Eastern WA University snaps up 3 Tri-Cities players from same high school

Kamiakin’s runningback Tuna Altahir joined teammates Woodley Downard and Messiah Jones in signing with Eastern Washington University’s football team for next fall. Tri-City Herald

A trio from Kamiakin — Tuna Altahir, Woodley Downard and Messiah Jones — wasted little time in signing with Eastern Washington University during Wednesday’s earning signing day for college football teams.

It marked the first time since 2002 with Pasco High that EWU had grabbed three players from the same school in the Tri-Cities at one time.

In addition, Pasco senior Desmian Licon also signed with EWU on Wednesday, giving the Big Sky Conference school a load of talent from the Tri-Cities.

“It’s not often you sign three players from the same school, so it was fun to watch their film because every down one of those guys was making a play,” said EWU head coach Aaron Best about the Kamiakin players.

“We couldn’t be prouder of all four of them for EWU to be their next stop, just two hours away from where they lived, attended high school and played football. We’re happy to continue those inroads to the Tri-Cities.”

Eastern already has three other Kamiakin graduates on its roster: wide receiver Champ Grayson, cornerback Darreon Moore, and offensive lineman Wyatt Musser.

Altahir signed as a running back, and is 6-foot, 215 pounds.

“He’s a power back with great hands, and he’s smooth and has great vision,” Best said. “We’ve had him at Eastern camps so we’ve seen him progress since ninth grade.”

Downard, at 6-2, 195, comes in as a wide receiver.

“(Woodley) is very energetic and makes a ton of plays,” Best said. “He plays bigger than he is and he is a very good basketball player, which shows he has sport flexibility.”

Jones will play tight end and is 6-6, 240 pounds.

“(Messiah) has a big body and has a chance to play next to an offensive tackle, or split out,” Best said. “He can block and you can run screens to him — he’s going to be just fine with the ball in his hands.”

Licon is 6-foot, 175 pounds, and was a three-way, first-team, All-Mid-Columbia Conference selection as a junior in 2019.

He made the first team as a wide receiver, defensive back and kick returner.

It’s those last two positions that Eastern is interested in for Licon.

“He’s a good-sized cornerback and has a nose for the ball,” Best said. “He was very productive on both sides of the ball. On special teams he was a huge factor as a return specialist.”

Fewel signs letter of intent

Meanwhile, Richland High wide receiver Ben Fewel made things official Wednesday by signing his letter of intent for Georgetown University.

Fewel had verbally committed to the Hoyas back in the spring.

WHL, NWAC delay season start

The Western Hockey League announced Tuesday that it was delaying its start to the coming season.

Originally set to start back in October, the league had pushed the start date back to Jan. 8 until this week.

On Tuesday, the WHL said “following further consultation with regional health authorities, the Board of Governors will meet in January to consider potential start dates.

“We continue to make every effort to get our season started, but our first priority has always been the health and safety of our players, and everyone associated with the WHL,” said WHL Commissioner Ron Robison.

Meanwhile, the Northwest Athletic Conference, which oversees all community college sports, has adjusted its start dates for all sports, except cross country.

Cross country will begin Feb. 13, while all other sports competitions are to start now March 1.

In addition, there will be no NWAC championships this year, and regions will play only opponents within their region.

In Columbia Basin College’s case, that means only contests against East Region opponents.

While athletes in all sports can begin practicing in January, competition only starts in March.

The good news is the NWAC will allow competition in almost all sports to go to June 15.

The bad news? There will be so much going on at the same time, fans won’t be able to clone themselves.

