Tiger Woods on intimidating opponents: 'That's your own f---ing issue'

Fred Caligiuri, 99, pitched to MLB Hall of Fame hitter Ted Williams during Williams' .400 batting season. Caligiuri, shares that experience as well as his perspective on being the oldest living former Major League Baseball player.
Celtics legend Bill Russell gave a one-finger salute to Sacramento Kings veteran Vince Carter during a summer league game. Though it's unclear what prompted the gesture from Russell, it's clear it was all in good fun between the two.
A massive brawl between a referee and players broke out during an AAU basketball game between R.A.W. Athletics and the Houston Raptors on Sunday, July 9. The Emerson Police Department has launched an investigation into the brawl.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Ryon Healy hit a three-run home run and a two-run double to tie a career-high with five RBI in the Mariners' 6-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on July 8. Highlights courtesy of Root Sports.
General manager Jerry Dipoto and the Seattle Mariners agreed on a multi-year contract extension on July 6. He talked about seeing his vision unfold and the trades and moves it took to get here. Video courtesy of the Seattle Mariners.
A collegiate summer league baseball coach was ejected after he stripped off his shirt and shoes to protest an umpire’s call. The coach lashed out after a strikeout ended the seventh inning in a game between the Gastonia Grizzlies and Macon Bacon.