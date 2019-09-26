HBO releases official trailer for “24/7: College Football” series featuring Washington State

A Washington State helmet sits on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Washington State and UCLA in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) AP

It’s showtime, ok maybe not just yet but it is coming soon for Washington State and three other college football programs.

HBO and HBO Sports have released the trailer for their “24/7: College Football” series.

Announced just before the season, the award-winning show will focus on four of some of the most visible college football programs in the country. Joining Washington State in this series will be fellow Pac-12 member Arizona State, Florida from the SEC and Penn State of the Big Ten.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The series will begin on October 2 as the premier will focus on the Florida Gators as they prepare for Towson this coming Saturday. Washington State will be featured in the season finale on Oct. 19 where the focus on them will be in preparation for Colorado on Oct. 13. A full schedule is below.

Episode 1: Florida Gators

Debut date: Wednesday, OCT. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Chronicles Week Leading Up to Florida vs. Towson (Sept. 28)

Episode 2: Penn State Nittany Lions

Debut date: Wednesday, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Chronicles Week Leading Up to Purdue @ Penn State (Oct. 5)

Episode 3: Arizona State Sun Devils

Debut date: Wednesday, OCT. 16 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Chronicles Week Leading Up to Washington State @ Arizona State (Oct. 12)

Episode 4: Washington State Cougars

Debut date: Wednesday, OCT. 23 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Chronicles Week Leading Up to Colorado @ Washington State (Oct. 19)