Richland boys to play Saturday after postponement. Chiawana, Kamiakin girls games set

The Richland boys basketball game against Mt. Si, set for 6 p.m. Friday at Issaquah High School, was postponed after too many wrecks on Snoqualmie Pass on Friday afternoon shut down I-90, so the Bombers team bus couldn’t make it over.
The game has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. at Issaquah High School.
“The game is rescheduled for tomorrow,” Richland coach Earl Streufert told the Herald in a text Friday afternoon. “No game tonight. Pass closed with several wrecks. We are headed home.”
The Class 4A game will pit the No. 5-ranked Bombers against the No. 4 Wildcats, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals round of the state tournament next Thursday in the Tacoma Dome. The loser will play a loser-out game next Wednesday in the Tacoma Dome.
Girls games set
Meanwhile, the Chiawana and Kamiakin girls will play at Richland High on Saturday. Chiawana (18-6) takes on Camas (16-9) in a Class 4A loser-out game at noon on Saturday.
Riverhawks coach Steve Davis depends on senior post Clare Eubanks, who leads the team with 12.4 points a game and her inside play.
The Riverhawks had to win two loser-out contests in the District 8 tournament last week to qualify for the state regional.
“We played great team defense,” said Davis. “Everyone bought into playing hard-nosed team defense. As a team, we covered each other’s backs on defense. On offense I think the girls just played with confidence. That little thing can change things quite a bit.”
Camas is led by a pair of guards, Haley Hanson and Emma Rehrer. After winning six straight games, the Papermakers dropped their last two games in their district tournament.
Davis is not buying into perception that Camas is struggling.
“Camas plays hard,” said Davis. “I’m not sure if I have seen a team that plays as hard and with as much energy as Camas does for a full 32 minutes. They get their hands on a lot balls and get every 50-50 ball. They all shoot it and shoot it well.”
So Davis wants his Riverhawks to play hard but smart.
“We have to match their intensity without playing at too fast of a pace,” he said. “This could be a defensive battle, so whoever takes care of the ball and wins the rebounding battle will have the advantage.”
Lane Schumacher’s Kamiakin girls team earned a No. 4 RPI ranking, so the Braves get a game close to home: 6 p.m. Saturday at Richland High School against No. 5 Peninsula.
The Braves know that they’ll be in Tacoma next week no matter if they win or lose. A win means a quarterfinal game on Thursday; a loss means a loser-out contest on Wednesday.
“It would be nice to go to Tacoma with a win under our belt,” said Schumacher. “It also gives us the benefit to watch the Wednesday games and scout our next opponent.”
Kamiakin (21-2) bounced back last week after losing in the District 8 championship game, falling 46-45 to Mt. Spokane. The Braves beat Kennewick on Monday 72-40 to earn the state regional berth.
“The girls have had a great attitude, and it has been great to get back in the gym and be able to practice,” said Schumacher. “Right now our entire focus is on Peninsula.”
Understandable.
Peninsula (18-4) did lose its last district game to Bethel, falling 58-47. But the Seahawks reeled off nine consecutive wins before that, including two in the past three weeks over defending state champion Gig Harbor.
“We have watched a couple of their games as a team and it is evident they are a very solid basketball team, and we will have our work cut out for us,” said Schumacher. “We will have to contain their 6-foot forward Belle Frazier. Most of the offense goes through her and she has a nice inside-outside game. We think the key is going to be tremendous full-court pressure and forcing turnovers, which is something we always try to do. We are going to need to use our team speed to make them uncomfortable.”
Frazier leads Peninsula with 18.6 points and 9.8 rebounds a game. But the Braves counter with Butler University-bound Oumou Toure (22.6 points), Alexa Hazel (14.2) and Symone Brown (10.9). The Braves’ full-court pressure has been devastating over the past month, with the 6-foot Brown leading it at the point.
Other Saturday playoff games
The Sunnyside girls are in the 4A girls tournament, and the Grizzlies will play Newport of Bellevue at noon at Davis High School in Yakima. A Sunnyside win would advance the Grizzlies to a Wednesday game in Tacoma. A loss would end the Grizzlies’ season.
• The Grandview girls, CWAC district champions, will play Black Hills at 2 p.m. at Davis High School. It’s a loser-out game, so the Greyhounds must win to advance to play next Wednesday in the Yakima Valley SunDome.
• In Class 1A boys, No. 8 Connell has to play No. 1 Lynden Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Vernon High School. The Eagles will play no matter what next week in Yakima.
• In the Class 2B girls tournament, Tri-Cities Prep will play Auburn Adventist Academy at 8 p.m. at Richland High. The Jaguars will play next week in the Spokane Arena, win or lose. And Mabton has to travel to Eastmont High School, where the Vikings will play Brewster in a loser-out game at 8 p.m.
• In 1B boys, Sunnyside Christian will take on Naselle at 2 p.m. at Ellensburg High School. SSC will still advance to Spokane whether it wins or loses.
Kamiakin shines in state gymnastics
The Kamiakin girls finished third as a team at the WIAA Class 1A/2A/3A gymnastics meet at Sammamish High School on Thursday. The Braves scored 179.550, falling just short of the championship to Holy Names (181.325) and Lake Washington (180.250).
Kamiakin had some great performances in the team competition. Amaya Gales won the all-around title with a score of 37.925. Gales also won the vault event with a 9.65 score. Teammate Abigail Winstead tied for fourth in the all-around with a 37.550, while Piper Polanik was tied for 13th at 35.950.
In other individual events, Gales tied for third in the floor exercise at 9.575; and Winstead tied for third in the bars (9.4) and tied for fourth on the beam (9.45). On Friday morning in the individual event finals, Winstead finished first in the floor exercise with a 9.7 score. She also finished tied for second in the beam with a 9.55 score. Gales claimed a fourth-place finish in the vault at 9.350, while she finished fifth in the floor exercise at 9.525.
