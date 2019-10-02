Sports plus: Tri-City Ams ready for home opener. Also, the latest prep sports updates

SHARE COPY LINK

Two weeks into the Western Hockey League season, the Tri-City Americans will finally make their home debut this Saturday in the Toyota Center.

The Ams, currently 3-1 before last night’s road game at Kelowna, will play host to the Spokane Chiefs at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Ams fans have to be excited with the start of the season, especially after last weekend, when they beat Seattle 3-1 on Friday, then shut down Spokane 3-0 on Saturday.

In Friday’s win, Sasha Mutala scored two goals and an assist, while Samuel Huo added a goal and assist.

In Saturday’s win, Nick Bowman picked up two assists.

But the star of the weekend was goalie Beck Warm, who stopped 31 of 32 shots on Friday, and stopped all 32 shots in Saturday’s shutout.

For his efforts, Warm was named the WHL’s Goaltender of the Week.

• Last week Americans co-owner Stu Barnes was named to the scouting staff of the new Seattle NHL franchise. Barnes will scout the Dallas, Texas, region, where he makes his home.

Prep football

There are a couple of prep football games scheduled for Thursday to kick off Week 5.

Hermiston visits Southridge (kickoff at 7 p.m., Lampson Stadium), in a contest that features two winless programs, so someone will get their first win.

Meanwhile, Class 2B Tri-Cities Prep travels to Spokane to play Class 3A Rogers at 4:45 p.m. at Joe Albi Stadium.

• Some of the numbers from last week that popped out at me: TC Prep QB Dante Maiuri passing for 366 yards in the Jaguars’ 48-14 2B EWAC win over Mabton. … Sunnyside running back Arturo Fernandez toting the football 38 times and rushing for 296 yards in the Grizzlies’ Big Nine Conference-opening win over West Valley of Yakima. … Prosser’s Logan Candanoza rushing 20 times for 166 yards to help the Mustangs beat Selah 38-0 in their CWAC South opener. … Or this one on Richland WR Ben Fewel, who has 45 catches for 619 yards and 6 TDs through four games this season. That puts Fewel on a pace to finish the regular season with 111 catches, 1,537 yards, and 15 touchdowns.

Girls swimming

Hanford junior Regan Geldmacher is off to a great starting for the girls high school swimming season.

Last Saturday, at the Mukilteo Invite, Geldmacher won the 200 meters and the 500 meters event.

In the 200, Geldmacher had the fastest time among 72 competitors with a 1:58.35.

In the 500, she won it among a field of 52 competitors in 5:04.02. Richland sophomore Bryn McGinnis placed second at 5:14.41.McGinnis also placed fifth in the 100 fly. Other top-10 finishes included:

• Richland 200 medley relay (Chloe Smart, Karma Johnson, McGinnis, and Sydney Willford) in 10th;

• Hanford 200 free relay (Madison Vincent, Macy Bagwell, Carrie Moore, Geldmacher) in 5th; and Richland 200 free relay (Chloe Smart, Sydney Wilford, Karma Johnson, McGinnis) in 8th;

• Hanford 400 free relay (Kodi Younkin, Macy Bagwell, Carrie Moore, Geldmacher) in 5th with a state qualifying time of 5:45.15.

As a team, Curtis won the meet, while Hanford finished seventh and Richland 12th among 29 teams.

Cross country

The Kamiakin boys cross country team continues to dominate in this young season.

The Braves cruised last weekend at the Bellevue Invite, with individual runners finishing no worse than fifth in a race.

The event was broken down into four varsity races, with each team’s top two runners going against other teams’ top two. The 3-4 runners had their own race, as did the 5-6 runners, and finally the 7-8 runners.

In the 1-2 race, Kamiakin’s Isaac Teeples (15:31.8) and Stanford Smith (15:42.4) placed third and fourth, respectively. Only race winner Jonas Price of Eisenhower (14:59.7) and Brayden Packard (15:28.9) of West Valley-Yakima finished ahead of them.

The Braves’ Grayson Wilcott (16:04) won the 3-4 race, while teammate Jax Weide (16:26.3) was fifth.

In the 5-6 race, Kamiakin’s Andrew Halladay (16:14.9) and Andrew Larson (16:21.8) were second and third, respectively.

Finally, the Braves’ Jonathan Lagonegro won the 7-8 race in 16:36.1, while teammate Matt Roth finished fourth at 17:08.1.

• Dallin Price of Connell placed second overall Saturday at the Connell Invite, finishing in 16:28.2.

Only Logan Hunt of Timberlake finished ahead of him, winning in 16:27.9.

Notes

• Hermiston senior Garrett Walchli announced he’s received an offer to play football next year at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore.

• Former Tri-Cities Fever player (and assistant coach) Ameer Ismail has been hired to be head coach for the Iowa Barnstormers in the Indoor Football League for the 2020 season.

• Chiawana opened MCC girls slowpitch softball play on Tuesday, sweeping Pasco 12-3 and 14-3.

• Tahoma finished 7-0 to win the big 64-team Linda Sheridan volleyball tournament in Spokane this past weekend.

Richland finished tied for third at 5-1, while Chiawana was 18th at 5-2, Kamiakin 19th at 4-2, and Walla Walla was 21st at 3-2.

• The latest NWAC men’s soccer poll has Tacoma ranked No. 1, but CBC is ranked fifth and Walla Walla CC is eighth.

• The NWAC women’s soccer poll, released Sept. 18, has Peninsula ranked No. 1. But WWCC is right behind at No. 2, and CBC is next at No. 3. CBC visits WWCC at noon Saturday.

• The No. 1-ranked NWAC volleyball team is Spokane.

• Some recent CBC softball signings: Elizabeth Eubanks, Hanford; Ebany Guzman, Othello, Alyssa Lasater, Kamiakin; and Raelynn Nesary of Southridge.

• One CBC men’s soccer signing to mention: Francisco Lagunas, Sunnyside.

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Eric Yardley works against a Boston Red Sox batter during the seventh inning of the baseball game Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Orlando Ramirez) Orlando Ramirez AP

• Richland High grad Eric Yardley finished out the month of September pitching relief for the San Diego Padres. Yardley finished the 2019 season by making 10 appearances, 11.2 innings pitched, with 7 strikeouts, and 0-1 record, a 2.31 earned run average, and a 1.29 WHIP.

MCC girls soccer standings

Through Oct. 1

Richland 7-1

Chiawana 5-1

Kamiakin 5-2

Hanford 4-3

Southridge 3-3

Walla Walla 3-3

Kennewick 3-4

Hermiston 1-7

Pasco 0-7

MCC girls swimming standings

Through Oct. 1

Richland 7-0

Hanford 5-0

Kamiakin 2-1

Southridge 3-2

Kennewick 3-3

Walla Walla 1-1

Hermiston 0-4

Pasco 0-8

MCC volleyball standings

Through Oct. 1

Richland 7-0

Walla Walla 6-0

Chiawana 4-1

Kennewick 4-3

Kamiakin 3-3

Hermiston 2-4

Hanford 1-5

Southridge 1-6

Pasco 0-6

Jeff Morrow is the former sports editor of the Herald.