A week after disappointing Tri-Cities finish, HomeStreet driver Jimmy Shane shines at Seafair

Jimmy Shane bounced back on Friday to become the fastest qualifier at the HomeStreet Bank Cup at Seafair in Seattle.

Shane, driving the U-6 Miss HomeStreet Bank, covered the 2-mile course on Lake Washington in 154.513 mph.

Andrew Tate in the U-1 Delta/Real Trac was second with a speed of 149.120 mph, and J. Michael Kelly – who drove the U-12 Graham Trucking to the HAPO Columbia Cup title last Sunday – was third in qualifying at 148.450 mph.

The remaining five qualifiers – only eight boats are racing this weekend, compared to 10 last week in the Tri-Cities – are as follows:

• U-1918 Oberto Super Salami and driver Jeff Bernard, fourth at 147.269 mph;

• U-11 J&D’s presented by Reliable Diamond Tool and driver Jamie Nilsen, fifth at 147.266 mph;

• U-99.9 CARSTARS powers Miss Rock and driver Brian Perkins, sixth at 143.646 mph;

• U-7 Boitano Homes and driver Bert Henderson, seventh at 137.200 mph;

• And U-98 Graham Trucking American Dream and driver Corey Peabody, eighth at 135.785 mph.

Just two preliminary heat races were scheduled for Saturday, at 2:25 p.m., and 2:40 p.m.

Kennewick Nationals drop opener

The Kennewick National 12U 60s baseball team lost its first pool-play game Friday at the Cal Ripken World Series in Visalia, Calif., falling to Hanford, Calif., 11-5.

The game was close until the top of the fifth inning, when Hanford scored four runs, and then added another four in the top of the sixth inning.

Jon Lemire and Elijah Acevedo each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Kennewick, which plays Visalia Blue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Kennewick starting pitcher Kaden Castro pitched well, going 3.1 innings, surrendering just two hits and one earned run while striking out four batters.

Kennewick American 0-3

The Kennewick American 10-year-olds collected eight hits, but it wasn’t enough, as it fell 3-2 to California in the Cal Ripken 10s World Series in Phenix City, Ala., on Friday.

In the 3-2 loss, Sebastian Iniguez, Nicholas Wade and Bren Woods all went 2-for-3 at the plate for Kennewick.

“We made a couple of mistakes at the wrong time and didn’t swing the bat well,” said Kennewick American manager Andy Wade. “The kids are beating themselves, which is frustrating.”

On Saturday morning, Kennewick American rallied from a 4-1 deficit to Connecticut to score three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 4-4. But Connecticut scored seven runs in the top of the sixth to put the game away 11-4.

Iniguez scored a run and drove in another for Kennewick, while Nicholas Wade scored two runs and Teryn Curtis drove in two more.

Kennewick American – along with the other 15 teams in the tournament – will still have a chance to win the World Series title because every team will be seeded into the winners bracket.

Kennewick American, which placed fourth in its four-team pool, will play at 2:30 p.m. Sunday against the Group C champion.

Notes

• Reliever Dan Dallas and infielder Reinaldo Ilarraza will both represent the Tri-City Dust Devils at the upcoming Northwest League-Pioneer League All-Star Game. The game will be Aug. 6 in Boise.

• Chiawana junior Kobe Young has received his first Division I college basketball scholarship offer, this one being from Idaho State.

• Southridge graduate Conner O’Neil, a reliever in the New York Mets farm system, was moved from St. Lucid of the Florida State League to the Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies of the South Atlantic League on July 16.

• Despite losing 11-9 to the Hub City Hotshots in the Expedition League for college summer baseball, Kamiakin grad Chase Grillo pitched two innings of solid relief for the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs on July 9. Grillo struck out four batters and gave up just one hit in two innings of relief.

On the next night, in an 11-6 win over Hub City, Chiawana grad Caden Kaelber picked up the victory with two innings of spotless relief, surrendering no runs and no hits and fanning one batter.

Two nights later, Kaelber earned the save in a 4-3 win over Western Nebraska, striking out three in the ninth.

In that same game, Southridge grad Bradley Morgan pitched a scoreless inning of relief for Western Nebraska, striking out one.

• Kennewick High grad Trent Sellers got the last two outs in relief, then picked up the victory as the Wenatchee Apple Sox scored in the bottom of the ninth in a 3-2 West Coast League victory over the Bellingham Bells on July 12. Sellers pitches for Washington State University.

• Former Tri-Cities Posse manager Wally Backman has his Long Island Ducks team in first place in the Liberty Division of the independent Atlantic League for the second half of the season so far, with an 8-8 record. The Ducks also won the first half title.

• On July 14, Southridge grad Morgan had another strong relief outing in an 8-5 Western Nebraska loss to Souris Valley on July 14. He tossed three innings of shutout, 1-hit ball, fanning two batters.

• Othello senior Isaiah Perez tweeted out Friday night that he had officially received his full scholarship offer from BYU’s football program.

• Southridge grad Mason Martin drove in his 17th and 18th runs Friday night for Bradenton in the Florida State League. The Pittsburgh Pirates prospect now has 18 RBIs in 21 games at Bradenton. He also has now driven in 101 runs for the season. Martin had 83 RBIs in 82 games for Greensboro this season. And Martin has hit 28 home runs.

Jeff Morrow is the former sports editor of the Herald.