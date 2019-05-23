Othello’s Azevedo was the top area finisher in Washington’s state golf tournaments

Othello’s Patrick Azevedo, shown in this file photo, was the highest finisher from the Mid-Columbia at the state high school golf tournament. Courtesy of Othello High School

Othello’s Patrick Azevedo was the highest finisher from the Mid-Columbia at the WIAA state high school golf tournaments that finished on Wednesday at various locations.

Playing in the 2A boys state tournament at Liberty Lake Golf Course, east of Spokane, Azevedo fired a 76 in Tuesday’s first round, and then followed it up with a 74 on Wednesday. That gave him a 150 total and a third-place finish.

Lynden’s Jordan Medcalf won the tournament with a 73-74—147.

Ridgefield took the team title.

Southridge’s Angela Park had a strong day in the 3A girls state tournament at the Woodlands course at Hawks Prairie Golf Course in Lacey. Park fired a 77 on the first day, then followed that with a 75 to finish with 152 to place sixth overall.

Kamiakin’s Tatum York-Bement led the Braves with a 83-81—164 to finish 14th overall.

Central Kitsap’s Brittany Kwon won the tournament with a 67-72—139, and Bellevue won the team title with 627 strokes. Interlake was second with 653.

In the 1B/2B state tournament at Tumwater Valley Golf Course, Columbia-Burbank’s Evan Harvill had rounds of 80 and 78 to finish in seventh place with a 158 total.

Ilwaco’s Blake Kukula won the individual title with a 73-71—144, and Crosspoint took the team title.

In the 4A girls tournament at Hangman Valley in Spokane, Walla Walla’s Madison Darnold and Chiawana’s Paige Sommerville tied for 16th, each going 81-80—161.

Pasco’s Yesenia Nunez tied for 33rd at 87-84—171, while Bulldogs teammate Maylie Martinez finished tied for 36th at 86-87—173.

Bellarmine Prep’s Julia Bordeaux was the medalist, going 70-72—142.

Redmond took the team title at 675 strokes, 10 strokes ahead of runnerup Mead.

In the 3A boys tournament at Indian Summer Country Club in Lacey, Kennewick’s Rylan Simanton fired an 81-79—160 to finish tied for 22nd.

Ethan Evans of Mercer Island won the tournament at 71-72—143.

Bellevue took the team title with a score of 602. Lakeside of Seattle was second at 617.

In the 4A boys tournament at The Creek at Qualchan in Spokane, Kamiak edged out Gonzaga Prep for the team title, 597-600.

Mt. Si’s Drew Warford was medalist with a 71-71—142.

In the 2A girls tournament at MeadowWood Golf Course, east of Spokane, Ellensburg’s Kathryn Crimp was the medalist with a 75-71—146.

Sammamish took the team title.

In the 1A boys tournament at Olympia Country & Golf Club, Gyan Bains of Charles Wright Academy was medalist with rounds of 72 and 78 for a 150 total.

Seattle Academy took the team title.

Finally, Emersyn Walker of Charles Wright Academy fired a 69-72—141 to win medalist honors at the 1B/2B/1A girls state tournament at Tumwater Valley Golf Course.

Charles Wright also took the team title.

Von Oelhoffen honored by USA Today

Tri-Cities Prep’s Talia von Oelhoffen. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald

USA Today recently came out with its All-USA Washington Girls Basketball Team, and Tri-Cities Prep sophomore Talia von Oelhoffen was on the first team.

So was Cashmere junior Hailey Van Lith (who was named the state player of the year), Garfield junior Dalayah Daniels, Kentridge junior Jordyn Jenkins, and Gig Harbor senior Brynna Maxwell.

Sunnyside senior Ashlee Maldonado and Kamiakin senior Oumou Toure were both named to the second team.

WIAA athletes of the week

Here’s a look at the area’s WIAA athletes of the week over the past six weeks:

Week 31: Christian Arvizu, Othello boys soccer, scored six goals during the week; Grace Bestebreur, Prosser softball, went 11-for-14 at the plate; Addison Pettit, Richland softball, was 7-for-17 at the plate that week.

Week 32: Tyler Groeneweg, Sunnyside Christian baseball, went 4-for-5 with three doubles in a win over Lyle-Wishram.

Week 33: none.

Week 34: Alan Barragon, Pasco boys soccer, scored three goals in two district tournament games.

Week 35: Alondra Lozano, Wahluke girls track and field, had personal records in the 100, 200 and two relays in the SCAC sub-district meet.

Week 36: Kaylie Northrop, Richland softball pitcher, had a 1.00 earned run average in three District 8 games; Katherine Petsch, Kamiakin girls track and field, scored wins in the 100, 200 and two relays in the District 8 meet; Emma Reed, Liberty Christian softball, went 6-for-10 in the district tournament.

TC Alliance loses

The Tri-Cities Alliance, which tied in its first two Evergreen Premier League soccer matches this season, dropped game No. 3 last Sunday at Pasco’s Edgar Brown Stadium, falling 3-0 to the Oly Town Artesians.

That drops the Alliance into last place of the five-team Cascade Conference with a 0-1-2 record.

The Alliance takes Memorial Day Weekend off before hosting Bellingham United on Sunday, June 2, at Edgar Brown. The game begins at 2 p.m.

Wine Valley needs volunteers

Wine Valley Golf Club of Walla Walla gets a rare opportunity to host a U.S. Open sectional qualifier tournament on Monday, June 3.

So the course is looking for volunteers: assisting with scoring, spotting, and more.

The tournament is the last step before the main Open, which is set for Pebble Beach later in June.

There will be 54 players competing in the one-day tournament for just a few spots.

If you’re interested, you can register at winevalleygolfclub.com.

WIAA tournaments in the Tri-Cities

If you’re looking to watch some good high school baseball this weekend, go to Gesa Stadium in Pasco for the 3A and 4A semifinals and finals.

Here’s Friday’s semifinals schedule: Class 3A, O’Dea vs. Capital of Olympia, 10 a.m.; Gig Harbor vs. Lake Washington, 1 p.m.; Class 4A, Issaquah vs. Olympia, 4 p.m.; Moses Lake vs. Skyview of Vancouver, 7 p.m. The 3A championship will be set for 4 p.m. Saturday, while the 4A title game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• The 16-team Class 1A state tournament begins at 10 a.m. Friday at Columbia Playfield in Richland. College Place, Royal and Warden are among the Mid-Columbia teams involved.

• Finally, the Class 4A state tennis tournament is set for Columbia Basin Racquet Club – girls singles play begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday, and boys singles play at 10 a.m.. Boys doubles play starts at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Hanford High School, while girls doubles play begins at the same site at 10 a.m. Friday. The 3A state tennis tournament kicks off at Tri-City Court Club with boys singles play at 8:30 a.m. Friday, followed by girls singles play at 10 a.m. Girls doubles play begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Kamiakin High School, followed by a 10 a.m. start for boys doubles play at Kamiakin.