-8, and Pasco at 0-8.

The interesting part is that Richland and Walla Walla don’t meet until the final day of the regular season — Oct. 30, 7 p.m., at Richland High. So they could conceivably still be tied and undefeated before they meet.

Girls soccer

Meanwhile, here are the MCC girls soccer standings through Oct. 8:

Richland in first at 9-1, followed by Chiawana at 7-1, Kamiakin at 6-2, Hanford at 6-4, Walla Walla at 5-4, Southridge at 4-4, Kennewick at 3-7, Hermiston at 1-9, and Pasco at 0-9.

Richland plays at Chiawana at 7 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 17.

The Riverhawks handed the Bombers their only loss this season, a 2-1 verdict on Sept. 19.