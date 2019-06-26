Quest for a state title: Mid-Columbia Conference football schedule begins Sept. 5

Kamiakin’s Ray Chavez (28) attempts to break away from Richland’s defense during a Mid-Columbia Conference high school football game during the 2018 season. Tri-City Herald

A potpourri of sports tidbits for your perusal, starting with high school football:

The Mid-Columbia Conference football schedule is out on the MCC website.

The opening game of the season is Thursday, Sept. 5, with West Valley of Yakima visiting Kamiakin at Lampson Stadium. It’s a 7 p.m. kickoff.

The other MCC season openers occur on Friday, Sept. 6, with Chiawana at Richland, Hanford at Kennewick, Hermiston at Pasco, and Southridge at Walla Walla.

All games start at 7 p.m.

There will be three other Thursday night games during the season, all at Lampson Stadium involving a Kennewick School District team. Everything else is on a Friday night.

Sun Downs

According to the Washington State Horse Racing Commission, Sun Downs Race Track in Kennewick – which finished its six-day meet on May 12 – dropped 18.17 percent in the handle compared to 2018.

The handle, which is the total money wagered, was an average of $56,944.50 a day.

The commission report says “a horse shortage may be attributed to the decline, as there were 8 less races offered over the six days of racing.”

As Nancy Sorick of the Tri-Cities Horse Racing told the Herald, “I wish the handle was larger, but the crowds were good.”

With the closing of Portland Meadows and snow on the ground from early February to mid-March, it caused a lot of horsemen to head south in the spring instead of coming to Kennewick.

Americans notes

Four current Tri-City Americans were invited this week to NHL Prospect Development Camps.



Sasha Mutala, who was drafted last week by the Colorado Avalanche, is with that team.

Center Krystof Hrabik got the invite to attend Stanley Cup champion St. Louis’ camp, while Kyle Olson is at the Buffalo Sabres camp.

Goalie Beck Warm got an invitation to attend the Washington Capitals camp.

• Ams defenseman Roman Kalinichenko has signed a contract with CSKA Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League. Kalinichenko is a native from Moscow.

• The CHL Import Draft is Thursday, June 27.

• The Americans released their 2019-20 Western Hockey League schedule this week.



Tri-City opens the season with five games on the road – Sept. 20 at Everett, Sept. 21 at Portland, Sept. 27 at Seattle, Sept. 28 at Spokane and Oct. 2 at Kelowna – before playing its home opener against Spokane on Oct. 5.

The Ams’ longest homestand will be six games, from Oct. 19 to Nov. 2.

SCAC East all-league baseball

Warden junior Ryan Arredondo was named the SCAC East baseball player of the year in May by the SCAC East coaches.

Teammate Wade Visker, a senior, joined him on the first team.

Warden head coach Travis Visker was named coach of the year, while Connell earned the sportsmanship award.

Royal had four players on the first team: sophomore Cooper Christensen, senior Sawyer Jenks, sophomore Kevin Reyes, and junior JC Worsham.

College Place had two first-teamers in seniors Matt McKenzie and Kyren Morris.



Kiona-Benton also had two first-teamers: Junior Isaac Rheinschmidt and senior Jacob Steege.

Here is the second team: Royal freshman Derek Bergeson, Warden sophomore Chance Conahan, Warden sophomore Julian Egia, College Place sophomore Justin McKenzie, Kiona-Benton freshman Ty Messner, Connell senior Conner Niel, Warden senior Rodrigo Ozuna, Warden junior Kaden Skone, College Place senior Kyler Tiner, and River View senior Logan Williams.

CWAC tennis

Selah’s Mary-Frances Ballew and Ephrata’s Masato Kuroshima were named the CWAC girls and boys athletes of the year, respectively, in tennis.

Othello’s David Beus was named girls coach of the year, while Ephrata’s Ayla Wyman was named boys coach of the year.

Othello dominated the doubles teams awards. Macy Hampton and Julissa Cantu were girls doubles team of the year (plus first-team all-conference), while the Huskies’ Josh Lewis and Abraham Alvarez were boys doubles team of the year (and also first-team all-conference).

Selah won the girls sportsmanship award, while Quincy won the boys award.

Prosser senior Karina Acosta was selected in first-team girls singles play, while Grandview senior Devin Amara and Prosser junior Peter Felicijan were second-team boys singles selections.

CWAC golf

Othello junior Patrick Azevedo was named golfer of the year for the boys golf all-conference team.

Ephrata’s Greg Hewitt was named boys coach of the year, while Quincy won the sportsmanship award.

Besides Azevedo, Othello senior teammate Isaiah Garza also was named to the boys first team.

Grandview junior Rocco Parrish and Othello junior Nathan Roosma were second-team selections.

No Mid-Columbia athletes were named to the CWAC girls golf team.

Ellensburg senior Kathryn Crimp was named girls golfer of the year, while Ephrata’s Heidi Burns was girls coach of the year. Ellensburg also won the sportsmanship award.

Notebook

• Walla Walla Community College baseball stat leaders this spring: Carson Green (Kamiakin) 8 home runs and 39 RBIs; Lane Hailey (Southridge) .384 batting average; Brody Woods (Stanfield) 3.94 earned run average.

• Former Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Walker Lockett was called up to the New York Mets last week. Lockett was traded by the San Diego Padres to the Cleveland Indians last November. The Indians then traded him to the Mets in April.

• The Southern Washington State Tournament for Cal Ripken 9U/10U baseball players will be July 10-13 at the Kennewick American Youth Baseball Complex.

• The Tri-Cities Sunrise Rotary 2019 See3Slam 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will be July 13-14 at John Dam Plaza on George Washington Way in Richland. About 600 participants are expected.

• The Kennewick American Youth Baseball Complex will host the 2019 Cal Ripken Major 60 Pacific Northwest Regional Tournament from July 17 to 20.



