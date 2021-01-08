These Mid-Columbia track and field athletes are the best of the past two decades

Ellie Heiden-Quackenbush (228) of Kennewick, hands off to a Brigham Young University teammate during the 4x400 relay at the West Regionals meet last month in California. Her relay team earned a spot to the NCAA Track and Field Championships this week in Oregon. BYU Photo

Poring through high school state track and field finals can be tedious, but it did tell me this area has had standout talent.

That’s another top story from my top 21 Mid-Columbia sports stories of the past 21 years.

Track and field, along with football, usually has the most athletes at any school. And it’s all on an equal level of competition. The 100 meters is the same no matter what classification, etc.

Here are some of the most outstanding of all athletes these past 21 years:

▪ Kamiakin’s Ellie Heiden won 12 gold medals during her four year career, from 2011-14. She was a champ in the 100, 200 and 400, as well as a number of relay teams. Heiden went on to BYU to compete for the Cougars.

▪ The hurdling and sprinting Leavitt family from Kiona-Benton. In 2002 and 2003, Barry Leavitt won the state 2A titles in the 110 hurdles.

Holden Leavitt would win the 2A 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles in 2005, and Gage Leavitt would win the 110 hurdles in 2013.

Meanwhile, Whitney Leavitt was a four-time state champ (in either 2A or 1A) in the 100 and 200 meters from 2006-09.

▪ Richland’s Rich Crigler. Alright, he’s a coach. He’s an assistant for Richland head track coach Jim Qualheim, and Crigler’s pupils have earned seven state pole vault championships since 2001.

“He is quite colorful and the kids love him,” Qualheim said. “We graduated together (from Richland High) in 1970 and he was a good vaulter himself.”

Crigler’s state 4A champs are Sara Rowse (2001), Jessica Christian (2008-09), Elizabeth Quick (2012-13) who also won a state high jump title; and Larry Still (2014-15).

▪ The Kirkwood sisters from Othello. Courtney Kirkwood earned five state titles — three in the javelin and one each in the long jump and 100 hurdles — the the 2A meet from 2006-08.

Sister Christine Kirkwood followed that up with three state 2A javelin titles from 2009-11. Her toss of 167 feet, 9 inches, in 2011 is still an all-time best among Washington girls.

▪ Prosser’s Nectaly Barbosa won two 800 meters and a 1600 among 2A boys in 2005-06.

▪ Leon Jackson won state titles in the 100 meters from 2001-03, the first one while attending Kamiakin, and the last two while at Pasco.

He would go on to play college football, first at the University of Nebraska, then at the University of Hawaii.

Now going by Leon Wright-Jackson, he’s the head football coach, and the head track and field coach, at Pasco High.

▪ Columbia-Burbank’s Terran Legard was a sprinting force from 2000-02 in Class 1A girls, winning three 400 meters titles and one each in the 100 and 200.

▪ Kiona-Benton’s McKenzie Burgess won state titles in 2002 and 2003, winning the shot put in 2A girls in 2002, and the shot put and discus in 2003.

▪ Kamiakin’s Heather Donais was a multiple state champ in 2015-16, winning three hurdles titles and more in the Braves’ relay teams.

May 28, 2016 - Kamiakin’s Heather Donais celebrates as she crosses the finish line in first place in the Class 3A girls 100-meter hurdles Friday at the state track and field championships in Tacoma. Patrick Hagerty Special to the Herald

▪ Pasco’s Bree Skinner had an outstanding 2000 state meet for the Bulldogs girls, winning the 4A girls 100, 200 and 400 meters.

▪ Connell’s Alma Manzo got a late start to track, but in her senior year she took four 1A state titles in 2019, winning the 100, 200, 400 and long jump events.

▪ Kennewick’s Johan Correa was a standout 800 meters runner, winning the 3A state title in both 2018-19.

There are too many more to mention, but it’s safe to say the Mid-Columbia always has been, and always will be, a hotbed for track and field.

Grid Kids

We’ve talked about what this pandemic has done to college and high school athletes.

There have been just no opportunities to compete. Practice, yes, but very few if any competitions. But our region’s younger people have had absolutely nothing to do.

The Kennewick Grid Kids Football and Cheerleaders group is doing something about that.

The Kennewick Grid Kids Football and Cheerleading group is holding a Back to Business Training Camp for athletes in first through sixth grades during February. Sarah Gordon Tri-City Herald

The KGK will hold the first Back to Business Training Camp, which will be held every Tuesday and Thursday in February.

The camp is for all students in first through eighth grades, and it costs $40 per participant. There are financial assistance packages available for families in need.

The camp will focus on getting kids’ bodies moving through speed, agility and conditioning drills. Space will be limited to the first 200.

However, participation is not limited to football players and cheerleaders. Youths of all skill levels and abilities are encouraged to attend. Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are available.

Registration is now open at kennewickgridkids.com.

Basketball

Liberty Christian senior Grant McClure has had a great high school basketball career to this point.

Last season, as a junior, the 6-2 guard scored his 1,000th career point for the Patriots.

Hopefully, he’ll get to finish his senior season on the court soon.

Scorebook Live Washington has named McClure one of the top candidates for Class 1B Boys State player of the Year.

McClure has also received offers to play next year for Pacific Lutheran University, the University of Puget Sound, and Whitman College.

Baseball

Hanford senior Cael McMurdo has signed a letter of intent to play baseball next year at Grays Harbor Community College.

He’ll be joining his brother, Aidan McMurdo, who signed with Grays Harbor last summer, was a 2020 Hanford High grad, and a current freshman at GHCC.

Cael McMurdo is listed as a catcher, while Aiden McMurdo is a third baseman..