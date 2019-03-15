All-State basketball girls games set for Saturday

The Mid-Columbia will have three representatives in the 2019 Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-State Games, set for Saturday, March 16, at King’s High School in Seattle.
Sunnyside’s Ashlee Maldonado, Kamiakin’s Symone Brown and Prosser’s Marissa Cortes will all participate.
Maldonado will play for the Class 4A team, while Brown is the Class 3A team, and Cortes will be on the Class 2A team.
The schedule has 1B playing 2B at 2 p.m.; 1A vs. 2A at 4 p.m.; and 3A takes on 4A at 6 p.m.
All three players are also set to participate in the SWX All-Star Classic, scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Yakima Valley Community College.
Boys all-state games
The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association announced the rosters for its all-state games, which are scheduled for Saturday, March 23, at Curtis High School in Tacoma.
The Mid-Columbia will have five players in the series, with Richland’s Cole Northrop and Garrett Streufert playing for the 4A boys team.
On the 1B boys team, Sunnyside Christian’s Lucas Dykstra and Ross Faber, and Prescott’s Jose Gonzalez, will be playing.
There will be three games: 1B vs. 2B at 2 p.m.; 1A vs. 2A at 4 p.m.; and 3A vs. 4A at 6 p.m.
Chiawana grad Hodgins stars in tourney
How about Chiawana grad Braydey Hodgins being named the Mountain West Conference women’s basketball tournament MVP for her performance this past week in Las Vegas?
Hodgins scored 37 points in the quarterfinals on Monday, leading Boise State (28-4) past Nevada 72-67.
Those 37 points were a MWC tournament single-game scoring record.
In an 89-77 semifinal win over Fresno State on Tuesday, Hodgins added 17 points.
And in the title game, a 68-51 victory over Wyoming, she finished with 16 points.
Hodgins was so impressive, Air Force head coach Chris Gobrecht tweeted out after the quarterfinal win, “For the record, @braydeyhodgins of Boise State is who I voted for as Player of the Year in the MWC. Glad to see her prove I know what I’m talking about!!”
More importantly, Hodgins and her BSU teammates have won three consecutive MWC tournaments titles, and will once again play in the NCAA tournament.
The Broncos will find out their next opponent and where, on Monday.
SCAC East basketball
Here is a look at the 1A SCAC East boys and girls basketball all-star, as voted on by the coaches:
In boys, Connell senior Nolan Chase and Royal senior Owen Ellis were named co-Players of the Year, while Connell’s Devin O’Brien earned Coach of the Year.
College Place garnered the Sportsmanship Award.
Joining Chase and Ellis on the first team are Wahluke junior Tyler Buck, Royal senior Sawyer Jenks, Warden senior Zach Richins, and Connell senior Austin Smith.
The second team is comprised of the following players: River View junior Tyler Bussell, Warden senior Jack Hardman, College Place junior Joel Jameson, Warden junior Dreyton Martinez, Connell senior Ridge Pauley, and Wahluke senior Alex Valdez.
Honorable mentions include Connell senior Nolan Chase, Royal senior Angel Farias, River View sophomore Brualio Mendoza, Wahluke junior Isaih Perez, Kiona-Benton sophomore Billy Simpkin, Warden junior Kaden Skone, and College Place senior Drexler Yesiki.
On the girls’ side, Connell sophomore Madison Smith was named SCAC East Player of the Year, while Warden’s Josh Madsen was named coach of the year.
College Place won the Sportsmanship Award.
Joining Smith on the first team are Royal freshman Chenoa Louie, Connell senior Mattie Mauseth, Warden freshman Kiana Rios, College Place senior Madeline Weaver, and Royal junior Emma Wilhelm.
The second team consists of Warden freshmen Jaryn Madsen and Rylee McKay, Royal junior Josie Phillips, College Place senior Ceci Rodriguez, Connell freshman Joy Thompson, and Warden senior Bailey Whitney.
Those named honorable mention are River View sophomore Baleria Castillo, Kiona-Benton junior Elzzy Gonzales, Connell junior Whitney Lloyd, College Place sophomore Madilyn Neil, Warden senior Aubree Skone, Wahluke sophomore Kenya Valdovinos, and Royal sophomore Raylie Wardenaar.
College notes
Former Kamiakin standout Andrea Stapleton-Johnson cleared the high jump bar at 5 feet, 11.25 inches, to place eighth for BYU in the women’s high jump at the NCAA Indoor Track National Championships. With that finish, Stapleton-Johnson becomes an NCAAAll-American in indoor track. … Lindsey Schauble (Kamiakin) has reached No. 6 on the all-time list at Washington State University for her 3,620 points in the indoor pentathlon. … Nathan Streufert (Richland) got into foul trouble, scoring 2 points and grabbing three rebounds in 10 minutes, but Seattle Pacific’s men’s basketball team opened the NCAA Division II tournament by beating Chaminade 77-75 on Friday afternoon. The Falcons found themselves down 13 points with 8:31 to play before rallying for the win. SPU will take on St. Martin’s on Saturday in the second round in San Diego.
