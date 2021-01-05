Seahawks’ top rookie pass rusher Darrell Taylor finally practicing, on eve of playoffs

It was the football press-conference equivalent of a walk-off home run.

The Seahawks are hopeful it will have the same, decisive effect on the field this postseason.

Coach Pete Carroll said—unsolicited, because he was no longer getting asked after eight months of questions about him—that the top rookie pass rusher Darrell Taylor was practicing Wednesday. It’s the first time the second-round draft choice from Tennessee has been on the field since Seattle drafted him in April.

It’s the first time Taylor has been on any field since his final game for the University of Tennessee, Jan. 2, 2020, in the Gator Bowl against Indiana then the 2020 Senior Bowl showcase for NFL scouts in Mobile, Alabama. That was Jan. 25 of last year.

“Yes, yes, he’s practicing today. OK, see you later,” Carroll send to end his Tuesday Zoom call with the media before practice.

The NFL’s official transactions for Tuesday showed Taylor came off the non-football-injury list with a designation to return to practice. He can be in that status for up to three weeks before the Seahawks have to decide whether they are going to add him to the 53-man active roster.

Taylor had surgery last Jan. 30. Surgeons inserted a Titanium rod in his lower leg. That was to fix a stress fracture he got in August before his final season at Tennessee. Taylor played his entire final college season through the injury. He got his surgery five days after the Senior Bowl, the big showcase before the NFL’s scouting combine and April draft.

“My leg feels as healthy as a horse,” Taylor said in April.

But then he began training camp on the Seahawks’ non-football-injury list, designated for issues that happen during offseasons. He’d been on it ever since, until Tuesday.

He’s had setbacks, gone away from the Seahawks’ medical staff for second opinions, all sorts of treatments and starts and stops.

Now here he is, poised to potentially help the Seahawks’ pass rush in the playoffs that begin on Saturday.

Taylor playing against the Rams is highly unlikely. He’s probably going to be sore for days following his first practices and on-field tests of the leg in 12 months.

But if Seattle beats Los Angeles it’s now at least possible the rookie the team was counting on to be a featured edge rusher at the weak-side, “Leo” defensive-end position could be one for the biggest games of the season to possibly pressure Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers. Those are the quarterbacks the Seahawks are likely to have to beat this month to reach the Super Bowl.