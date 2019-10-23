HBO features behind-the-scenes WSU football special this week

Washington State Cougars wide receiver Brandon Arconado (19) brings down a touchdown pass against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half of a college football game on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. WSU won the game 41-10. The Spokesman-Review

Take a look at 24/7 College Football on HBO this week.

It’s an hour-long show of behind-the-scenes stuff on different college football programs.

And this week Washington State University fans can watch head coach Mike Leach and his team’s work leading up to last Saturday’s win over Colorado.

If you’ve watched HBO’s Hard Knocks, which follows an NFL team through training camp, this is kind of the same thing for college football — only during a week of the regular season.

I watched Arizona State University’s edition with head coach Herm Edwards last week, and it was interesting.

The four-part series also covered a week with Florida, and another with Penn State.

The WSU episode is on HBO at 7 p.m., then 11:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 23, and again at 3 p.m. Thursday.

It’s also on various times this week on the other HBO channels. You can also get it on HBO Demand beginning Thursday.

Dust Devils

The Tri-City Dust Devils released their 2020 Northwest League schedule recently, and the league made a change.

This past season, NWL team officials wanted to play their divisional opponents a little more, while playing the other division teams a little less. The idea was to create a little more inter-division rivalry.

But the league has gone back to the old schedule for 2020, which means the Dust Devils will play each Southern Division opponent 10 times (5 at home, 5 away), and their North Division opponents 12 times (6 at home, 6 away).

“The shorter series created too much additional travel,” said Dust Devils team president Brent Miles. “The teams felt like they were on the bus much more and were always packing or unpacking. They very much preferred to go back to the longer series which in turn creates less travel and we obliged.”

The Dust Devils will open 2020 at home on June 17 against the Boise Hawks.

Here is the entire 2020 schedule:

June: 17-21 – BOISE; 22-24 – at Spokane; 25-29 – at Eugene.

July: 1-3 – EVERETT; 4-8 – at Salem-Keizer; 9-13 – HILLSBORO; 15-17 – at Everett; 18-22 – SALEM-KEIZER; 23-25 – at Vancouver; 26-28 – VANCOUVER; 29-Aug. 2 – at Hillsboro.

August: 6-8 – EVERETT; 9-11 – at Spokane; 12-16 – at Boise; 18-20 – SPOKANE; 21-25 – EUGENE; 26-28 – at Everett; 29-31 – at Vancouver.

September: 1-3 – VANCOUVER; 4-6 – SPOKANE.

• Two former Tri-City Dust Devils are playing for the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League, which is where Major League Baseball teams send some of their top prospects for a couple extra months after the main season is over.

Logan Driscoll, who played a few positions for the Dust Devils this season, is listed as a catcher for Peoria. He’s played in just four games, but he’s hitting .462 (6 for 13) with two home runs and three RBIs.

Shortstop Owen Miller play for Tri-City in 2018 and was at Fort Wayne later in the season. He spent 2019 at Amarillo in the Double-A Texas League.

Miller has played in 16 games for Peoria and is hitting .161 (10 for 62) with a homer and 6 RBIs.

Prep sports

In high school sports not called football, things are down to a week of regular-season play before playoffs begin.

In cross country, the Mid-Columbia Conference championships are set for Thursday, Oct. 24, at Leslie Groves Park in Richland.

The Kamiakin boys and Richland girls won regular-season MCC titles, each team with perfect 16-0 records.

After Thursday’s meet, everyone moves up to Spokane on Nov. 2 to compete for the district title and coveted state cross country berths.

• Chiawana’s 3-0 win over Richland just about clinched the MCC girls soccer title last week.

The Riverhawks are 1 game ahead of the Bombers with just two games to go, and all Chiawana has to do is win against either Walla Walla or Hermiston to clinch the crown. (Standings are below).

It would give the Riverhawks the top MCC seed into the district tournament, which begins Oct. 31 at various sites. The top four MCC 4A teams will go up against the top four Greater Spokane League 4A teams in a modified double-elimination tournament, and only two state berths are available this year.

Meanwhile, Kamiakin has clinched the MCC’s top 3A seed to the district tourney, which also begins Oct. 31 at various sites. The top three 3A teams from both leagues will compete for two state tournament spots.

• The MCC volleyball race is coming down to the final week.

Richland is still unbeaten at 12-0 with two matches left. Walla Walla is 11-0 with three matches left. These two teams meet for the only time in the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Art Dawald Gym in Richland.

The only team that could throw a kink into the machine here would be Chiawana, which has an outstanding record itself at 9-2. Both losses are to Richland, including a 3-2 thriller last Thursday.

But the Riverhawks get a shot at knocking off Wa-Hi this Thursday.

Just like soccer, the top four 4A volleyball teams will advance to play the top four GSL teams in a district tournament that begins Nov. 5 and ends on Nov. 16. Two state berths are available.

The top three 3A teams in both leagues advance to do the same. The district tournament begins Nov. 7, and ends Nov. 16. Two state berths are available.

• Hermiston finished with a 6-0 record to win the MCC girls slowpitch softball title this week.

The Bulldogs advance to the 2A/3A district tournament, which is at Mt. Spokane, as the No. 2 seed.

The tournament already started Tuesday, with Shadle Park eliminating Grandview in a play-in game.

Besides Hermiston, Mt. Spokane and Shadle Park, other teams left in the tournament are Rogers-Spokane, East Valley-Spokane, and Cheney. The finals are set for Saturday, with the top three teams advancing to the state tournament in Yakima on Nov. 1-2.

Chiawana (4-2 in MCC play) and Walla Walla (2-4) advance to the 4A district tournament, which will be held Saturday at Central Valley High in Spokane.

Lewis & Clark, Mead and University are the other teams involved. The top three teams from this tourney advance to state, also held in Yakima on Nov. 1-2.

Soccer raffle

The Tri-Cities Youth Soccer Association will hold its third annual raffle drawing this coming Saturday, Oct. 26, at noon at the T-CYSA Soccer Complex, next to Gesa Stadium in Pasco.

For the third year, Bill Robertson Nissan is donating a brand new car as the grand prize of the raffle. Proceeds from the fundraiser go towards the plan of building a bigger complex with lights and turf fields.

MCC Girls Soccer Standings

Through Oct. 22

Chiawana 11-1; Richland 10-2; Kamiakin 8-4; Walla Walla 8-4; Hanford 7-6; Southridge 5-7; Kennewick 4-9; Hermiston 2-10; Pasco 0-13

Thursday, Oct. 24

All times 7 p.m., unless noted

Hanford at Kamiakin, Lampson Stadium; Hermiston at Southridge; Kennewick at Richland, Bomber Field; Walla Walla at Chiawana

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Chiawana at Hermiston; Kamiakin at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.; Southridge at Pasco, Edgar Brown Stadium

End of regular season

MCC Volleyball Standings

Through Oct. 22

Richland 12-0; Walla Walla 11-0; Chiawana 9-2; Kamiakin 6-5; Kennewick 6-6; Hermiston 4-7; Hanford 3-9; Southridge 1-11; Pasco 0-12

All start times 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Chiawana at Walla Walla; Kamiakin at Hanford; Richland at Kennewick; Southridge at Hermiston

Monday, Oct. 28

Hermiston at Chiawana; Pasco at Southridge; Walla Walla at Kamiakin

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Hermiston at Kamiakin; Kennewick at Hanford; Pasco at Chiawana; Walla Walla at Richland

End of regular season