Two games in, what have we learned from the undefeated Seattle Sounders so far?

Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, second from right, celebrates with teammates Kim Kee-Hee, left, Raul Ruidiaz, second from left, and Victor Rodriguez, right, after the Sounders defeated FC Cincinnati 4-1 in an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Seattle. Morris scored two goals and Ruidiaz scored one in the match. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren AP