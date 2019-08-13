Sounders welcome new owners from the Seattle sports, music and business scenes

Macklemore discusses joining the Sounders ownership group Seattle native and rapper Macklemore discusses his love for the city and reasons he became apart of the Sounders organization. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Seattle native and rapper Macklemore discusses his love for the city and reasons he became apart of the Sounders organization.

Changes are coming to the Seattle Sounders. No, not another jersey sponsorship or alternate kit but in ownership.

The club announced Tuesday the addition of 11 families joining the Rave Green Ownership group, led by Seattle native and hip hop artist Macklemore and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer-songwriter Ciara.

In related ownership news, an additional investment in the club has been made by Hanauer Fútbol, led by Adrian Hanauer, Paul Barry and Lenore Hanauer.

With the addition of 11 families, a subtraction comes along with it as Joe Roth will be departing the club after 12 years as one of the driving forces behind Seattle’s transition into MLS.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“This diverse, passionate group of new partners wants to continue developing the club’s community-first approach, while also furthering its proud winning tradition on the field.” Sounders owner Adrian Hanauer said. “Collectively, we believe that Seattle is the greatest city in the world and that Sounders FC has a responsibility to both preserve our region’s unique spirit while also leading our community by fostering an environment that is inclusive and welcoming to all. On behalf of our entire Sounders family, I want to extend a proud and warm welcome to our club’s new partners.”

The list of new partners that will be joining the existing ownership group of Hanauer, Drew Carey, and Jody Allen:

Russell Wilson and Ciara.

Soma and Akila Somasegar: Soma Somasegar is a former Microsoft executive who is currently a venture capitalist. Akila Somasegar is a philanthropist serving on several non-profit boards.





David and Sabina Nathanson: David Nathanson previously served as Head of Business Operations for FOX Sports Media Group and Chief Operating Officer & General Manager of FS1 and FS2. He is currently an investor and board member of NHL Seattle.





Satya and Anu Nadella: Satya Nadella has been the CEO of Microsoft since 2014.





Terry and Katie Myerson: Terry Myerson was the former Executive VP of Windows and Devices at Microsoft and is now with Madrona Venture Group and the Carlyle Group.





Brian McAndrews and Elise Holschuh: Brian McAndrews has served as CEO of Pandora, CEO of aQuantive, Senior Vice President of Microsoft Advertising and Publishing Solutions, Executive Vice President of ABC Television Production and Executive Vice President & General Manager of ABC Sports. Elise Holschuh retired from a marketing career and currently serves on the strategy committee of Hugo House.





Macklemore and Tricia Davis: Macklemore and his wife, Tricia Davis, are both Seattle natives.





Amy Hood and Max Kleinman: Amy Hood is the Chief Financial Officer at Microsoft. Max Kleinman is a former partner at Accenture.





Chee and Christine Chew: Chee Chew is Chief Product Officer at Twilio. Christine Chew has served on the Bellevue School Board since 2010 and is currently board president.





Joe and Kristina Belfiore: Joe Belfiore is Corporate VP in the Experiences and Devices division at Microsoft. Kristina Belfiore serves on the Board of Trustees for both Rainier Scholars and Seattle Day Country School.





Mark and Tomoko Agne: Mark Agne is currently a Managing Partner at Softbank Investment Advisors.





“This is not only a special moment for Russ and I, but for our kids as well. When we walked into the building and our kids were running around with their names on their little jerseys it meant a lot for so many reasons.” Ciara said in a press release. “It’s an honor to join the Sounders team and have the unique opportunity to represent female ownership within major league sports. The team has already done some amazing things, but I believe the best is ahead and we’re excited to be part of that.”