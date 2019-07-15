Roundup: Richland’s Pettit named to all-state softball team. Dust Devils keep winning

The Washington State Softball Coaches Association released its all-state softball teams late last week, and there is plenty of representation from the Mid-Columbia region.

Richland’s Addison Pettit was named to the Class 4A first team at first base, but she had plenty of Mid-Columbia Conference company on the second team and at honorable mention.

Bombers teammate Taylor Clark is a second-team third baseman, while Chiawana standout Annalisa McKinney is second team at first base.

1B Annalisa McKinney, so., Chiawana Courtesy of Chiawana High School

Honorable mention selections include the following: Walla Walla outfielder Alexis Barreras, Richland shortstop Emily Garza, Richland outfielder Rylee Gavaert, Richland utility player Hayley McKay, and Richland pitcher Kaylie Northrop.

One player from each of the Class 3A MCC teams had a player listed on the State 3A honorable mention list: Southridge outfielder McKenna Crum, Kamiakin second baseman Lynsie Miracle, Hermiston shortstop Sydney Stefani, and Kennewick catcher Bailey Warren.

Othello utility player Maya Valdez was an honorable mention selection on the State 2A team.

Warden had two players named first team to the Class 1A state team: infielders Jocelyn Chagoya and Ashlyn Yamana.

Connell outfielder Mattie Mauseth and College Place pitcher Paris Orchard were named to the second team.

Three players – College Place outfielder Ellie Christensen, College Place catcher Natalie Orchard, and Warden infielder Bailey Whitney – were Class 1A honorable mention selections.

• The Washington Angels – Benson defeated the Washington Illusion 6-0 and 5-1 to win the USA Washington state softball title at Columbia Playfield in Richland.

The Illusion had beaten the Angels 4-3 on Friday to open the tournament and send them into the losers bracket of the 18U A/B tournament.

But the Angels reeled off eight consecutive victories – seven of them shutouts – to take the title.

• The other state tournament, the 10U, in Richland was won by the Absolute Blast, which topped the Moses Lake Rattlers 6-3 on Sunday.

Youth baseball

The Richland National Little League 8-10 year-olds beat Sammamish 2-1 in extra innings on Friday night to advance to the championship game of the Washington State Little League tournament in Gig Harbor.

Richland was to play Sammamish at 6 p.m. Monday in the title game.

The Tri-City team needs just one victory to claim the state title.

Sammamish must win twice to earn the championship. If Sammamish were to win Monday night, the two teams would meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a winner-take-all game.

• Greater Richland Little League’s 11s team lost its state tournament opener on Saturday, falling 5-2 to North Bothell.

Walla Walla Valley opened play on Sunday, beating Bainbridge’s Island 9-6.

Walla Walla Valley will play Camas at 3 p.m. Tuesday in a winners bracket game, while Richland met Bainbridge Island at 6 p.m. Monday in a loser-out contest.

• Big weekend for the Kennewick Cal Ripken teams.

Kennewick American won state titles in 9U, 10U and 11U. In fact, all Kennewick American all-star teams – including the 12s 60-foot base paths, and 12s 70-foot base paths – played for Southern Washington state titles.

And all of them are advancing this week to Pacific Northwest Regionals.

Kennewick National won the 12s 60-foot base paths title.

The 12s 70-foot base paths regional, along with the 9U regional, is in Meridian, Idaho.

The 10U and 11U regional tournaments are in Willamette Valley, Ore.

The 12U 60s regional tournament is July 18-20 at the Kennewick American complex.

The eight teams involved are Black Hills, Lower Columbia of Oregon, Meridian of Idaho, Nampa of Idaho, Puyallup, West Salem of Oregon, Kennewick National, and host Kennewick American.

Winner advances to the Cal Ripken World Series in August.

Dust Devils





The Tri-City Dust Devils kept pace with the Spokane Indians and Everett AquaSox this past week, going 3-3.

The three wins were against the Indians: a 6-5 win on Monday, with Dust Devils reliever Tom Colletti the star with 2 innings of shutout relief, fanning five batters; a 5-1 win on Tuesday, with Carlos Luis going 2-for-4 with two RBIs; and a 7-0 victory Friday over Spokane, as reliever Jason Blanchard had three innings of shutout ball, striking out four.

At 14-16, Tri-City is two games behind both Everett and Spokane (both 16-14) with the first half of the season ending July 22.

So there is still time for the Dust Devils to get the first-half playoff berth.

Notes

Patrick Azevedo, Othello Chris Fleming Courtesy of Othello High School

• Othello’s Patrick Azevedo missed the cut for the final round of the IMG Academy Junior World Championships at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Azevedo fired rounds of 78-76-76 for a 230 total. Over 200 junior golfers from around the world were competing.

• The Reno Express held on to beat the host Wenatchee Valley Skyhawks 28-27 in the American West Football Conference playoffs on Sunday.

That means the Express will travel to Nampa, Idaho, to play the Idaho Horsemen on July 28 in the AWFC championship game.

• Kennewick’s Macy Brown opened the National High School Rodeo Finals on Monday with a time of 21.78 seconds in the pole bending event.

That gives Brown 29th place out of 58 competitors at the weeklong event in Rock Springs, Wyo.

Pole bending is an event in which a rider and horse weave through poles in a line for time.

Adam Hughesman, 2016

• Former Tri-City American Adam Hughesman announced this past week on Twitter that he had signed to play for the Manchester Storm in England this fall.

• Walla Walla High School’s Eric Hisaw was named the Washington state boys track and field coach of the year by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Hisaw’s Blue Devils won the Class 4A team title at the state track and field championships in May in Tacoma.

• The Tri-Cities Alliance FC lost a tough regular-season finale Sunday, falling 3-2 to the host Seattle Stars in Evergreen Premier League play.

Jason Rodriguez scored in the 43rd minute for the Alliance, before Uriel Mendoza scored the game-tying goal in the 89th minute for Tri-Cities.

However, Seattle’s Andrei Marina scored in stoppage time to give the Stars the victory.

The Alliance finished this season with an 0-6-4 record.

Jeff Morrow is the former sports editor of the Herald.