Are you ready for football? Seattle Seahawks ticket sale is coming up for Tri-Cities fans

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce will sell tickets to four Seattle Seahawks matches on Friday, July 26, during the 16th annual Tri-Cities Day celebration.

The annual ticket sale honors Benton County voters who supported Referendum 48.

The 1997 statewide ballot measure authorized a $425 million financing plan to build what is now CenturyLink Field to serve as home to the Seahawks.

The package included $300 million in public funds and was famously derided as welfare for the rich by opponents.

But Benton County voters supported the Seahawks on a vote of 11,117 to 9,789. Benton was the only Eastern Washington county that did.

The results prompted the late Paul Allen, who purchased the Seahawks after the stadium measure passed, to establish Tri-Cities Day as a way to thank local boosters.

Franklin County opposed the Seahawks on a 5,062 to 4,502 vote.

Any tickets that aren’t sold Friday will be sold online the following Monday.

Tickets are offered for:

Aug. 29 against the Oakland Raiders (preseason)

Sept. 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals (regular season home opener)

Oct. 20 against the Baltimore Ravens

Dec. 2 against the Minnesota Vikings

Tickets are $65 for the Raiders, $180 for the Bengals and $175 for the Ravens and Vikings. Prices include taxes and fees.

Purchase tickets in person starting at 8 a.m. Friday at the chamber office at 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The chamber will accept phone orders starting at 9 a.m. at 509-736-0510.

Any remaining tickets will be available at tricityregionalchamber.com starting Monday, July 29.