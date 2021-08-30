Too many Tri-Citians don’t have access to COVID vaccine. Here’s a way to change that

For some Tri-Cities residents, getting a free COVID-19 vaccine is as easy as getting in their car and driving to the local pharmacy.

But for many of our fellow community members, it is still difficult to receive a vaccination. From parents without childcare, agricultural workers busy during harvest, limited transportation options, to not having easy access to vaccine information in their preferred language, we have neighbors facing barriers to getting a much-needed vaccine. As a community, we have a responsibility to identify and work together to remove these obstacles.

According to the Benton-Franklin Health District as of Aug. 13, the Tri-Cities area has now had 34,691 cases of COVID-19 confirmed with positive test results, including 20,535 in Benton County and 14,156 in Franklin County. With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in the Tri-Cities and nationally, now is the time to do all we can to ensure equitable access for everyone eligible for a vaccine.

Believing that creative solutions and partnerships is a path to bring vaccines to communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, Premera Blue Cross has teamed up with Walgreens, the Tri-Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Forterra., Inc., and other partners to bring vaccine clinics to address barriers to access.

By focusing on working with our local partners, we identified locations, days and times that best work for the communities we’re serving. We are working to bring vaccines to individuals and families already gathered for other priority activities in their day. We are in their neighborhoods, at their work or at the local community center. Some of our vaccine clinics are being hosted at the SuperMex El Pueblo Market in Pasco, and other groups have hosted clinics at places of worship, food banks and community colleges.

Neighbors are welcomed at these walk-in clinics by culturally competent staff and volunteers who can also help with language assistance if needed. In fact, the next clinic at the SuperMex El Pueblo Market will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

With school starting soon, this is also the ideal time for all children 12 years and older to make sure they have received their vaccine against COVID-19, according to CDC guidelines. For parents and caregivers who have questions or concerns that make them unsure about having their children vaccinated, trusted voices within the community are needed to help distribute accurate information and answer questions to specific concerns.

As much as we are all ready to move on, the coronavirus is still with us, and the pandemic is still continuing. We need to continue to creatively remove barriers to vaccination so that every eligible individual for the COVID-19 vaccine can get one without difficulties. Until then, be well informed, follow the guidelines, stay healthy and protect those around you.







