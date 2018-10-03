‘Tiny but mighty’ 7-year old girl leaves players, fans stunned with amazing national anthem rendition at Seattle Sounders game

North Cascades National Park, Ross Lake National Recreation Area, and Lake Chelan National Recreation Area make up the Stephen Mather Wilderness—over 634,614 acres of rugged wilderness for wildlife and a popular spot for hikers and climbers.
A gay penguin couple took a chick from its parents, who had gone for a swim, according to zookeepers at Denmark’s Odense Zoo. Zookeepers intervened to retrieve the baby and return it back to its parents.
Mariners closer Edwin Diaz saved his 57 game and earned his 300th career strikeout in a 4-1 win over the Rangers. Only one closer in MLB history has more saves than Diaz in a season, and that was Francisco Rodriguez in 2008 with 62 saves.
James Paxton allowed one run in six innings with nine strikeouts in his final start of the 2018 season for the Mariners. He talks about what he’s hoping to build off of from this into what he hopes is an elite 2019.
