One city cut from 2019 hydro race schedule

It looks like the H1 Unlimited hydroplane schedule is dropping back down from six to five stops for the 2019 season.

After negotiations that began in December between H1 Unlimited and Detroit Riverfront Events Inc. became contentious and broke down, H1 decided last week to not sanction a race for the 2019 season on the Detroit River.

Detroit’s group, I believe, wanted a minimum boat guarantee from H1 for what was supposed to be the APBA Gold Cup, where Detroit has been the traditional home of the event.

That’s understandable.

Last season, there were just six boats entered in what is called unlimited hydroplane racing’s Super Bowl. In the past four years, that boat count has dropped quickly. It was just 2015 when 12 boats raced in Detroit. But in both 2016 and 2017, the boat count dropped to eight each year.

July 28, 2018 - Cal Phipps guides the U-1918 Oberto Beef Jerky unlimited hydroplane across the Columbia River Friday during a testing session on the Columbia River for the Columbia Cup event. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

And in 2017, Detroit tried something different: run two, one-day race events in a weekend, the Gold Cup and the Presidents Cup.

H1 Unlimited wanted full price from Detroit to run the Gold Cup. Neither party has budged.

So H1’s board announced last week that the circuit was stepping away from Detroit in 2019, and it hoped to be back on the Detroit River in 2020.

But if that happens, it won’t be to race the Gold Cup.

On Wednesday, H1 announced that the Gold Cup will be raced in Madison, Ind., in both 2019 and 2020. The Madison Regatta board of directors agreed to pay the additional sanctioning fees for both years to host the Gold Cup. Race dates this year will be July 4-7.

It will be the first time that the Gold Cup will be raced in Madison since 1980.

Assuming all other contracts get signed, H1 is back to a five-race season: Guntersville, Ala., Madison, the Tri-Cities, Seafair, and San Diego.

The HAPO Columbia Cup will be held here on the Columbia River on July 26-28.

Prep basketball

I’ll be playing catchup with all-conference teams over the next few weeks, starting with the Mid-Columbia Conference.

All-MCC boys basketball

Richland High School swept all of the major awards for the 2019 All-Mid-Columbia Conference boys basketball team.

Bombers senior Garrett Streufert was named MCC Player of the Year, while teammate Cody Sanderson, also a senior, was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Richland coach Earl Streufert was named the MCC Coach of the Year.

All honors were voted on by MCC coaches. There was some scuttlebutt that Earl Streufert lobbied for his son to be MVP. Those inside the room told me that never happened. Coaches each listed their top 10 players, could not vote for their own players, and then all the results were tabulated.

There is a strong argument for going with either Garrett Streufert or Richland teammate Cole Northrop as MVP. I understand that. This is how the voting turned out.

The first team includes Garrett Streufert, Sanderson, and Northrop, who led the MCC in scoring this season. Hanford guard Connor Woodward and Chiawana guard Kobe Young were also named to the first team. All are seniors except Young, who is a sophomore.

The second team consists of Hermiston senior guard Ryne Andreason, Kennewick junior guard Ayoni Benavidez, Southridge junior forward Tristan Smith, Chiawana senior forward Matthew Kroner and Walla Walla senior guard Taylor Hamada.

Honorable mention selections were Kamiakin junior forward Kyson Rose, Pasco senior guard Diego Gutierrez, Hermiston senior g/f Cesar Ortiz, Kamiakin sophomore guard Steven Westermeyer and Richland senior guard Dhaunye Guice.

For the first time, the MCC coaches selected an all-defensive team, starting with Richland’s Sanderson. Also on that team are Chiawana’s Young, Richland’s Garrett Streufert, Hermiston senior guard Jordan Ramirez and Hanford senior forward Blake Vander Top.

MCC girls basketball team

Kamiakin’s Oumou Toure completed her high school career by being named the MCC Player of the Year by the conference’s coaches.

It marked the third consecutive year Toure, who is headed to Butler University next fall, was named MCC Player of the Year.

Chiawana junior Alyssa Agundis was named the MCC Defensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Kennewick’s Daron Santo was named the MCC Coach of the Year.

Toure headlined the first team. She was joined by fellow Kamiakins senior Alex Hazel and Symone Brown, Chiawana senior Clare Eubanks and Hermiston senior Jordan Thomas.

Kennewick had three players on the second unit: sophomore Madeline Gebers, and juniors MeiLani McBee and Aislin Fiander. Pasco freshman A’niyah Heavens and Chiawana’s Agundis completed the second team.

The honorable mention players list consists of Richland sophomore Jayda Clark and seniors Gracie Pierce and Nicole Gall, Chiawana senior Macey Morales, Kamiakin sophomore Regan Clark and Pasco freshman Mya Groce.

The MCC All-Defensive Team consists of Chiawana’s Agundis and Morales, Richland’s Gall, Hermiston’s Thomas and Kamiakin’s Brown.

Notes

Tri-Cities Prep’s Talia von Oelhoffen was one of the state athletes recognized by the WIAA this week for her performance in leading the Jaguars girls basketball team to the Class 2B state championship. … Emilee Maldonado (Sunnyside) was named to the first team of the Frontier Conference Women’s Basketball Team. Maldonado will lead her Providence University (Great Falls, Mont.) teammates into the NAIA national tournament next week. … Hailey Turner (Richland) made the second team All-Frontier Conference Women’s Basketball Team playing for Lewis-Clark State College. Turner will lead the Warriors into next week’s NAIA tournament. … Othello’s Isaiah Perez announced this week that he has committed to BYU to play football, beginning in 2020. Just a junior, Perez just completed wrestling season, where he has become a two-time state champion in Class 2A. … Dillon Plew (Kennewick) singled in WSU’s 3-1 baseball win over Cal State University Northridge (CSUN) on Friday in Pullman. That means Plew has reached base safely in all 12 Cougars games this season. And if you go back to last season’s final three games, the junior has reached base safely in 15 consecutive games.