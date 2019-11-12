Jam-packed Saturday for high school football and soccer playoffs

If there was a way to clone yourself, now would be the time to do it.

Because if you like high school football, it’s going to be tough to watch more than one state playoff game this weekend.

Chiawana, Kennewick and Prosser are all playing their home games at the same time Saturday — 1 p.m.

In Class 4A, Chiawana (9-1) is seeded No. 6, and will play host to No. 11 Mount Si (8-2) at 1 p.m., Saturday, at Edgar Brown Stadium.

In Class 3A, Kennewick earned a No. 5 seed, and the Lions (9-1) will play host to No. 12 Yelm (7-3), at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Lampson Stadium.

In Class 2A, Prosser was seeded at No. 7, and the Mustangs (7-2) will play host to No. 10 Eatonville (6-4), at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Fiker Stadium.

Also in 2A, Othello is seeded at No. 14, and the Huskies (6-4) will visit No. 3 Lynden (7-2). Game time is set for 5:30 p.m., Saturday, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.

In Class 1A, Royal (10-0) earned the No. 1 seed, and the Knights will play host to No. 16 Charles Wright Academy (9-1). That game will be at 7 p.m. Friday.

Also in 1A, No. 13 Connell (7-3) travels to No. 4 La Center (10-0), where the Eagles will play at La Center at 1 p.m., Saturday.

Finally, in 2B, Tri-Cities Prep (9-1) was giving a No. 9 seed, and the Jaguars will have to travel to play No. 8 Asotin (8-1). That game will kick off at 6 p.m., Friday, at Asotin High School.

No. 15 Mabton (4-6), which upset Columbia-Burbank in the regional playoffs last Friday, will have to travel to No. 2 Napavine (8-1) in the 2B tournament. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m., Saturday, at Centralia High School.

The 1B state tournament does not start until Nov. 22-23, with eight teams. That draw will be announced next week.

Girls soccer

Kamiakin beat Mt. Spokane 2-1 in a shootout on Saturday at Lampson Stadium to earn the second 3A state tournament berth from District 8.

With that victory, the Braves were to travel to play Lakes on Tuesday night (Nov. 12) in a first-round Class 3A state tournament match.

Meanwhile, top-seed Southridge — which beat Kamiakin 1-0 last week in the district championship — will play host to Bellevue at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Southridge High School.

• Richland became the final Mid-Columbia Conference team eliminated from the Class 4A district tournament, falling 4-3 to Mead on Saturday for the second berth to state.

The Bombers went 3-2 in the tournament, all played within a 10-day period. That’s a lot of soccer.

• Wahluke, the SCAC East’s lone representative to the 1A state girls soccer tournament, opened first-round play last night (Tuesday, Nov. 12) with a match against Cascade of Leavenworth. The match was played in Wenatchee.

Volleyball

Richland swept University 3-0 last Saturday to advance to the championship of the District 8 volleyball tournament, which will happen this coming Saturday at 1 p.m. at Spokane Falls Community College.

The Bombers will play Mead – a 3-1 winner over Chiawana last Saturday.

The Mead-Richland winner advances to the Class 4A state tournament as the top seed from this district.

But the loser needs to compose itself, because at 5 p.m. Saturday it plays whoever comes through the loser’s bracket — Chiawana, Ferris, Gonzaga Prep or University — for the second state tournament berth.

• Kamiakin visits Mt. Spokane at 6 p.m. Thursday for the Class 3A district tournament championship, with the winner advancing to the state 3A tournament next week in Yakima.

Hermiston also visits Kennewick at 6 p.m. Thursday in a loser-out match.

The Kamiakin-Mt. Spokane loser will play the Hermiston-Kennewick winner at 1 p.m. Saturday to determine the district’s second state berth.

• The state 2B tournament will be held Thursday and Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome, and the Mid-Columbia will have two representatives in it.

Tri-Cities Prep will open tournament play 11:45 a.m. Thursday against Chewelah, while Walla Walla Valley Academy starts at 1:30 p.m. that day against Mossyrock.

Tri-City Americans

The Tri-City Americans had a perfect road trip this past weekend, winning all three of their contests in Canada.

On Friday, the Ams beat the Calgary Hitmen 4-3 in a shootout.

Goalie Beck Warm got the win with 46 saves. Kyle Olson had a goal and assist, Connor Bouchard added a goal, and Krystof Hrabik had an assist.

On Saturday, Tri-City beat Lethbridge 3-2. Talyn Boyko earned the win in net, with 47 saves. Sasha Mutala added a goal and two assists, while Olson had a goal and assist.

On Monday afternoon, the Ams then beat the Edmonton Oil Kings — the Western Hockey League team with the best record at 13-3-3-1 — in a 3-0 shutout and 48 saves by Warm.

Bouchard tallied a goal and two saves, while Olson added two assists.

The Ams, with an 11-6-0-1 record, are tied for third with Portland in the Western Conference standings with 23 points.

Tri-City has just one game this week, a home game Saturday night against the Spokane Chiefs.

College soccer

The Columbia Basin College men’s team won an epic 2-1 shootout over Everett Community College in an NWAC quarterfinal match this past Saturday at CBC.

It took 13 rounds of the shootout to determine a winner, as Hawks keeper Danny Puga (Pasco) made a key stop of Mamadi Sarr’s attempt in that 13th round.

Then CBC’s Mario Negrete (Sunnyside) hammered home the winner, sending the Hawks into the NWAC semifinals this coming Friday.

Everett had scored in the 41st minute as Manuel Segura scored unassisted.

But the Hawks answered in the 54th minute, when Francisco Lagunas (Sunnyside) scored off a Juan Mendoza (East Valley-Yakima) pass.

Puga made eight saves for CBC, which now plays Tacoma at 8 p.m. Friday at the Starfire Stadium near Seattle.

Tacoma features sophomore Allen Escalante (College Place).

The first semifinal will match Chemeketa versus Peninsula at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Semifinal winners will meet at 2:45 p.m. Sunday for the championship.

• Jessica Maher (Hanford) scored her second goal of the match in the 100th minute to give the host Walla Walla Community College women’s team a 2-1 NWAC quarterfinal overtime victory over Skagit Valley this past Saturday.

That advances the Warriors to the NWAC semifinals, also at the Starfire Stadium. WWWC will play Highline in a 3 p.m. Friday semifinal.

The other semifinal will pit Tacoma against Peninsula at 12:30 p.m.

Peninsula features Richland High grad Grace Hipke.

In Saturday’s win, Maher scored in the 18th minute off an Aubree Skone (Warden) pass.

Morgan Jones answered for SVC in the 70th minute on an unassisted goal.