This Richland native just became a world champion swimmer

Lisa Bratton, the Delta High graduate who competed at Texas A&M and for USA Swimming before turning pro, became a world champion Thursday night when she won the women’s 200-meter backstroke title at the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China.
It’s Bratton’s first victory since turning professional after completing her college eligibility.
“I’m a little surprised I won,” said Bratton during a FaceTime interview, “having not swam short courses much.”
Bratton finished the race in 2:00.71, just out-touching the wall over US teammate Kathleen Baker, who won silver with 2:00.79.
Bratton finished with the fastest closing 50 meters in the field — 30.62 seconds.
“I split it as I planned to split it,” Bratton said.
Her finishing time is the third-fastest ever by an American.
Bratton admitted that she didn’t look at the psyche sheet beforehand of the final.
“But I knew Baker was next to me, and (Australia’s) Emily (Seebohm) was there too,” said Bratton. “And then (Hungary’s) Katinka (Hosszu) was on an outside lane somewhere. I figured those were the ones I was worried about. I told myself I’ve just got to beat one of them to get on the podium.”
Turns out she beat them all, and can now call herself a world champion.
It’s been a great reward for Bratton, who finished her college eligibility last spring at A&M.
She decided to turn pro then.
“The only difference between college and pro, is now I can get paid money as a pro,” said Bratton.
But Bratton is also trying to complete her degree in ocean engineering, so she’s still based in College Station, Texas, where she’s taking two undergraduate classes to complete her degree and then begin graduate school.
And she’s training in College Station with a few other former A&M swimmers who also turned professional.
“I’ve been training really hard,” Bratton said. “I’ve put a lot of work in the pool and the weight room.”
She said the weight training has been a key.
“It was new when I came to college,” Bratton said. “We do a lot of jumps. It really strengthens the legs, and it helps you pull through the water.”
The world championships end Sunday, but for Bratton, she’s finished. Her only event was the 200 backstroke.
“I’m done,” she said. “I’m on the cheer team now. I’ll take the day off today (Friday), but then I’ll get back in the water and swim this weekend.”
She’ll be flying to Richland after the meet to celebrate the holidays with her family.
Her next meet should be the World University Games in the summer.
There might be some tier pro meets she’ll go to before then.
Now she’s getting paid to do something she loves.
“Exactly. It’s the dream,” she said.
And she’s a world champ to boot.
