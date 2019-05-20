Former SMU coach to guide Houston’s XFL franchise

College Sports

Former SMU coach June Jones was named the head coach and general manager of the XFL team in Houston.

Jones has a history in Houston as a coach for the Oilers and the USFL’s Houston Gamblers in the 1980s and 90s.

Houston’s XFL team will at TDECU Stadium on the campus of the University of Houston when the inaugural season starts in February.

Jones was the head coach at SMU from 2008-2014. He was with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the CFL in 2017-18.

Brian Michael Cooper, a former senior associate athletic director at Rice was named president of Houston’s XFL team last week.

Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
