Hermiston Raceway begins 2019 season with Saturday Night Thunder

Saturday Night Thunder will open the season at Hermiston Raceway. Becky Badoux for Hermiston Raceway

It’s racing season down in Hermiston on Saturday.





Greg Walden, who took over running Hermiston Raceway last season and made the place a rousing success, is expecting 87 race teams for Saturday night’s season opener.

That’s right. Eighty-seven teams. And with 60 pit stalls, he’s asking teams to double up in the stalls.

The event is called Saturday Night Thunder, and there are nine different classes of racing.

Walden has help from his father, Wayne Walden.

The Walden family ran Tri-City Raceway during its glory days in the 1990s. Apparently, this auto racing thing is hard to get out of their blood.

Greg Walden has set a schedule for 2019 that is basically every two weeks with a race at the Oregon raceway.

Drivers and race fans know that there will be a quality show on race nights in Hermiston.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, with racing starting at 6.

Football

The 7 on 7 Kings of the Columbia tournament last weekend was deemed a success, with 12 area schools participating in the football passing event.

The game is played on half of a regulation football field, and teams just use their skill players – no linemen.

Last Saturday’s event, played at Hanford High School, was deemed a seeding tournament to set the teams up for the championship tournament, which is set for Sunday, May 19, at Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. The championship game will be televised live on SWX television.

Chiawana won the seeding tournament, beating Kamiakin in the title game. Other seeds, in order, are: Southridge, Hanford, Walla Walla, Prosser, Richland, Tri-Cities Prep, Pasco, River View, Mabton, and College Place.

Golf

The Pacific Northwest Senior Players Championship finished up this week at Wine Valley Golf Club in Walla Walla. George Mack of Central Oregon’s Black Butte Ranch (Big Meadow Course) won the tournament with a two-day score of 141 (3-under par), while Joey Carranza of Alderra Golf Club was a stroke back in second. Jim Pliska, an amateur playing out of host Wine Valley, was the top local, placing 19th out of 104 entrants.

Wrestling review

Yes it’s a little late, but the Mid-Columbia Conference athletic directors just released the all-conference wrestling teams this past week.

Boys wrestlers of the year are Kamiakin’s Austin Almaguer (lower weights) and Chiawana’s Isaiah Anderson (upper weights).

Girls wrestlers of the year are Hanford’s Taylor Wilson (lower weights) and teammate Grace Nelson (upper weights).

Here’s the boys first team: Pasco junior Nathaniel Tovar (106 pounds), Pasco sophomore Eric Correa (113), Chiawana freshman Darion Johnson (120), Chiawana senior Kobe Santoyo (126), Kamiakin senior Austin Almaguer (132), Chiawana junior Robby Vaughn (138), Chiawana sophomore Aidan Villarreal (145), Chiawana junior Riley Cissne (152), Richland senior Patrick Workman (160), Chiawana senior Victor Silva (170), Chiawana junior Tyson Stover (182), Chiawana freshman Isaiah Anderson (195), Hanford senior Jonathan Burt (220) and Pasco senior Davion Pruitt (285).

Here’s the girls first team: Hanford sophomore Taylor Wilson (100 pounds), Walla Walla junior Nayeli Flores-Roque (105), Pasco junior Jazmine Mercado (110), Hanford senior Taylor Robbins (115), Southridge freshman Madison Stayrook (120), Hanford sophomore Maria Gardner (125), Walla Walla junior Annelise Whitaker (130), Hanford sophomore Mirina Enderlin (135), Kennewick freshman Ayanna Asselin (140), Kennewick freshman Aubreyanna Asselin (145), Kamiakin junior Asia Borisch (155), Kennewick sophomore Alexia Asselin (170), Hanford junior Grace Nelson (190) and Pasco senior Cheyenne Parks (235).

Teams were voted on by the MCC wrestling coaches.

Notes

• Walla Walla Community College’s Emmah Peterson, a 6-foot-1 middle blocker, has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball next fall at Montana Western.

• Congrats to Eastern Washington University sophomore Alexa Clark. The Kamiakin High grad was named a second-team All-Big Sky Conference women’s golf player. Clark has averaged 75 strokes per round in 25 rounds of golf this season for the Eagles. Clark and EWU will be playing in the Big Sky Conference tournament this weekend in Arizona.

• For those wondering what happened to Pasco boys soccer star Edwin Aquino, he’s now in Seattle. Last season, Aquino was named Class 4A state soccer player of the year while being a junior at Pasco High and helping lead the Bulldogs to the state title. Now, Aquino is in the Seattle Sounders Academy, playing for the U-19 squad. He’s finishing his high school diploma there, and will head to Seattle University in the fall to start his collegiate career.

