Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) looks to pass in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Stanford Cardinal in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Sports

Analyzing latest College Football Playoff rankings and projecting New Year’s Six bowl games

By Andrew Hammond

ahammond@thenewstribune.com

November 07, 2018 12:27 PM

We’ve got our SEC Championship game decided, as for the rest of the conferences? Well, we’ve still got a long way to go. Here is a look at what the College Football Playoff rankings mean and New Year’s Six Bowl projections.

CFP Rankings (11/7/18)

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. LSU

8. Washington State

9. West Virginia

10. Ohio State

11. Kentucky

12. UCF

13. Syracuse

14. NC State

15. Florida

16. Mississippi State

17. Boston College

18. Michigan State

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Iowa

22. Iowa State

23. Fresno State

24. Auburn

25. Washington

Biggest surprises

Surprise of the night has to be the ranking of LSU at No. 7, meaning that the committee REALLY, REALLY likes Alabama. Meaning, Alabama’s 29-0 win over LSU all but locked up a playoff spot for the Crimson Tide and now there are about six teams playing for three spots. It could be a wild ride if Clemson, Notre Dame or Michigan were to fall.

What does this mean for Washington and Washington State

Once Utah lost to Arizona State and both Washington and Washington State took care of business, it was a two-team race for Pasadena. The Huskies come in at No. 25 and WSU comes in at No. 8. As long as both Washington and Washington State win out, then the Apple Cup on Black Friday will be for the Pac-12 North and possibly a spot in the Rose Bowl.

Why is Saturday important?

Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and West Virginia are all favored this weekend. Still it’s November so any loss can wreck a sason. If you’re Washington State, a win at Colorado this weekend and a loss by any teams ranked ahead of you and you take one step closer to the top six and possible a playoff spot.

CFP New Year’s Six bowl projections

Peach Bowl-Atlanta, GA (Dec. 29) (At-Large vs. At-Large)

(At-Large) West Virginia vs. (At-Large) LSU

Fiesta Bowl-Glendale, AZ (Jan. 1) (At-Large vs. At-Large)

(At-Large) Central Florida vs. (At-Large) Kentucky

Rose Bowl Game-Pasadena, CA (Jan. 1) (Big Ten vs. Pac-12)

(Big Ten) Ohio State vs. (Pac-12) Washington State

Sugar Bowl-New Orleans, LA (Jan. 1) (Big 12 vs. SEC)

(Big 12 Champ) Oklahoma vs. (SEC) Georgia

College Football Playoff semifinals

Orange Bowl-Miami, FL (Dec. 29) (No. 1 vs. No. 4)

(No. 1) Alabama vs. (No. 4) Michigan

Cotton Bowl-Arlington, TX (Dec. 29) (No. 2 vs. No. 3)

(No. 2) Clemson vs. (No. 3) Notre Dame

College Football Playoff title game

Levi’s Stadium-Santa Clara, CA (Jan. 7)

(No. 1) Alabama vs. (No. 2) Clemson

