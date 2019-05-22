ChadMarshall_retires

Seattle Sounders defender Chad Marshall announced his retirement after 16 seasons playing in MLS. Marshall cites his ongoing knee inflammation as the reason for deciding to call it quits now. Marshall, in a statement issued by the team on Wednesday, talked about living out his childhood dream.

“I’d like to thank everyone that has played a part in my career. To my teammates, support staff and coaches: you’ve been my second family. The locker room is what I’ll miss the most. Thank you to the fans of Seattle and Columbus for supporting me throughout the years, as well as the Sounders FC and Columbus Crew SC organizations for giving me a chance to represent them on the field. Most importantly, I’d like to thank my family. I’m forever indebted to them for the sacrifices they’ve made in allowing me to pursue this dream. From heartbreaking losses to MLS Cup wins, own goals to cartwheels, it’s been a blast.”

After being selected second in the 2004 MLS SuperDraft, Marshall played 10 seasons for the Columbus Crew before being traded to the Sounders in 2013. Marshall has been one of the more decorated defenders in league history. He was a three-time MLS Defensive Player of the Year, four-time MLS Best XI selection, two-time MLS Cup Champion and was a member of four teams to win the league’s Supporters Shield.

He’s second all-time in MLS history among field players in regular-season appearances (409), starts (404) and minutes played (35,843).

During the 2019 season, Marshall started eight games and was last in action vs. Minnesota United FC on May 4, playing all 90 minutes. Marshall will be honored by the team during Seattle’s next home game on June 29 vs. the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Here are some of the social media reactions to Chad Marshall’s announcement.

